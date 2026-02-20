JFK Law Introduction To The Legal Outlook Newsletter

These are very uncertain times. American tariffs and erratic, punitive policies from its president point to a challenging economic forecast for Canada and are fueling an urgent drive toward domestic projects and trade. The upcoming federal budget to be announced on November 4 presents both significant concerns and opportunities as the government signals that it will address longstanding gaps in infrastructure, health, and essential services, yet warning that fiscal constraints and funding cuts will be a reality.

As outlined in this newsletter – our first comprehensive Legal Outlook for our clients – the current turmoil is full of both risks and opportunities for Indigenous peoples. The prospect of large greenfield projects carries with it the threat of yet more impacts to Indigenous nations' lands, as well as large opportunities for economic benefits. While the fiscal outlook for both federal and provincial governments has grown dimmer, recent developments in the law, government policy and corporate norms have opened new avenues for justice and empowerment for Indigenous peoples.

We offer this newsletter to inform you of recent legal developments of significance to Indigenous peoples. If you have further questions about any of these topics or want to discuss how we could work with you to advance your interests, please do not hesitate to reach out to one of our partners within the firm.

JFK Law LLP's mission is to be the law firm Indigenous nations turn to when it matters most – as it does in times such as these. As reflected in this newsletter, we advise and represent Indigenous nations across the spectrum of legal services – from dispute resolution, to governance and nation-building, to wealth creation – and are active at the forefront of each of these areas.

Over the past few years, led by our managing partner Sara Mainville, we have continued to grow to provide the best advice and representation to Indigenous nations across the country. Our team now comprises more than 45 experienced, creative lawyers, plus many talented and dedicated paralegals and support staff. To our existing locations in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, and Toronto we have added offices in the Quebec region (Kahnawake and Montreal) led by Nadir André and Katie Tucker. In addition to our home provinces, we serve many clients across the prairies and in the north, and we are deepening our presence in Atlantic Canada.

We invite you to learn more about our team and expertise at www.jfklaw.ca, or to call one of our partners to learn more about what we can offer in working with you to advance your interests.

