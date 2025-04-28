Head Of Digital At Citi Bank On Harnessing AI For Creativity And Productivity, Driss Temsamani Ep33 (Podcast)

New Firing On All Syllables" Episode Alert!

Join us as Alexa Translations CEO, Gary Kalaci, sits down with Driss Temsamani, Citibank's Head of Digital, for an inspiring conversation about technology, leadership, and the immigrant experience.

From Morocco to Citibank, Driss shares his incredible journey—one fueled by curiosity, hard work, and resilience. Reflecting on his roots, he dives deep into:

Harnessing AI for creativity and productivity

The importance of human connection in a digital age

Why urgency is critical for business leaders adapting to rapid technological change

How leadership is about coaching and building strong relationships

Tune in to hear how Driss envisions a future shaped by A.I.—including the concept of a "digital twin"—and the role of technology in driving economic growth while preserving what makes us human.

Key Quote:

"A.I. is augmenting our capacity to execute, but human connection will always drive success."

Originally published Dec 5, 2024.

