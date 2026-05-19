Who Is Affected By The Auto Insurance Choices I Make? (Video)

Understanding how your auto insurance choices impact not just you, but also your passengers, family members, and other drivers is crucial for making informed coverage decisions. This insight explores the ripple effects of optional benefits and coverage selections on everyone who might be affected by an accident involving your vehicle.

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I want to talk to you about who's affected by the auto insurance choices you make. Did you know that as of July 1st, the Ontario government has changed what coverages were automatic before that date to optional when it comes to accident benefits? The accident benefits portion of your auto policy covers things such as payment for rehabilitation expenses and income replacement if you cannot work. And these changes just don't impact you. They're also potentially impacting your family, your passengers, and others. So know your options and make sure you protect yourself and your family by choosing the optional benefits that are right for you all.

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