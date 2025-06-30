Updated PMPRB Guidelines Expected In Summer 2025 And NPDUIS Releases Ninth Edition Of The Meds Entry Watch Report

In the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB)'s June 2025 NEWSletter, Acting Chairperson Anie Perrault confirms that the PMPRB plans on publishing its final Guidelines in summer 2025. This will mark the completion of the process of updating the PMPRB Guidelinesto operationalize the July 1, 2022 amendments to the Patented Medicines Regulations. As updated in our article reviewing notable points from the Draft Guidelines, the PMPRB's website now includes both stakeholder written submissions and the PMPRB's webinar materials.

Additional updates in the June 2025 NEWSletter include:

the development of a five-year Strategic Plan is also reported to be in progress, with more details to come from the PMPRB once the plan is finalized;

a list of Board Meetings that occurred between September 23, 2024 and May 1, 2025, accompanied by short summaries of each; and

recent activities and publications of the National Prescription Drug Utilization Information System (NPDUIS) initiative.

Also in June, NPDUIS published the ninth edition of the Meds Entry Watch Report, which focuses on medicines that received first-time approval from Canada, the United States and Europe in 2022 and 2023, and analyzes their uptake, pricing, sales, and availability as of the last quarter of 2023 (Q4-2023).

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.