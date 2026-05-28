BDC Launches New $1 Billion Financing Program For Canadian Businesses Impacted By Tariffs On Steel, Aluminum And Copper

On May 4, 2026, the Government of Canada announced the creation of a new $1 billion financing program through the Business Development Bank of Canada (“BDC“) to support Canadian steel, aluminum, and copper producing companies impacted by U.S. tariffs.

Miller Thomson LLP ("Miller Thomson") is a national business law firm with approximately 500 lawyers across five provinces in Canada — the broadest reach of any Canadian law firm. Partnering with clients across Canada and internationally, we bring deep local insight to a comprehensive range of business law, litigation and dispute services, as well as other specialized practices. We focus on understanding your business, your industry, and the factors that drive long-term growth and success. Learn more at millerthomson.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Article Insights

Miller Thomson LLP are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Aerospace & Defence and Insurance industries

Overview

On May 4, 2026, the Government of Canada announced the creation of a new $1 billion financing program through the Business Development Bank of Canada (“BDC“) to support Canadian steel, aluminum, and copper producing companies impacted by U.S. tariffs.

Purpose

As stated by BDC, the new program is designed to alleviate the temporary liquidity shock arising from the changing tariff landscape by addressing immediate pressures on cash flow and working capital. Its goal is to provide businesses with rapid liquidity to maintain operations, meet existing contracts, and adjust to the evolving trade environment, including helping efforts to find new markets.

Key program features

Eligibility: This financing is available to Canadian businesses that manufacture and export products containing steel, aluminum, or copper. The program targets companies that were otherwise financially viable prior to the implementation of the tariffs, which are now facing financial pressure as a result of tariff-driven cost increases, supply chain disruptions, and shrinking profit margins.

This financing is available to Canadian businesses that manufacture and export products containing steel, aluminum, or copper. The program targets companies that were otherwise financially viable prior to the implementation of the tariffs, which are now facing financial pressure as a result of tariff-driven cost increases, supply chain disruptions, and shrinking profit margins. Financing product: BDC will offer favourable term working capital loans to support eligible businesses in amounts ranging from $2 million up to $50 million.

BDC will offer favourable term working capital loans to support eligible businesses in amounts ranging from $2 million up to $50 million. Pricing: The loans will be offered at preferential interest rates.

The loans will be offered at preferential interest rates. Repayment: Repayment terms will be over 36 months.

Repayment terms will be over 36 months. Customized support: Loan sizing will be tailored to the specific needs and circumstances of each company.

Additional government support

In parallel, the Government of Canada also announced an additional $500 million in funding for the existing Regional Tariff Response Initiative which is delivered through Canada’s regional development agencies. This complementary measure is intended to support tariff‑impacted businesses across all sectors of the Canadian economy.

Next steps

Taken together, the program’s features make it a timely and practical source of liquidity. As tariff-related challenges continue to evolve and create measurable impacts across supply chains, companies should proactively assess their financing needs and engage with BDC early to determine eligibility and access available support.

Should you have any questions regarding this topic, please do not hesitate to contact a member of Miller Thomson’s Financial Services Group.

For more information on tariff-related developments, we invite you to consult our Tariffs Resource Page.

References:

Government of Canada taps BDC for $1 billion envelope to help steel and aluminium companies directly impacted by unfair tariffs

Government of Canada announces a new $1 billion Business Development Bank of Canada program and $500 million in additional funding for the Regional Tariff Response Initiative, delivered by the regional development agencies

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.