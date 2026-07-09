From Bids To Bricks - Laying The Foundation (Video)

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Join Gowling WLG and Aon for the next installment of our seven-part webinar series designed to help construction and infrastructure stakeholders navigate an increasingly complex project landscape. Whether you are an owner, contractor, consultant, or insurance or risk management professional, this session will provide practical insights to support informed decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.

Session overview

We will focus on procurement strategies and professional liability insurance, with a focus on key legal principles and risk management considerations.



Procurement topics include:

Procurement law fundamentals, including Contract A/B and the duty of fairness

Negotiated procurement versus traditional tendering and key considerations for each approach

Drafting best practices, including evaluation criteria, reserved rights, and limitations of liability

Common procurement challenges, communications (addenda, clarifications), and post-closing considerations

Alignment of procurement documents with final contracts, including scope, insurance requirements, and incorporated materials

Professional liability insurance topics include:

Coverage for design errors and omissions and its importance for architects and engineers

Claims and risk management considerations

Project-specific PL solutions (A&E, CPPI, and OPPI) and current market conditions

PL considerations in Design-Build, Progressive Design-Build, and Alliance/IPD delivery models

This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

Aon speakers

Kyle David, Senior Vice President, Aon

Alexis Rivait, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, Aon

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