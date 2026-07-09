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9 July 2026

From Bids To Bricks - Laying The Foundation (Video)

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Gowling WLG

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Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
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Explore strategic approaches to procurement and professional liability insurance that can help organizations optimize their risk management practices. Learn how smarter decision-making in these areas can protect your business while improving operational efficiency.
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Jessica Foster and Christina Kaminski
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Join Gowling WLG and Aon for the next installment of our seven-part webinar series designed to help construction and infrastructure stakeholders navigate an increasingly complex project landscape. Whether you are an owner, contractor, consultant, or insurance or risk management professional, this session will provide practical insights to support informed decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.

Session overview

We will focus on procurement strategies and professional liability insurance, with a focus on key legal principles and risk management considerations.

Procurement topics include:

  • Procurement law fundamentals, including Contract A/B and the duty of fairness
  • Negotiated procurement versus traditional tendering and key considerations for each approach
  • Drafting best practices, including evaluation criteria, reserved rights, and limitations of liability
  • Common procurement challenges, communications (addenda, clarifications), and post-closing considerations
  • Alignment of procurement documents with final contracts, including scope, insurance requirements, and incorporated materials

Professional liability insurance topics include:

  • Coverage for design errors and omissions and its importance for architects and engineers
  • Claims and risk management considerations
  • Project-specific PL solutions (A&E, CPPI, and OPPI) and current market conditions
  • PL considerations in Design-Build, Progressive Design-Build, and Alliance/IPD delivery models

This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

Aon speakers

  • Kyle David, Senior Vice President, Aon
  • Alexis Rivait, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, Aon

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jessica Foster
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Christina Kaminski
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