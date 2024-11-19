A Journey Through Generations: 140 Years Of Family Leadership – Paul Hubert Mills, Q.C. O.B.E., B.A.S.

Paul Hubert Mills was the first son of Alexander and Minnie Louise Mills and was born on August 11, 1893. He earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering in 1914...

Paul Hubert Mills was the first son of Alexander and Minnie Louise Mills and was born on August 11, 1893. He earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering in 1914 before enlisting in the Canadian Field Artillery, where he served for three and a half years during World War I. After a mission in Murmansk, Russia, he returned to Canada in 1919 and enrolled in a veterans' crash course at Osgoode Hall Law School, and was called to the Bar in 1921, joining his father's law firm. He got married Clara Isobel Chisholm that same year, and they had two children.

Paul remained dedicated to his work, often being the first in the office for 62 years until his death at the age of 91. He supervised mail in the office, ensuring he stayed informed about all ongoing legal work. Despite his legal career, Paul maintained a connection to engineering, lecturing on engineering law at the University of Toronto. His understanding of engineering principles brought specialized cases to the firm, where he worked alongside his brother Ralph.

Paul served as a commissioner in the courts of revision for Metropolitan Toronto, adjudicating property appeals. Music was a significant part of his life; he was involved with St. Luke's Music Committee, the Mendelssohn Choir, and was a founding officer of the Mendelssohn Foundation. Additionally, he was a member of various clubs, including the University Club, the Arts and Letters Club, and the Rosedale Golf Club, where he remained an active golfer until his death.

