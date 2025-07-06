Eli Health Secures C$17M To Bring Hormone Testing To The Home

Goodmans is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s pre-eminent business law firms. Based in Toronto, the firm has market-leading expertise in M&A, corporate and transaction finance, private equity, real estate, tax, restructuring, litigation, intellectual property and other business-related specialties.

Author: Lowell McLaughlin, 2025 Summer Student-At-Law

Eli Science Inc. ("Eli Health"), a Montreal-based startup, has secured C $17 million in Series A funding to launch its at-home hormone monitoring technology. This round of investment was led by Montreal-based Accelia Capital and Vancouver's Telus Global Ventures, among others. Eli Health's funding to date now totals approximately C$28 million.

The innovative technology will initially focus on monitoring Cortisol (a stress hormone) and Progesterone (a reproductive hormone) through a saliva-based hormone-testing solution, tracked via the Eli Health mobile app. The product aims to eliminate costly and time-intensive traditional lab tests. Users can complete the at-home test in just 60 seconds and utilize the app to receive personalized data and recommendations related to stress management, athletic performance, fertility and more.

Eli Health has reached commercial readiness for the listed hormones and will leverage the funding to bring its offering to market and increase production. The startup's Cortisol and Progesterone Hormometers are FDA-registered and the company hopes to receive Health Canada approval later this year.

