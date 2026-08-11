Foreign Influence Transparency And Accountability Act: A Three-part Test For Determining Registration Requirements

Canada’s Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act is now in force. It may require individuals and organizations to register certain arrangements carried out at the direction of, or in association with, a foreign principal when they involve specified activities relating to a political or governmental process in Canada.

Our one-page guide breaks the requirements down into a practical three-part test. It also highlights key registration timelines, limited exemptions, and potential penalties, helping you identify arrangements that may require closer review.