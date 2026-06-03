ARTICLE
3 June 2026

Can You Rebuild Your Building Or Business Somewhere Else? The Answer Is Yes, If You Have The Right Coverage

WG
Watson Goepel LLP

Contributor

Watson Goepel LLP logo
Founded in 1984, Watson Goepel LLP is a multi-service, mid-sized law firm based in Vancouver, B.C. With a focus on Business, Family, Aboriginal, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Personal Injury, and Workplace Law, our membership in Lawyers Associated Worldwide (LAW) provides us with a truly global reach.
Explore Firm Details
Property insurance policies often contain same site clauses that restrict replacement cost coverage to rebuilding at the exact original location. When zoning changes, land use restrictions, or lease complications make rebuilding impossible, property owners and tenants may face significant financial shortfalls unless they secure a same site deletion endorsement.
Canada Insurance
Anastase E. Maragos and Cameron Lineker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Watson Goepel LLP are most popular:
  • within Government, Public Sector, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Criminal Law topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Insurance and Technology industries

It is prudent for commercial If your building suffers a total loss, like fire, flood, or another catastrophic event, you might assume your insurance will fully cover rebuilding. But a lesser-known provision called the “same site clause” can significantly limit your payout. Understanding how this clause works—and how a same site deletion endorsement can protect you—is essential for property owners, landlords, and commercial tenants alike.

Same Site Clause vs. Same Site Deletion Endorsement: What Every Property Owner and Tenant Should Know

What Is a Same Site Clause

A same site clause requires that, to receive replacement cost coverage, the insured building must be rebuilt on the exact same location (Insurance Bureau of Canada).

Who does this affect?

  • Commercial property owners
  • Tenants leasing business space
  • Landlords and real estate investors
  • Developers and franchise operators

Why does it matter?

Because in many real-world scenarios, rebuilding on the same site is impossible or impractical. When that happens, insurers may only pay actual cash value (ACV), which factors in depreciation, leaving you with a significant financial shortfall.

When Does the Same Site Clause Become a Problem?

1. Zoning and Bylaw Changes

After a loss, your property may no longer comply with current zoning laws (Insurance Bureau of Canada).

  • Example: A low-density retail space is now zoned for high-density residential use.
  • Result: You can’t rebuild the same structure on the same site.

2. Land Use Restrictions

  • Encroachments on neighboring properties or city streets
  • New municipal setbacks or building codes
  • Environmental restrictions (Government of Canada)

3. Lease Complications

If you’re a tenant, your landlord may choose not to rebuild at all, especially if redevelopment is more profitable.

In all these cases, the same site clause can reduce your claim from full replacement cost to depreciated value.

What Is a Same Site Deletion Endorsement?

A same site deletion endorsement removes the restriction requiring rebuilding at the same location.

What does it do?

  • Allows you to rebuild at a different site
  • Preserves your eligibility for replacement cost coverage
  • Protects against financial loss when rebuilding isn’t feasible.

Why insurers offer it (case-by-case):

Insurance companies recognize that:

  • Municipal regulations change
  • Urban development evolves
  • Business continuity may require relocation

However, not all requests are approved.

Same Site Clause vs. Deletion Endorsement (Comparison Table)

Feature Same Site Clause Same Site Deletion Endorsement
Rebuild location Must be same site Can rebuild elsewhere
Coverage type Replacement cost (only if same site) Replacement cost preserved
Flexibility Low High
Risk of financial loss High if relocation needed Significantly reduced
Availability Standard in many policies Optional, case-by-case
Best for Stable properties Changing urban or regulatory environments

At firms like Watson Goepel, legal professionals often work alongside brokers and clients to ensure policies align with real-world risks and contractual obligations.

Failing to advise a client about restrictive clauses or available endorsements could expose a broker to professional liability (Canadian Bar Association).

Key Takeaways

  • The same site clause can significantly limit your insurance payout.
  • A same site deletion endorsement offers flexibility and financial protection.
  • Zoning laws, lease terms, and urban development trends make this issue increasingly relevant.
  • Your broker has a duty of care to identify and address this risk.

Build Your Knowledge

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Anastase E. Maragos
Anastase E. Maragos
Person photo placeholder
Cameron Lineker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More