Episode 93: Bridging Gaps And Building Trust In HR Leadership (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 93, Heather is by Brenda Lynes, founder of Elevating-HR. Brenda shares her journey from accidental entry into HR to founding her consultancy. She discusses the importance of aligning company values, dealing with culture killers, and developing effective leadership skills in organizations without internal HR departments. She emphasizes the need for companies to put people first and the crucial role of communication and understanding in achieving organizational success. Brenda also delves into her experiences with strategic HR interventions and the significance of embodying core values to promote a positive work culture. To learn more about Brenda Lynes and her work, visit her website at https://elevating-hr.ca/.

