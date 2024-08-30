Manitoba has implemented a Biosimilars Initiative effective August 1, 2024. Manitoba is the last province in Canada to implement a biosimilar policy that requires patients receiving funding under the Manitoba Pharmacare program for certain reference biologic drugs to transition to a biosimilar version, subject to case-by-case exceptions. The transition period ends January 31, 2025.

The Ontario government issued a Biosimilar Policy Update Bulletin on August 22, 2024, which added four drugs to its Biosimilar Policy: LUCENTIS (ranibizumab), STELARA (ustekinumab), LOVENOX (enoxaparin) and NEUPOGEN (filgrastim). This is in addition to the eight drugs that were previously transitioned. Treatment-naïve patients will be required to start on the biosimilar version, while treatment-experienced patients will be required to transition, subject to exceptions, to the biosimilar version by January 31, 2025.

