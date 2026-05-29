Provisional Duties On Forged Grinding Media

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On May 25, 2026, the Canada Border Services Agency (“CBSA”) released a notice of its preliminary determination of dumping and subsidizing in respect of forged grinding media originating in or exported from the People’s Republic of China (the “Subject Goods”). Provisional duties are now imposed on imports of the Subject Goods released from the CBSA on or after May 25, 2026.

Background Information

On January 9, 2026, the CBSA issued a Notice of Initiation of Investigation under the Special Import Measures Act (“SIMA”) in respect of the alleged dumping of the Subject Goods, which are defined as follows:

Forged or stamped forged grinding media in spherical or ovoid shape ("ball"), with a nominal diameter between 25 millimeters (1 inch) up to and including 160 millimeters (6.25 inches), produced through the forging or stamping method and originating in or exported from the People’s Republic of China

Provisional Duties Effective May 25, 2026!

Following the CBSA’s preliminary determination of dumping, provisional duties are now imposed at the rates specified by CBSA on imports of the Subject Goods released on or after May 25, 2026.

The CBSA has assigned specific provisional duties – which are a combination of anti-dumping duties (“ADD”) and countervailing duties (“CVD”) – expressed as a percentage of export price for following exporters:

Changshu Feifan Metalwork Co., Ltd. – 53.5%

Changshu Longte Grinding Ball Co., Ltd. – 57.0%

Jiangyin Xingcheng Magotteaux Steel Balls Co., Ltd. – 43.6%

Oriental Casting and Forging Co., Ltd. – 82.9%

Tangshan ZWell Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. – 76.2%

Provisional duties for all other Chinese exporters stand at 125.3%.

Final Dumping Investigation and Injury Determination

Focus now turns to the CITT for its final finding on whether the dumping of Subject Goods has caused or is threatening to cause injury to the domestic Canadian industry. The CITT will hold a public hearing on this issue the week of August 24, 2026, with the final finding expected by September 22, 2026. Anyone wishing to participate in the CITT hearing must file a Notice by June 9, 2026.

The CBSA is expected to provide its reasons by June 9, 2026, in its statement of reasons, in which it will publish its timeline for its final determination.

What Does This Mean For Me?

The significant difference in the provisional duties between exporters who cooperated with the CBSA and non-cooperative exporters highlights the importance of participating in CBSA investigations. Interested parties who have not cooperated with the CBSA investigation should contact counsel as soon as possible to determine potential next steps.

If your business imports the Subject Goods or is considering doing so, you should seek Canadian legal advice immediately given the provisional duties in effect. Failure to consult with Canadian legal counsel on this issue could lead to a costly assessment by the CBSA!

For help with a Dumping Investigation or Injury Inquiry, click here.