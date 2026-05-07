Canada Launches Global Safeguard Inquiry Into Certain Wood Products

On April 21, 2026, the Government of Canada directed the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the CITT or Tribunal) to initiate a global safeguard inquiry into imports of certain finished wood products (Safeguard Inquiry No. GC-2026-001).

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Overview of the Inquiry

On April 21, 2026, the Government of Canada directed the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the CITT or Tribunal) to initiate a global safeguard inquiry into imports of certain finished wood products (Safeguard Inquiry No. GC-2026-001). The inquiry follows a complaint filed by the Canadian Wood Products Alliance, which alleges that Canadian producers are experiencing serious injury, or the threat thereof, as a result of a surge of low-priced imports linked to rapidly shifting global trade conditions.

Products Subject to the Inquiry

The inquiry covers global imports, regardless of country of origin, of the following three classes of wood products:

Solid and engineered wood cabinets and vanities, including kitchen and bathroom cabinetry and vanity units;

Solid and engineered hardwood flooring, including finished flooring made from solid hardwood or engineered wood products; and

Engineered wood storage furniture, such as shelving units, wardrobes, desks, and other storage furniture manufactured using engineered wood materials.

Who Should Be Monitoring and Considering Participation

This safeguard inquiry is relevant to a broad range of businesses across the wood products, construction, and retail supply chains, including:

Canadian importers, distributors, and retailers of cabinets, flooring, and engineered wood furniture;

Foreign exporters and producers supplying the Canadian market;

Canadian manufacturers of like or directly competitive wood products; and

Downstream users, such as builders, contractors, developers, franchise systems, and other businesses that rely on imported wood products as inputs.

Safeguard measures can materially affect pricing, sourcing strategies, contractual arrangements, and supply continuity, including within integrated North American supply chains. Businesses with exposure to the covered products should closely monitor the inquiry and give careful consideration to participating in order to protect their interests.

Importance of Early Participation

The Tribunal’s findings are driven largely by the evidentiary record developed through questionnaires and submissions from interested parties. Early participation can be critical to ensuring that supply-chain realities, cost structures, and downstream impacts are fully and accurately reflected before any safeguard measures are recommended.

Potential Safeguard Measures

If the Tribunal determines that the imports are a principal cause of serious injury or threat thereof, it must recommend appropriate safeguard measures. Possible measures include:

An import surtax (additional duties applied on import);

An import quota (absolute limits on import volumes); or

A tariff-rate quota (TRQ), combining volume thresholds with additional duties above the quota.

Key Procedural Milestones

The Tribunal has 270 days to complete the inquiry and provide its report to the Minister. Key milestones include:

April 21, 2026 – Notice of Commencement issued;

April 27, 2026 – Deadline for submissions on proposed units of measure;

May 15, 2026 – Deadline to file Notices of Participation and issuance of Tribunal questionnaires;

June 5, 2026 – Deadline for questionnaire responses;

October 2026 – Public hearing (currently scheduled to begin on October 1); and

January 15, 2027 – Tribunal report and recommendations due.

Questionnaire responses form a central part of the evidentiary record and often play a decisive role in the Tribunal’s analysis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.