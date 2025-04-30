Grammarly Expands AI Suite With Acquisition Of Productivity Startup Coda

Grammarly, a leader in AI-driven writing assistance, announced on Tuesday that it is acquiring productivity startup Coda, in a move to significantly expand its technological capabilities. With this acquisition, Coda's CEO and co-founder, Shishir Mehrotra, will assume leadership as the new CEO of Grammarly. This expansion will introduce new features such as generative AI chat and a complete productivity suite, aiming to make Grammarly's tools more robust and versatile for its users.

Mehrotra, bringing over 25 years of tech experience, outlined his vision for a more interconnected and intelligent Grammarly in a blog post. He imagines an enhanced AI assistant that integrates seamlessly with a user's existing digital tools—from emails and documents to CRM systems and project trackers—offering smarter, context-aware suggestions. Founded in 2009, Grammarly has grown to serve 40 million active users and boasts a valuation of $13 billion. Coda, valued at $1.4 billion in 2021 following a Series D funding round, has been noted for its innovative approach to dynamic document creation and management.

The acquisition places Grammarly in a strong position within the increasingly competitive market of AI tools for writing and productivity. This strategic move not only enhances Grammarly's functionality but also broadens its appeal to a wider audience seeking more sophisticated, AI-powered productivity solutions.

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.