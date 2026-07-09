From Bids To Bricks - Laying The Foundation (Video)

- with Inhouse Counsel
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Construction & Engineering industries
Join Gowling WLG and Aon for the next installment of our seven-part webinar series designed to help construction and infrastructure stakeholders navigate an increasingly complex project landscape. Whether you are an owner, contractor, consultant, or insurance or risk management professional, this session will provide practical insights to support informed decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.
Session overview
We will focus on procurement strategies and professional liability insurance, with a focus on key legal principles and risk management considerations.
Procurement topics include:
- Procurement law fundamentals, including Contract A/B and the duty of fairness
- Negotiated procurement versus traditional tendering and key considerations for each approach
- Drafting best practices, including evaluation criteria, reserved rights, and limitations of liability
- Common procurement challenges, communications (addenda, clarifications), and post-closing considerations
- Alignment of procurement documents with final contracts, including scope, insurance requirements, and incorporated materials
Professional liability insurance topics include:
- Coverage for design errors and omissions and its importance for architects and engineers
- Claims and risk management considerations
- Project-specific PL solutions (A&E, CPPI, and OPPI) and current market conditions
- PL considerations in Design-Build, Progressive Design-Build, and Alliance/IPD delivery models
This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.
Aon speakers
- Kyle David, Senior Vice President, Aon
- Alexis Rivait, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, Aon
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