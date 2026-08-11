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11 August 2026

Foreign Influence Transparency And Accountability Act: A Three-part Test For Determining Registration Requirements

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Gowling WLG

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A legal team comprising Reem Zaia, Jacques Shore, Suzanne Sabourin, and Michael Walsh from Gowling WLG provides their professional expertise and insights.
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Reem Zaia,Jacques Shore,Michael Walsh
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Canada’s Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act is now in force. It may require individuals and organizations to register certain arrangements carried out at the direction of, or in association with, a foreign principal when they involve specified activities relating to a political or governmental process in Canada.

Our one-page guide breaks the requirements down into a practical three-part test. It also highlights key registration timelines, limited exemptions, and potential penalties, helping you identify arrangements that may require closer review.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Reem Zaia
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Jacques Shore
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Suzanne Sabourin
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Michael Walsh
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