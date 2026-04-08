What To Do When Accident Benefits Are Delayed Or Denied In Ontario

If your accident benefits have been denied in Ontario, you are not alone. Many of those injured in motor vehicle collisions are surprised to learn that the benefits they claimed and expected to receive are delayed, reduced, or denied by their insurance company.

After a motor vehicle collision, individuals are often already dealing with pain, medical appointments, time away from work, and uncertainty about recovery. When accident benefits suddenly stop, or never begin, it can feel overwhelming and confusing.

The important thing to remember is that a denial rarely means the end of your claim. Ontario's accident benefits system includes processes for challenging insurance decisions and resolving disputes. Understanding why benefits are sometimes delayed or denied, and what steps you can take next, can help you protect your access to the support you need during recovery.

This guide explains why accident benefits are sometimes delayed or denied and outlines practical steps you can take if your insurance company is refusing to pay benefits. This article builds on the information provided in our Accident Benefits 101 blog. It focuses specifically on what injured individuals can do when problems arise with their claim.

What Accident Benefits Are Supposed to Do

Accident benefits exist to provide no-fault financial and medical support to people injured in motor vehicle collisions in Ontario. This means you may be eligible for benefits regardless of who caused the collision.

These benefits are intended to help injured individuals access treatment and maintain financial stability while they recover. Depending on your situation, accident benefits can cover:

Income replacement benefits if you cannot work

Non-earner benefits if you weren't working at the time of the crash

Medical and rehabilitation treatment

Attendant care services for daily assistance, and

Housekeeping expenses

Caregiving expenses

Other supports that help you regain independence after an injury.

The goal of the system is to ensure injured individuals receive timely access to treatment and financial assistance during recovery. If you are unfamiliar with how accident benefits work generally, it may be helpful to review our Accident Benefits 101 blog for a broader overview of the system.

Common Reasons Accident Benefits Are Delayed or Denied

There are several reasons an insurance company may delay or deny accident benefits. In many cases, these issues arise during the claim review process.

One common reason is missing or incomplete paperwork. Accident benefits claims involve multiple forms and medical reports, and delays can occur if the insurer believes information is missing or incomplete.

Insurance companies may also dispute the severity of an injury. For example, an insurer may argue that the injuries fall within the Minor Injury Guideline or that the condition is unrelated to the collision.

Another frequent issue arises when the insurer requires the injured person to attend an insurer medical examination (IME). These examinations are conducted by healthcare professionals chosen by the insurance company to evaluate the injury and determine whether treatment or benefits are necessary.

Insurers may also deny treatment plans if they believe the proposed treatment is not "reasonable and necessary". This can happen when there is a disagreement between the insurer's assessors and the injured person's treating healthcare providers.

Finally, benefits may be denied because of missed deadlines or administrative requirements, such as failing to submit required forms within the timelines set out in the accident benefit schedule.

While some denials may be based on legitimate administrative issues, others arise from disputes about medical evidence or treatment needs.

Delay vs Denial

It is important to understand the difference between a delay in benefits and a formal denial.

A delay typically occurs when the insurance company is still reviewing the claim or requesting additional information. For example, the insurer may be waiting for medical records, treatment plans, or the results of an insurer medical examination before making a decision.

Being left in limbo can create significant financial and practical challenges for injured people who rely on benefits to pay for their treatment and living expenses. For example, delayed approval of a treatment plan can interrupt rehabilitation and slow the recovery process.

Understanding whether your claim has been delayed or formally denied is an important step in determining your next options.

What to Do If Your Accident Benefits Are Denied

If your accident benefits are denied, there are several practical steps you can take.

First, carefully review the denial letter from your insurance company. The letter should explain the reasons the insurer refused the benefit or treatment request. If the explanation is unclear, you may request written clarification from the insurer, so that you understand exactly what evidence or information they believe is missing.

Next, consider gathering additional medical documentation from your treating healthcare providers. Doctors, physiotherapists, or other rehabilitation professionals may be able to provide updated reports explaining why the treatment or benefit is necessary.

It is also important to keep detailed records of all communication with your insurer. Save letters, emails, and notes from phone calls. These records may become important if the dispute progresses further.

Deadlines and Timelines You Need to Know

Accident benefits disputes in Ontario are subject to strict timelines, which means acting quickly is extremely important.

There are limitation periods that determine how long you have to challenge a denial or pursue a dispute. Waiting too long to respond can jeopardize your ability to challenge the insurer's decision.

Since the rules and limitation periods can be complex, it is often helpful to seek guidance early if a denial or a delay in payment occurs. Acting promptly helps ensure that necessary medical evidence can be gathered and that important deadlines are not missed.

Appealing Accident Benefits in Ontario

If your insurer refuses to pay accident benefits, you may be able to challenge that decision through Ontario's accident benefits dispute process. In some cases, disputes may first involve requesting reconsideration from the insurer after submitting additional supporting evidence.

If the issue cannot be resolved directly with the insurance company, the dispute may proceed through a formal process that reviews the insurer's decision. In Ontario, accident benefits disputes are typically handled through the License Appeal Tribunal (LAT), which adjudicates disagreements between insurers and claimants and determines which benefits should be paid.

During this process, both sides can present evidence, including medical reports and expert opinions. A neutral adjudicator then reviews the evidence and decides whether the benefit should be approved.

Although the process is intended to resolve disagreements, it may involve procedural steps and legal issues that are unfamiliar to many injured individuals.

When Legal Advice Becomes Important

Some accident benefits disputes can be resolved by providing additional documentation or communicating with the insurer. However, certain situations warrant legal advice.

For example, it may be time to speak with a lawyer if:

Your benefits are cut off in the middle of treatment

Treatment continues to be denied despite strong medical support

The insurer repeatedly requests additional examinations

You are unsure about your rights or obligations in the claims process

When disputes become more complex, legal guidance can help ensure that your rights are protected and that the appropriate steps are taken to challenge the insurer's decision.

How a Lawyer Can Help with Delayed or Denied Accident Benefits

An accident benefits lawyer can help you understand whether the insurer's denial is supported by evidence and whether it should be challenged.

Lawyers who regularly handle accident benefits disputes can communicate directly with insurers, gather supporting medical documentation, and advocate for your entitlement to benefits.

They may also work with healthcare providers to obtain detailed medical reports that address the insurer's concerns.

A lawyer can assist with starting and navigating the accident benefits dispute process before the License Appeals Tribunal.

For many injured individuals, having legal support allows them to focus on recovery while ensuring their claim is properly managed.

Conclusion

Having accident benefits denied in Ontario can feel discouraging, especially when you are already coping with the challenges of recovering from a collision.

However, a denial or delay does not necessarily mean that benefits are permanently unavailable. Many disputes arise from incomplete information, medical disagreements, or administrative issues that can be addressed with the right evidence and approach.

Understanding your options early can help protect your access to treatment, financial support, and the resources needed to recover after an injury.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.