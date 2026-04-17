What Happens When An Insurance Company Sends You To An Independent Medical Examination (IME)?

Insurance companies routinely schedule Independent Medical Examinations (IMEs) as part of the claims process in Ontario, often leaving claimants uncertain about their purpose and impact. Understanding what IMEs assess, why they're requested, and how to prepare can significantly reduce stress and help you maintain control over your claim outcome.

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If your insurance company has scheduled an Independent Medical Examination (IME), you may feel uncertain, stressed, or even concerned about what it means for your claim. Many individuals are surprised to learn that they may be required to attend a medical assessment with a doctor they have never met before. Common questions include:

Why is this happening?

Is the doctor working for the insurance company?

Will this affect my benefits?

The reality is that IMEs are a routine part of the claims process in Ontario. While they can feel intimidating, understanding their purpose, your role, and how they fit into your claim can make the experience far less stressful and help you feel more in control.

What Is an Independent Medical Examination (IME)?

An IME is a medical assessment arranged by an insurance company to evaluate your injuries, limitations, and recovery. The insurer selects and pays a third-party medical professional to assess you and provide a report.

This doctor is not involved in your treatment and does not have a doctor-patient relationship with you. Their role is strictly evaluative. They are asked to review your condition and provide an opinion based on a specific set of questions from the insurer.

Depending on your injuries, the assessor could be a psychologist, psychiatrist, physiotherapist, orthopaedic surgeon, neurologist, physiatrist, or another healthcare provider with relevant expertise. In many cases, multiple IMEs may be requested over the course of a claim if different aspects of your condition need to be assessed. The specific discipline will typically reflect the type of symptoms or impairments being assessed.

Why Insurance Companies Request IMEs

An IME in Ontario is used by insurance companies as part of their decision-making process. While it can feel one-sided, the goal is to obtain an external medical opinion to better understand your claim.

In many cases, an IME is requested to evaluate the severity of a claimant’s condition and determine whether it is consistent with the benefits being sought. This can include assessing physical injuries, psychological impairments, or a combination of both. The insurer may be looking to confirm that the diagnosis is supported by clinical findings, that the reported symptoms align with the medical evidence, and that the level of impairment justifies the type and duration of benefits claimed.

IMEs are also frequently used to review the reasonableness and necessity of ongoing treatment. For example, an insurer may seek an external opinion on whether certain therapies, such as physiotherapy, chiropractic care, or psychological counselling, remain appropriate, or whether alternative treatment options should be considered. In some situations, the examination is used to determine whether additional care should be approved or whether current treatment plans should be modified or discontinued.

Ultimately, the IME helps the insurer decide how to move forward, whether that means continuing, adjusting, or disputing benefits.

What the IME Doctor is Assessing

During an assessment, the IME doctor’s role is to develop a detailed and well-rounded understanding of both your medical condition and how that condition affects your day-to-day life. While identifying a diagnosis is an important part of the process, the assessment goes further by examining how your injuries impact your ability to function in real-world settings. This can include your capacity to work, complete household tasks, care for yourself and/or others, and participate in social and recreational activities.

To form this opinion, the doctor considers multiple sources of information. This typically includes a review of your medical records, an in-person assessment, and asking questions about your symptoms, their progression over time, and how your condition has changed since the incident. In many cases, a physical or psychological examination is performed to evaluate functioning.

All of the information gathered is synthesized into a written report. This report sets out the doctor’s opinion on your diagnosis, the extent of your impairments, your functional limitations, and your prognosis, including whether improvement is expected. Importantly, the report often speaks directly to the legal issues in your claim, such as whether you meet the criteria for certain benefits. Because of this, the IME report becomes a key piece of evidence that insurers, lawyers, and adjudicators rely on when making decisions about entitlement to benefits.

Do You Have to Attend an IME?

In most cases, particularly those involving accident benefits, attendance is required under the terms of your insurance policy. This means that if the insurer schedules an assessment, you are generally expected to participate.

Choosing not to attend, without a valid reason, can have consequences. Your benefits may be suspended, denied, or delayed as a result.

That said, there may be room to address practical concerns. If the appointment is unreasonable in timing, location, or specialty, your lawyer can often step in to request adjustments. The key is to deal with these issues proactively rather than refusing outright.

What to Expect During the Examination

An IME is structured similarly to a specialist appointment, but with a different objective. The focus is not on treatment, but on evaluation.

The process typically begins with an extensive review of your medical file. This can include clinical notes and records from your family doctor, reports from specialists, therapy notes (such as physiotherapist or psychological treatment), and any available diagnostic imaging or testing. The purpose of this review is to understand your medical history, the evolution of your symptoms, and the types of treatment you have received to date. It also allows the assessor to identify any gaps, inconsistencies, or areas that may require further clarification.

Following the document review, the doctor will conduct a detailed interview. You can expect questions about when your symptoms first arose, how they have changed over time, and how they present on a day-to-day basis. The doctor may ask you to describe the frequency, severity, and duration of your symptoms, as well as any factors that worsen or improve them. You will likely also be asked about your treatment history, including what has been helpful, what has not, and whether you have been compliant with recommended care.

A significant portion of the assessment is dedicated to functional capacity. Essentially, how your injuries affect your ability to live your life. This includes questions about your ability to work or return to work, perform household tasks such as cooking and cleaning, manage personal care, and care for dependents if applicable. The doctor may also explore your ability to engage in social, recreational, or community activities, as well as any changes in your routine or independence since the incident. These functional considerations are particularly important in determining entitlement to specific benefits, such as income replacement benefits, non-earner benefits, or attendant care.

Depending on the nature of your claim, the doctor may conduct a physical examination, which could involve testing your range of motion, strength, coordination, and pain response. In cases involving psychological or cognitive impairments, the assessment may include cognitive screening or more formal neuropsychological testing to evaluate memory, attention, concentration, and executive functioning. The scope and depth of the examination will vary based on the issues in dispute.

The duration of the exam can vary. Some appointments are relatively brief, while others are more involved and may take several hours or occur over multiple sessions.

The outcome of an IME can play a meaningful role in how your claim is handled. These reports are often given considerable weight by insurers when making decisions about your benefits and treatment plan.

Insurers frequently rely on IME reports when determining whether to approve or continue benefits, authorize recommended treatments, or challenge aspects of a claim. For example, if the IME doctor concludes that certain treatments are no longer medically necessary, the insurer may use that opinion as a basis to deny or limit funding for ongoing care. Similarly, the report may influence how your injuries are characterized, including whether they are considered minor, non-catastrophic, or catastrophic. This characterization can directly affect the level and duration of benefits you receive.

If the IME findings align with your existing medical evidence, they can reinforce your position and provide additional support for your claim. However, if there are discrepancies between the IME reports and your treating healthcare providers’ opinions, it can lead to disputes regarding diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment needs. These disagreements often become central issues in negotiations.

It is important to remember that an IME report is not determinative on its own. Rather, it is one piece of the broader evidentiary picture considered in your claim. Where necessary, your lawyer may seek a second opinion or an independent rebuttal report to address any concerns, challenge the IME findings, and present a more complete and balanced view of your condition.

Preparing properly for an IME can make a meaningful difference in how your condition is understood. Here are some practical tips:

Be honest and accurate: Describe your symptoms clearly, without exaggerating or minimizing them. Accuracy is key.

Describe your symptoms clearly, without exaggerating or minimizing them. Accuracy is key. Understand your limitations: Be ready to explain how your injuries affect your daily life, including work, household tasks, and social activities.

Be ready to explain how your injuries affect your daily life, including work, household tasks, and social activities. Be consistent: Ensure your statements align with your medical records and prior reports. Inconsistencies may raise concerns.

Ensure your statements align with your medical records and prior reports. Inconsistencies may raise concerns. Cooperate during the exam: Be polite, respectful, and willing to participate in testing. Demonstrating effort helps establish credibility.

Be polite, respectful, and willing to participate in testing. Demonstrating effort helps establish credibility. Communicate pain appropriately: If something hurts during the exam, say so. Be specific about the location, intensity, and timing.

If something hurts during the exam, say so. Be specific about the location, intensity, and timing. Prepare logistics in advance: Arrive early, dress comfortably, and arrange transportation if needed, especially if the exam may be physically or emotionally taxing.

Arrive early, dress comfortably, and arrange transportation if needed, especially if the exam may be physically or emotionally taxing. Take notes afterward: Write down your impressions of the appointment and descriptions about what took place. Recording your impressions while they are fresh can provide useful context for your lawyer later on.

Legal guidance can be valuable in helping you understand what is being asked of you and how the results may be used. An experienced lawyer can explain the purpose of the assessment, the types of questions that may be asked, and how your responses could be interpreted in the context of your claim. A lawyer can also assist in preparing you for the examination, addressing concerns about the process, and responding to any issues that arise afterward.

If there is disagreement between your treatment providers and the IME doctor, your lawyer can take steps to challenge the findings and ensure your position is properly supported. This may involve gathering additional medical evidence, obtaining updated reports, or preparing submissions that highlight inconsistencies in the IME report. A lawyer will also advocate on your behalf in negotiations or proceedings to ensure your rights and entitlements are protected and that your claim is assessed fairly based on the full medical picture.

Conclusion

An IME is a common feature of many claims. While it can feel unfamiliar or even stressful, it is simply one step in the broader process of evaluating your injuries and entitlement to benefits.

It is important to remember that this is not a test, and there is no “pass” or “fail.” What matters most is that you approach the assessment honestly, thoughtfully, and with a clear understanding of your condition.

IMEs can play a significant role in shaping decisions about your claim. If you have been asked to attend an IME as part of your claim and are unsure about what to expect or how it may impact your case, seeking guidance early can make a meaningful difference.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.