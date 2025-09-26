Canadian Anti-Dumping And Countervailing Duty Investigations On The Rise

Canadian producers, exporters, importers, and industry associations, as well as foreign governments, should take notice of the recent increase in Canadian anti-dumping and countervailing duties investigations. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has initiated several dumping and subsidy investigations in 2025. Dumping occurs when an imported product is sold into Canada at prices that are lower than the selling price in the country of export or when an imported product is sold into Canada at unprofitable prices. Subsidizing occurs when an imported product is sold into Canada that has benefited from foreign governmental assistance.

Under Canadian law, if the CBSA finds that the goods are dumped or subsidized and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) finds that those dumped or subsidized goods are causing injury to Canadian producers of those goods, then anti-dumping or countervailing duties can be applied on imports into Canada from the export country for up to five years.

The investigations set out below include those into oil country tubular goods, cast iron soil pipe, thermal paper rolls, steel strapping, carbon and alloy steel wire, and polyethylene terephthalate.

Oil Country Tubular Goods 5: Dumping (Mexico, the Philippines, Türkiye, South Korea, and the United States of America) — Initiated August 11, 2025

Cast Iron Soil Pipe: Dumping and subsidy (China) — Initiated July 11, 2025

Thermal Paper Rolls: Dumping and subsidy (China) — Initiated June 12, 2025

Steel Strapping: Dumping (China, South Korea, Türkiye, and Vietnam) and subsidy (China) — Initiated May 12, 2025

Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire: Dumping (China, Chinese Taipei, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam) — Initiated on April 22, 2025

Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin 2: Dumping (China and Pakistan) and subsidy (China) — Initiated March 19, 2025

Importers and end-users of the above-noted goods should be made aware of these investigations and of their ability to participate in the CBSA and CITT process. The investigations are at various stages, and some have already impacted importers and end-users. For example, as of June 17, 2025, provisional duties on polyethylene terephthalate are being assessed at a rate of 128.8% on imports into Canada from China and at a rate of 84.5% on imports into Canada from Pakistan. (More information here.)

Antidumping and countervailing duty investigations are extraordinarily complex. Failure to participate or accurately respond to queries from the investigative authorities can have a significant adverse impact on further participation in the Canadian market. For example, high anti-dumping and countervailing duty rates can have the effect of precluding future shipments to Canada.

Cassels regularly provides advice on Canadian trade remedies measures, including anti-dumping, countervailing, and safeguard matters. Should you have any questions regarding these investigations, please contact the authors of this article or any member of our International Trade team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.