Innovation, Investment, And The Future Of Canada–Spain Relations (Video)

In conversation with H.E. Alfredo Martínez Serrano, Ambassador of Spain to Canada

Canada and Spain are finding new opportunities to deepen their economic ties across a range of strategic sectors shaping the future global economy.

In this first instalment of Gowling WLG's Global Ambassador Forum, Steve McKersie, CEO of Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP, speaks with H.E. Alfredo Martínez Serrano, Ambassador of Spain to Canada, about the evolving Canada–Spain relationship and the potential for greater collaboration in high-growth areas, including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, and defence.

Their conversation underscores the importance of stronger integration between Canadian and Spanish innovation ecosystems, pointing to initiatives such as Desafía Canada and the Canadian Spanish Scientists Association (CASSA) as examples of programs helping to build connections across borders.

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Transcript

Steve McKersie: Well, thank you your excellency for joining us.

Today's discussion is about helping Canadian business leaders better understand Canada's economic relationship with Spain.

How do you see the relationship between Canada and Spain evolving, particularly in areas relating to trade and investment and strategic partnerships?

H.E. Alfredo Martinez Serrano: We have a momentum and we need to seize it.

Because we have two incredible potentials. The first one is that we have scientific and innovation ecosystems that are very similar and are completely compatible. The second one is that as we share the same values, we can produce, of course, an alternative to some major trends that are happening in the international community to be extremely respectful regarding multilateralism, international law, and a world that wants to trade with certain rules. And how we do that we create, of course, state policies and the conditions and the institutional approach that is needed. But what we need are people to people ties, business to business relations. So, what we're doing is following also your prime minister's advice, going from MOUs to MO Dues. And probably more than diplomacy, diplomacy of action, what we need to do is to inspire and to match as perfect twins business from one country with business from the other side.

Steve McKersie: We're also seeing growing collaboration in areas like AI, advanced manufacturing and technology and innovation is clearly becoming a much bigger part of the relationship between Canada and Spain. How significant will partnerships between Canadian and Spanish companies in AI in the innovation sector be?

H.E. Alfredo Martinez Serrano: Artificial intelligence was born in this country. You have three institutes that are a world reference, and we have places such as Barcelona Computer Center or our Association of Artificial Intelligence and some companies that are extraordinary.

I truly believe that our future depends on how we are going to insert ourselves together in the digital and technological revolution.

We have the DESAFIA project, in which we bring Spanish startups already mature ones with middle size in which we connect them with the Canadian ones. We're working also on something extremely important, which is the Spanish Association of Scientists with the Canadian side to have engineers and computer science experts working together on common projects that can be financed by both countries. And we have created an incredible MOU on cooperation artificial intelligence in order to do so.

Steve McKersie: Are there any initiatives, are there any investments or any partnerships that the Canadian businesses should be paying particular attention to? Is there anything coming up, anything on the horizon?

H.E. Alfredo Martinez Serrano: There are many I think in defense right now, what we need to be aware is that we need to integrate our ecosystems. A single country, and that's the meaning of SAFE with 150 billion already on the budget and with Canada joining the initiative. No, we cannot have 28 in this case, for instance, different armed forces doing for every single one of them the same issues. So, let's cooperate, for instance, on anti-drone defense, particular project.

If we go to infrastructure, Spain has one of the most developed highest speed railways in the world. Let's cooperate on this dimension in a very concrete way. We are present in 80% of the big critical infrastructure projects in Canada and that we have an accumulated actually cash flow in implementation of 30 billion right now.

So how does this affect Canadians’ lives? Very easy. You go to Toronto, we are building Ontario line, Scarborough line, Eglinton line. You want to take the subway also in Vancouver, we're in Broadway line and we make a lot of tunnels and roads and bridges all around the country. So, this is a clear business case in which we are always working already with Canadian business firms because what we have in our mind is that this is about common good and it's a win-win situation and we know how to work with each other.

So, what we do well, let's do it together.

Steve McKersie: When we think of the European market, how is Spain positioning itself as a gateway for Canadian businesses that want access to that broader European market?

H.E. Alfredo Martinez Serrano: There are three elements that I always put on the table. First, we are an incredible hub for Europe and for Latin America.

Secondly, we are a maritime nation. So, our capacities, especially for transport as a hub to welcome Canadian merchandises are extremely strong. Connectivity has multiplied substantially. the cargo system has three times the capacity that it had three years ago,17 different destinations already linking the country.

And the third dimension, which is extremely important from my perspective, is that we are an essential part of the European Union. And this is about a market that has more than 450 million people…. and we are, and this is our secret right now, not very well known, the fastest growing economy in the developed world.

Steve McKersie:

We'll wrap it up there, but thank you Ambassador for joining us today. We really appreciated your time and your insights and your perspective. That was fantastic.

H.E. Alfredo Martinez Serrano: Thank you, Steve. And what it was truly fantastic was to talk to you.

Steve McKersie: Thank you so much.

H.E. Alfredo Martinez Serrano: Thank you.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com