Nanoprecise Sci Corp Closes US$38 Million Series C Round

Nanoprecise Sci Corp. ("Nanoprecise"), an Edmonton-based leader in AI-driven predictive maintenance, recently secured a US$38 million Series C equity and debt funding round. The round was led by Yaletown Partners, with BDC's Industrial Innovation Venture Fund as a co-lead investor.

Nanoprecise's predictive maintenance technology helps clients across industries such as mining and oil & gas to proactively identify equipment issues, minimize downtime, and optimize operational efficiency.

This new financing round provides Nanoprecise with the ability to significantly scale its market presence and accelerate key strategic initiatives. Moreover, the milestone underscores Canada's growing position as a global hub for industrial AI and sustainable technology development.

