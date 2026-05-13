What BC’s New Health Professions And Occupations Act Means For You As A Licensee

If you are a regulated health professional in British Columbia, the Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA) introduces important changes you need to understand. It replaces the Health Professions Act (HPA) and affects your reporting duties, how complaints are handled, and what information about you may become public.

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If you are a regulated health professional in British Columbia, the Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA) introduces important changes you need to understand. It replaces the Health Professions Act (HPA) and affects your reporting duties, how complaints are handled, and what information about you may become public.

You Are Now a “Licensee”

“Registrants” are now called “licensees”, reflecting a modernized licensing framework. Existing registrations automatically carry over, including any conditions or limits on your practice.

Increased Duty to Report

Reporting obligations have broadened. In addition to prior duties, licensees must now report discrimination and sexual abuse. The duty to report also applies more broadly to treatment in any health facility and to any health condition that may make another licensee unfit to practise—not just psychiatric or substance-related issues. Failure to report may result in administrative discipline.

The Complaints Process Has Changed — And More Information Will Be Made Public

The HPOA significantly increases transparency. Information may now be made public earlier, including when a complaint is received, dismissed, or proceeds to citation. Disciplinary decisions, summary protection orders, and related materials must be published online, and colleges must provide public reporting on complaints and outcomes.

Another key change relates to summary protection orders. Under the HPA, registrants were given notice and an opportunity to respond before limits, conditions, or suspensions were imposed during an investigation. Under the HPOA, these orders may now be made without notice or an opportunity to respond—marking a significant shift for licensees facing serious allegations.

The HPOA also alters the review process for Investigation Committee decisions, including summary protection and discipline orders. Rather than appealing to the Supreme Court, licensees must now seek reconsideration or review through their college’s registrar.

Your Employer has New Rights to Information

Employers must now be notified when orders are made that limit, suspend, or revoke a licensee’s practice. This is a new requirement with potential employment consequences.

Discipline Hearings Are Now Conducted by Independent Panels

Discipline hearings will now be conducted by independent panels appointed by a Director of Discipline, rather than by college committees. This is intended to improve fairness and reduce institutional bias. Hearings remain public and may be recorded.

What You Should Do Now

The HPOA introduces meaningful procedural changes. Licensees should familiarize themselves with the updated complaint, investigation, and discipline processes, and understand how transitional provisions may apply to ongoing matters.

We are here to support licensees as they adapt to these evolving obligations and expectations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.