ARTICLE
30 June 2025

Updated PMPRB Guidelines Expected In Summer 2025 And NPDUIS Releases Ninth Edition Of The Meds Entry Watch Report

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

Smart & Biggar logo
Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
In the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB)'s June 2025 NEWSletter, Acting Chairperson Anie Perrault confirms that the PMPRB plans on publishing its final Guidelines in summer 2025.
Canada Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Pierre-Olivier Ferko
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB)'s June 2025 NEWSletter, Acting Chairperson Anie Perrault confirms that the PMPRB plans on publishing its final Guidelines in summer 2025. This will mark the completion of the process of updating the PMPRB Guidelinesto operationalize the July 1, 2022 amendments to the Patented Medicines Regulations. As updated in our article reviewing notable points from the Draft Guidelines, the PMPRB's website now includes both stakeholder written submissions and the PMPRB's webinar materials.

Additional updates in the June 2025 NEWSletter include:

  • the development of a five-year Strategic Plan is also reported to be in progress, with more details to come from the PMPRB once the plan is finalized;
  • a list of Board Meetings that occurred between September 23, 2024 and May 1, 2025, accompanied by short summaries of each; and
  • recent activities and publications of the National Prescription Drug Utilization Information System (NPDUIS) initiative.

Also in June, NPDUIS published the ninth edition of the Meds Entry Watch Report, which focuses on medicines that received first-time approval from Canada, the United States and Europe in 2022 and 2023, and analyzes their uptake, pricing, sales, and availability as of the last quarter of 2023 (Q4-2023).

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

Authors
Photo of Pierre-Olivier Ferko
Pierre-Olivier Ferko
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More