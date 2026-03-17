Emond v. Trillium: The Supreme Court Confirms The Rules On Insurance Policy Interpretation

The Supreme Court of Canada's recent decision in Emond v. Trillium Mutual Insurance Co. marks one of the most significant recent rulings on the interpretation of insurance policies.

Miller Thomson LLP (“Miller Thomson”) is a national business law firm with approximately 500 lawyers across 5 provinces in Canada. The firm offers a full range of services in litigation and disputes, and provides business law expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and securities, financial services, tax, restructuring and insolvency, trade, real estate, labour and employment as well as a host of other specialty areas. Clients rely on Miller Thomson lawyers to provide practical advice and exceptional value. Miller Thomson offices are located in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, London, Waterloo Region, Toronto, Vaughan and Montréal. For more information, visit millerthomson.com. Follow us on X and LinkedIn to read our insights on the latest legal and business developments.

Article Insights

Jasmine de Guise’s articles from Miller Thomson LLP are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Healthcare industries

The Supreme Court of Canada's recent decision in Emond v. Trillium Mutual Insurance Co. marks one of the most significant recent rulings on the interpretation of insurance policies. At issue was the relationship between a guaranteed rebuilding cost endorsement and an exclusion for increased compliance costs.

While the Supreme Court's ruling does not alter the interpretive framework established in Ledcor and Progressive Homes, it reinforces how those principles operate, particularly in relation to endorsements, the threshold for ambiguity, and the limited scope of Ontario's nullification of coverage doctrine.

The case at a glance

The appellant couple's home was destroyed by flooding in 2019. As the home was located within the jurisdiction of a conservation authority, rebuilding required compliance with regulatory requirements that increased construction costs.

The home was insured under a standard-form comprehensive policy issued by the respondent, Trillium Mutual Insurance Company (“Trillium”). Trillium acknowledged that the flood was an insured loss. The dispute concerned whether the additional costs required to comply with conservation authority regulations were covered.

Under the base policy, the property was insured against direct physical loss or damage, subject to a number of exclusions, namely increased costs of repair or replacement due to operation of any law regulating the zoning, demolition, repair or construction of buildings (the “Compliance Cost Exclusion”). However, the exclusion was expressly made subject to an exception under which the insurer agreed to pay an additional amount of up to $10,000 for increased costs required to comply with zoning or construction-related laws.

In addition to the base policy, the appellants purchased a “Guaranteed Rebuilding Cost Coverage” (“GRC”) endorsement. The GRC endorsement provided that if the home were rebuilt on the same location using materials of similar quality and current building techniques, Trillium would pay the full cost of repair or replacement without deduction for depreciation, even if that amount exceeded the amount of insurance shown on the declaration page. The endorsement further stated that, in all other respects, the policy provisions and limits remained unchanged. Although the endorsement section repeated many of the policy's exclusions, it did not repeat the Compliance Cost Exclusion.

Trillium agreed to indemnify the loss but denied coverage for compliance costs beyond the $10,000 extension. The appellants argued that the GRC endorsement guaranteed full rebuilding costs, including regulatory compliance.

The application judge agreed with the appellants, holding that the Compliance Cost Exclusion did not apply to the conservation authority requirements and, alternatively, that applying it would effectively nullify the GRC endorsement. The Ontario Court of Appeal granted Trillium's appeal, concluding that the exclusion applied to limit recovery to the $10,000 extension and that doing so did not strip the endorsement of its effect.

How did the Supreme Court reaffirm the interpretive framework?

Writing for the majority, Justice Rowe dismissed the appellants' appeal and reaffirmed the established principles governing the interpretation of insurance contracts, as set out in Ledcor and Progressive Homes:

Coverage: The insured must first show the loss falls within coverage. Exclusions: The insurer must then establish that an exclusion applies. Exceptions: The insured can rely on any applicable exception to the exclusion.

The Supreme Court emphasized several key points with regards to insurance contracts, namely that:

Endorsements are not standalone contracts. They amend the policy but remain integrated within it, and the policy must be read as a whole.

They amend the policy but remain integrated within it, and the policy must be read as a whole. Importance of clear language . Where policy language is clear and unambiguous, courts must give effect to that wording.

. Where policy language is clear and unambiguous, courts must give effect to that wording. Ambiguity has a threshold. Only where there are multiple reasonable interpretations does ambiguity arise. In such cases, courts may consider broader interpretive principles, including the parties' reasonable expectations, and ultimately resolve any remaining ambiguity in favour of the insured.

Why did the Compliance Cost Exclusion still apply?

Applying these principles, the majority held that the Compliance Cost Exclusion continued to apply despite the GRC endorsement.

Key elements of the Court's reasoning included:

The GRC endorsement permitted recovery of replacement costs even if they exceeded the amount of insurance shown on the declaration page

The endorsement expressly stated that “in all other respects, the policy provisions and limits of liability remain unchanged”.

Moreover, the exclusion did not contain language restricting its application to laws enacted after the policy was issued. The majority also dismissed the argument that applying the Compliance Cost Exclusion would nullify the benefit of the GRC endorsement, holding that the endorsement still provided meaningful protection. As such, applying the exclusion did not deprive it of effect.

The Supreme Court ruled the appellants were therefore not entitled to recover compliance costs beyond the $10,000 extension.

Of note, Justices Karakatsanis and Côté dissented in part and would have required coverage for compliance costs arising from laws in force at the time of issuance or renewal, placing greater weight on ambiguity and the insured's reasonable expectations.

What is the bottom line for insurers and policyholders?

Emond does not alter the foundational principles set out in Ledcor or Progressive Homes. However, it clarifies and reinforces several important aspects of Canadian insurance law in that it:

Reaffirms the structured coverage → exclusion → exception analysis sequence.

Confirms that endorsements operate within, and are constrained by, the base policy unless the wording clearly provides otherwise.

Clarifies that ambiguity requires competing reasonable interpretations, not merely an unfavourable outcome.

Reinforces that the nullification doctrine applies where a policy or endorsement would be stripped of its essential purpose.

Ultimately, Emond strengthens predictability in the interpretation of insurance policies while reaffirming that coverage disputes will be resolved primarily through careful attention to the words of the contract.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.