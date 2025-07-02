Microsoft $400 Million Investment In Swiss Data Centres

Goodmans is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s pre-eminent business law firms. Based in Toronto, the firm has market-leading expertise in M&A, corporate and transaction finance, private equity, real estate, tax, restructuring, litigation, intellectual property and other business-related specialties.

Author: Samantha Curry, 2025 Summer Student-At-Law

Microsoft recently announced a US $400 million investment in its Swiss data centres to develop cloud computing and AI infrastructure in the country. The money will be used to expand and upgrade four of Microsoft's data centres near Geneva and Zurich, which currently support over 50,000 users. The investment comes in response to a surge in demand for cloud computing and AI services in Switzerland. Notably, 31% of the data centres' users have engaged with AI tools in the past six months, demonstrating the increased demand for AI capabilities.

The investment in Microsoft's data centres will allow data to remain within the Swiss borders. This type of data sovereignty is integral for regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance and government. UBS, one of the world's largest banks, is among the institutions that will be supported by this investment.

In addition, as part of its investment plan, Microsoft has announced that it will train 1 million Swiss people in AI and digital tools by 2027. This includes initiatives aimed at apprentices, industry groups and non-profits.

Microsoft's investment in Switzerland is part of a wider multi-billion-dollar investment across Europe in the wake of the announcement of its European Digital Commitments, which include the broadening of AI and cloud computing capabilities, upholding digital resilience, maintaining data privacy and protecting cybersecurity.

