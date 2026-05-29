Do Pedestrians Still Get Accident Benefits After July 2026?

Pedestrians injured in a motor vehicle accident in Ontario will still receive accident benefits after July 1, 2026. However, the scope of those benefits will be narrower. The changes directly affect income support and who qualifies for certain benefits under the Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule (SABS) and the Insurance Act.

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Pedestrians injured in a motor vehicle accident in Ontario will still receive accident benefits after July 1, 2026. However, the scope of those benefits will be narrower. The changes directly affect income support and who qualifies for certain benefits under the Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule (SABS) and the Insurance Act.

This article explains how the system currently works, what changes in 2026, and what this means in real situations.

How Accident Benefits Currently Work for Pedestrians in Ontario

Ontario’s no-fault system allows pedestrians to access accident benefits even if they do not own a vehicle or carry auto insurance. The focus is on providing immediate support after an accident, regardless of who caused it.

When a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle, they can claim benefits through a priority system. This ensures there is always an insurer responsible for paying benefits, even if the pedestrian has no policy of their own.

Pedestrians currently have access to a broad range of benefits under SABS, including both treatment and income-related support:

Medical and rehabilitation benefits to cover treatment, therapy, and recovery

Attendant care benefits for assistance with daily living

Income replacement benefits if they cannot work

Non-earner benefits for those not employed at the time of the accident

Caregiver benefits in specific circumstances

These benefits are available because SABS applies broadly to anyone injured in a motor vehicle accident, including pedestrians.

What Is Changing in 2026

Effective July 1, 2026, Ontario is restructuring accident benefits coverage. The goal is to shift more responsibility onto optional coverage purchased by individuals, rather than providing a uniform level of mandatory benefits.

Under the new framework, only a limited set of benefits will remain mandatory for all claimants:

Medical, rehabilitation, and attendant care benefits remain required under every policy

Income replacement, non-earner, caregiver, and similar benefits become optional

Optional benefits are only available to defined insured persons (not the general public)

The key legal change is not just that benefits become optional. It is that eligibility is restricted. Optional benefits are tied to the insurance contract and are not automatically extended to injured pedestrians.

Do Pedestrians Still Qualify for Accident Benefits?

Yes. Pedestrians will still qualify for accident benefits after July 2026.

They will continue to receive core benefits that support physical recovery. This includes treatment funding and care assistance where medically required.

However, eligibility for other benefits will depend on whether the pedestrian fits within an eligible insurance policy. In many cases, they will not.

After July 2026, a typical pedestrian may only have access to:

Medical and rehabilitation benefits

Attendant care benefits (if they meet the criteria)

They may not qualify for income-related benefits unless they are connected to a policy as a named insured, spouse, dependant, or listed driver.

This distinction is critical. Access to benefits will no longer depend only on being injured in an accident. It will depend on the terms of a specific policy.

The Biggest Risk: Losing Income Replacement and Financial Support

The most significant impact of the 2026 changes is the loss of automatic access to income support.

Under the current system, an injured pedestrian who cannot work may qualify for income replacement benefits if they meet the disability test set out in SABS. These benefits provide weekly payments and are often essential during recovery.

After July 2026, that safety net may not exist.

If the pedestrian is not covered under a policy that includes optional benefits, they may lose access to:

Income replacement benefits for lost wages

Non-earner benefits for loss of normal activities

Caregiver benefits for those responsible for dependants

This creates a gap between injury and financial recovery. A person may be unable to work but have no structured benefit to replace income.

In practice, this can lead to immediate financial strain. Mortgage payments, rent, and daily expenses continue, even when income stops.

How Priority Rules Affect Pedestrians

Priority rules determine which insurer is responsible for paying accident benefits. These rules remain in place after 2026, but their impact changes because of the new eligibility restrictions.

The order of priority is set out in SABS. It typically follows this structure:

The pedestrian’s own auto insurer

A spouse’s or household family member’s insurer

The insurer of the at-fault vehicle

The Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Fund if no insurance is available

Before 2026, once an insurer was identified, the pedestrian could access the full range of available benefits.

After 2026, identifying an insurer is only part of the analysis. The next question is whether that policy extends optional benefits to the pedestrian.

In most cases, it will not. Pedestrians are usually not listed on the at-fault driver’s policy. They are also often not connected to any policy that includes optional benefits.

This is where the gap arises. The system still assigns an insurer, but that insurer may only be required to pay mandatory benefits.

What Happens If No Policy Provides Optional Benefits

If no available policy extends optional benefits to the pedestrian, those benefits are not payable.

There is no mechanism within SABS to create or substitute income-related benefits in this situation. The system does not reallocate those benefits through another insurer or public program.

In these cases:

The pedestrian still receives mandatory medical and rehabilitation benefits

Attendant care may be available depending on the injury

Income replacement and similar benefits are not accessible

The Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Fund may act as a payer of last resort where no insurer is available. However, it follows the same structure. It does not expand entitlement to optional benefits.

This means the pedestrian may have no structured income support through the accident benefits system.

The Role of Lawsuits (Tort Claims) After 2026

As accident benefits become more limited, tort claims will play a larger role in recovery.

A pedestrian can bring a lawsuit against the at-fault driver to seek compensation for losses that are not covered by accident benefits. This includes both financial and non-financial damages.

A tort claim may address:

Past and future income loss

Loss of earning capacity

Pain and suffering damages

Cost of care and future treatment needs

However, tort claims operate differently from accident benefits. They are not immediate. They require evidence, legal analysis, and often litigation.

There are also legal thresholds that must be met. For example, claims for pain and suffering must meet the “serious and permanent impairment” threshold under Ontario law.

Because of these complexities, many injured individuals choose to speak with a pedestrian accident lawyer early in the process to understand their rights and the evidence required to support a claim.

Practical Steps Pedestrians Should Take to Protect Themselves

The 2026 changes increase the importance of planning and awareness, even for individuals who do not regularly drive.

Pedestrians can reduce risk by understanding how they may still access optional benefits through existing policies.

Key steps include:

Reviewing any auto insurance policy they hold and considering optional benefits

Confirming whether they are listed as a driver on a household policy

Understanding coverage available through a spouse or family member

Keeping clear records of employment and income for potential claims

Seeking legal advice early to identify all available sources of recovery

These steps do not eliminate risk, but they can improve access to benefits if an accident occurs.

Key Takeaway

Pedestrians in Ontario will still receive accident benefits after July 2026, but those benefits will be limited to medical, rehabilitation, and attendant care in many cases. Access to income replacement and other financial supports will depend on whether the pedestrian is covered under a policy that includes optional benefits.

This change shifts financial risk onto individuals. Understanding how SABS applies and how coverage is structured is essential to protecting financial stability after an accident.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.