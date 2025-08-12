Brampton's Residential Rental Licensing Pilot Program

In January 2024, the City of Brampton launched a two-yearResidential Rental Licensing (RRL) Pilot Programaimed at enhancing tenant safety, housing quality, and neighbourhood standards. The program applies to rental properties with four or fewer units in Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, and 7—areas with a history of rental violations.

Purpose of the Residential Rental Licensing Program

The RRL program aims to protect tenants and ensure landlords provide clean, safe, and code-compliant housing. It requires landlords to obtain a business license, thus promoting responsible property management and reducing non-compliance with local regulations.

Overseen by a task force including Rowena Santos, Dennis Keenan, and Rod Power, the program targets persistent rental issues and prioritizes community well-being.

Program Success to Date

Since its launch, the City of Brampton has made impressive progress:

Over 2,200 business licenses issued for rental units

issued for rental units 4,700+ inspections completed, including checks on Additional Residential Unit (ARU) registrations, parking, and property standards

completed, including checks on Additional Residential Unit (ARU) registrations, parking, and property standards 611 administrative penaltiesissued, totaling$83,500 in fines

In 2025, the city will shift toproactive inspectionsof licensed properties, ensuring landlords comply with the Landlord Code of Conduct and maintenance rules.

Application Requirements for Landlords

If you own a rental property in the affected wards, here's what you'll need to provide when applying:

Fillable Application Form : Details your property and confirms agreement to program rules and inspections

: Details your property and confirms agreement to program rules and inspections Form A – Rental Unit Info : Includes amenities, number of rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, etc.

: Includes amenities, number of rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, etc. Form B – Owner Declaration : Confirms authorization and agreement to abide by licensing terms

: Confirms authorization and agreement to abide by licensing terms Form C – Insurance Declaration : Verifies that your rental property is properly insured

: Verifies that your rental property is properly insured Fee: A$300 application feeis waived for the remainder of 2025, making this a great time to register

Application processing can take up to 20 business days due to high volumes. You can begin your application via theCity of Brampton portal.

Early Registration Discount

To promote early compliance, the City is offering a50% discounton the application fee for those who apply bySeptember 30, 2024. That's $150 instead of the standard $300. After this date, the full fee will apply.



Compliance Inspections and Code of Conduct

To uphold the integrity of the program, Brampton's Enforcement and By-law Services will conduct intelligence-led inspections. These inspections will ensure compliance with:

The Landlord Code of Conduct

Minimum maintenance standards

Fire and safety by-laws



Penalties for Non-Compliance

The city has introduced clear penalties for landlords who do not comply:

First offence : $600

: $600 Second offence : $900

: $900 Subsequent offences: $1,200

These fines underscore the importance of staying aligned with the program's rules.

The Road Ahead for Brampton's Rental Market

Brampton's Residential Rental Licensing Pilot Program is a forward-looking initiative designed to raise housing standards and protect tenant rights. With proper legal guidance, landlords can maintain compliance, avoid penalties, and foster better community relationships.

To learn more about licensing, visit the officialCity of Brampton resource pageor reviewupdates from Councillor Santos.

If you're a property owner in Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, or 7, act now to register and take advantage of the limited-time 50% discount.

