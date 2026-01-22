Webinar: 2026 Canadian In-House Counsel Report: Unparalleled Insights into Canada's In-House Profession from CBA In-House Lawyers

Please join Christine Staley (Director, CBA In-House Lawyers) and Tim Harty (CEO, Mondaq) for a comprehensive overview of the 2026 Canadian In-House Counsel Report.

Following the success of our previous four surveys, CBA In-House Lawyers & Mondaq 2026 Canadian In-house Counsel Report again seeks to shine a light on today's Canadian in-house legal departments.

Based on an extensive questionnaire, the survey has become the definitive annual analysis of Canada's in-house legal profession. It offers unparalleled insight into legal department spending, staffing, activities and insourcing and outsourcing strategies; highlights the key challenges and priorities across in-house roles; and explores what defines a great in-house lawyer in 2026.

Please view this recording and join the survey architects and report authors for a discussion of the 2026 survey results and report.

View the 2026 Canadian In-House Counsel Survey Report here:

