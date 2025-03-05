AI On The Horizon Event Series Part 2: AI In Legal Departments – Unlocking Innovation And Efficiency (Video)

self

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the legal industry, offering in-house legal teams new ways to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver strategic value.

But how can legal departments effectively leverage AI? What are the real-world use cases driving impact today? And how can legal teams balance innovation with risk management and compliance?

Join us for an insightful panel discussion in this on-demand webinar featuring legal and AI experts as we explore:

Practical AI applications for legal departments, from contract analysis to legal research and risk management

How AI can streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and improve client service

Key challenges, including data privacy, security, and ethical considerations

Best practices for adopting AI tools while ensuring compliance and mitigating risks

This session provides actionable insights for legal professionals looking to navigate the evolving AI landscape. Whether you are just starting to explore AI or are already integrating AI into your workflows, this discussion will equip you with the knowledge needed to stay ahead.





Guest speakers

Jonathan Leibtag, Senior Corporate Counsel, Microsoft

Keri Wallace, Legal Director, Uber Freight

CPD information

Law Society of Ontario: This program is eligible for up to 1.5 Professionalism Hours.



Law Society of British Columbia: This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of Practice Management content.



Barreau du Québec: This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of continuing professional development.



Law Society of Alberta: This program qualifies as a learning activity under Domain 5: Practice Management (Competency 5.6)



This organization has been approved as an Accredited Provider of Professionalism Content by the Law Society of Ontario



Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.