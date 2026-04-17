Between Dirt And Data Centres: Why The Powered Shell Model Is Gaining Traction In Canada

As demand for data centre capacity accelerates across Canada, developers, tenants, investors, and lenders are increasingly focused on where a project sits on the continuum: from bare land, to powered shell, to a fully commissioned facility filled with computing hardware. The powered shell has emerged as a commercially significant middle ground, balancing capital cost, time to market, and control.

What is a powered shell data centre?

A powered shell data centre consists of a completed building envelope and critical base infrastructure. This typically includes:

secured power capacity (often with utility upgrades such as substations, transformer capacity, and transmission or distribution enhancements, as well as backup generators such as diesel);

cooling pathways (including space and occasionally infrastructure for chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH/CRAC cooling systems); and

structural readiness for high-density IT loads (such as reinforced floor slabs capable of supporting high rack densities and concentrated equipment weight).

The interior fit-out, consisting of server racks, cabling, security, and computing equipment such as CPUs and GPUs, is left to the tenant.

Why is the powered shell model gaining traction?

At each stage along the continuum from dirt to data centre, capital requirements, technical sophistication, and build time increase. The powered shell model is gaining traction in Canada as:

tenants seek speed and control, while

developers advance projects to a financeable stage without committing full capital expenditure up-front or needing to pre-build infrastructure to meet tenant-specific operational requirements.

In practice, this is often the only stage at which many sites can be advanced without overextending capital or taking on additional risk.

Why build a powered shell?

For developers, the powered shell model is a capital and risk management tool. Fully built data centres require significant up-front investment and expose developers to greater economic risks. Advancing to the powered shell stage allows developers to limit risk exposure while still participating economically and phasing capital deployment alongside milestones such as leasing commitments.

A powered shell preserves optionality:

it can be tailored to a specific tenant or operator (explained below); or

it can be advanced to a turnkey facility as financing and demand evolve.

Some developers proceed opportunistically: they intend to build a fully fitted-out data centre to achieve full monetization of the site but remain prepared to stop at the powered shell if that is as far as capital, expertise, relationships, and timing allow. That inflection point, where to stop and where to push forward, is often driven by tenant engagement and financing certainty.

For tenants, the value lies in speed and control. The powered shell model brings partially completed opportunities to market more quickly (given the broader pool of developers capable of delivering them than fully built facilities) and may allow tenants, particularly hyperscalers, to design and deploy infrastructure aligned with their own requirements, rather than retrofitting a pre-built facility.

In practice, two primary occupancy models emerge at this stage:

In some cases, a hyperscale tenant leases the powered shell directly and undertakes the full interior fit-out, effectively internalizing the operator function. In other cases, a colocation or data centre operator leases the powered shell, completes much of the fit-out itself, and subleases capacity to downstream users, including enterprises, managed service providers, and network carriers.

Key legal considerations

Powered shell projects are defined by the boundary between base building infrastructure and tenant fit-out. That boundary must be clearly defined and reflected in the project documentation.

1. Leasing structure

Powered shell leases differ materially from conventional commercial leases. Core issues include:

Scope delineation : Clear allocation between landlord-delivered base building and tenant improvements.

: Clear allocation between landlord-delivered base building and tenant improvements. Power delivery model : Whether electricity is delivered by the landlord (on a submetered or pass-through basis) or procured directly by the tenant from the local utility, both of which are subject to province-specific regulation governing submetering, billing, and whether the tenant or landlord is recognized as the utility customer.

: Whether electricity is delivered by the landlord (on a submetered or pass-through basis) or procured directly by the tenant from the local utility, both of which are subject to province-specific regulation governing submetering, billing, and whether the tenant or landlord is recognized as the utility customer. Term and pricing : Typically 5–10-year initial terms, often with renewal rights. Pricing is typically tied to committed power (kW or MW) available at the site, not square footage, and may include escalation tied to inflation or fixed increases. Tenants may also negotiate priority or expansion rights to additional power capacity and space within the site.

: Typically 5–10-year initial terms, often with renewal rights. Pricing is typically tied to committed power (kW or MW) available at the site, not square footage, and may include escalation tied to inflation or fixed increases. Tenants may also negotiate priority or expansion rights to additional power capacity and space within the site. Access and operational control: Tenant and landlord access rights, installation and commissioning rights, and allocation of control over security protocols and access to the premises.

Tenant and landlord access rights, installation and commissioning rights, and allocation of control over security protocols and access to the premises. Improvement ownership and removal: Including restoration obligations at expiry.

2. Power availability and risk

Power availability is the primary gating issue. Developers must secure sufficient capacity, often through long-term arrangements with utilities, while tenants require enforceable assurances regarding delivery timelines, redundancy, and reliability.

Phased power delivery is common, with rent or capacity charges escalating as additional megawatts become available. Risk allocation around utility delays is heavily negotiated and often determinative of whether a deal proceeds at all. In power constrained jurisdictions, the question is often not price, but whether power can be delivered on a timeline that aligns with tenant deployment.

3. Financing

The safer the investment, the lower the cost of capital. An electrified or powered shell with a committed, creditworthy tenant is materially more financeable than a speculative build without power or tenant secured. Debt and equity investors will assess:

Whether the project has a committed tenant and secured power

Parent or third-party guarantees of the tenant's lease obligations in favour of the landlord

Milestone-based funding tied to construction and lease commencement

Loan security packages require particular attention. Tenant-installed property, such as high-value IT equipment, may need to be explicitly excluded from landlord collateral. Lender and tenant dynamics are well-established: lenders require subordination, and tenants require non-disturbance protections to ensure continuity on enforcement.

Equity investment may involve common or preferred equity, joint ventures, and governance arrangements between developers and investors, often with capital contribution requirements tied to leasing and development milestones.

4. Project sequencing and control

Marketing a site before securing control of the real estate creates a real risk of being displaced from the transaction. Developers can mitigate this through:

Securing ownership or a binding option over the site

Confidentiality and non-circumvention agreements with counterparties, which protects against circumvention by the counterparty

Where leases are executed pre-construction, they are typically structured with conditions precedent (e.g., land control through ownership or head lease, shell delivery, and power availability) and long-stop dates. Failure to satisfy those conditions by specified dates will generally release both parties. In practice, alignment of these milestones with financing and utility timelines is critical; misalignment is a common source of deal frustration.

5. Zoning and regulatory constraints

While powered shells may initially fit the permitted use of industrial or warehouse zoning bylaws, the intended use as a data centre must be evaluated early against applicable zoning bylaws. This Includes compliance with permitted use requirements, as well as setbacks, building height, parking, backup power sources (e.g., diesel generators), and on-site fuel storage.

These considerations should be addressed at the site selection stage. Once construction is underway, the ability to address zoning or permitting issues becomes materially more constrained.

Market positioning

Powered shells are a deliberate position along the data centre development continuum. They represent a strategic choice that advances key risks, particularly land control and power availability, while deferring capital-intensive fit-out to operators or end tenants. That positioning carries legal consequences. Projects that are not structured early to align with land rights, power allocation, leasing, financing, governance, and exit/sale opportunities can lose flexibility at later stages, when it is more difficult and more expensive to correct. Effective legal structuring at the outset and throughout the project lifecycle allows these projects to move forward without friction as capital is deployed and tenants are brought in.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.