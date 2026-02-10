Guaranteed, Not God-Mode

On January 30, 2026, the Supreme Court of Canada released the long-awaited decision of Emond v Trillium. In a 141 page decision, with a 7 to 2 margin, the highest Court ruled in favour of Trillium finding that the compliance cost exclusion in the base policy applied to the Guaranteed Rebuilding Cost endorsement, limiting the insured's recovery. Let's dig in!

The Loss and the Dispute

The facts of this case are rather simple. In September 2018, a couple (the Emonds) purchased a home located on the Ottawa River in an area governed by the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority. They obtained a property insurance policy from Trillium Mutual Insurance Company, which included a Guaranteed Rebuilding Cost ("GRC") endorsement. In April 2019, the house was severely damaged in a flood and deemed a total loss.

The Edmonds needed to rebuild their home, but since the house was located in area governed by the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority, specific conservation authority requirements needed to be complied with when rebuilding the house. The Emonds applied to Trillium to pay for the rebuilding costs of the home, which were partially approved by the insurer. A dispute arose as to whether the cost of compliance with the conservation authority requirements were excluded from the policy.

Simple, right?

The Insurance Contract

The property policy was a standard form contract and included two endorsements. The base policy insured the home against direct physical loss/damage. However, there was an exclusion for losses arising from "increased costs of repair or replacement due to operation of any law regulating the zoning, demolition, repair or construction of buildings and their related services".

The policy went on to state an exception to the exclusion by providing $10,000.00 for costs of demolition, construction, or repair to comply with any law regulating the zoning, demolition, repair or construction of any insured building.

The policy included the GRC endorsement that amended the base policy by agreeing to pay for insured losses or damages on the same location "with materials of similar quality using current building techniques". Among other things, when making a claim, an insured would benefit from Trillium paying the cost of repairs/replacement without deduction for depreciation, even if it is more than the amount of insurance that was agreed upon.

So, What's the Dispute?

In short, Trillium applied the compliance cost exclusion. Meanwhile, the Emonds argued that the GRC endorsement overrode the compliance cost exclusion because it guaranteed all rebuilding costs. In their view, enforcing the exclusion would nullify the benefits of the GRC endorsement.

The Lower Courts

At first instance, the Superior Court agreed with the Emonds finding that Trillium had to pay for the full replacement, including the cost of compliance with the conservation authority requirements. Notably, the court opined that the conservation authority requirements were not a "law", therefore the exclusion did not apply. The court also opined that if the exclusion was applied, it would contravene the nullification of coverage doctrine as it would virtually nullify the GRC endorsement.

The Ontario Court of Appeal overturned the Superior Court's decision finding that compliance costs were excluded, apart from the $10,000.00 exception. The court observed that the policy must be read as a whole, and when looked at holistically, the exclusion applied to both the base coverage and the GRC endorsement. The nullification doctrine was not triggered because even with the application of the exclusion, the GRC covered more obvious risks (i.e. depreciation and inflation).

Still with me? Well, here comes the Supreme Court!

The Supreme Court of Canada

The Basic Steps of Interpreting Insurance Contracts

The Supreme Court provided a helpful summary of the principles of interpretation for insurance contracts (kudos!). I will not restate the Court's overview of the law, but I will provide you with some Cole's Notes.

When interpreting insurance contracts, the trier of fact should follow the advisable order, which was established in Ledcor. First, the insured bears the onus of establishing that the damage/loss falls within grant of coverage. Second, the onus shifts to the insurer to establish that one of the exclusions applies. Third, the onus shifts back to the insured to establish that an exception applies. Notably, the exception does not create coverage, it simply brings an otherwise excluded claim back within the initial grant of coverage.

Endorsements must not be looked at as self-contained and standalone contracts that are disconnected from the rest of the policy. Rather, they change/vary/amend the underlying grant of coverage. They are built on the foundation of the policy, and they do not change the advisable order of interpretation but rather are included in the first step.

Unambiguous Versus Ambiguous Language

Effect should be given to clear unambiguous language when reading a policy as a whole. That language in the policy must be given ordinary and grammatical meaning (aka must be understood by the average person applying for insurance) and insurers cannot rely on their specialized knowledge of the law to advance a more favourable interpretation.

Ambiguity arises where there are multiple reasonable but differing interpretations of the policy. This will arise in two circumstances: (1) when the provision appears unclear in isolation and continues to allow more than one reasonable meaning when read in light of the contract; and (2) when a provision that appears clear in isolation is capable of holding more than one reasonable meaning when the contract is read as a whole.

To resolve ambiguity, the courts must look to various factors including the reasonable expectations of the parties, an interpretation that would not give rise to unrealistic results, and an interpretation that is consistent with similar insurance policies. If ambiguity remains, it must be resolved in favour of the insured – an interpretation that results in a broader coverage, narrower exclusions, and broader exceptions. This approach best reflects the unequal bargaining power at play in insurance contracts.

Nullification

The nullification of coverage doctrine is a principle where the effect of an exclusionary clause would be to virtually nullify the essential coverage provided by the policy. Ontario courts have long refused to apply exclusionary clauses where the effect would be to nullify coverage. The doctrine prevents insurance contracts from being construed in such a way that it would defeat the coverage the policy provides, even if the language of the exclusion is unambiguous. In short, the courts do not want to enforce provisions that would allow insurers to pocket premiums without accepting risk.

The Court confirmed that this principle is built on fundamental fairness and operates as a standalone check on the policy, rather than being part of one of the steps set out in Ledcor.

The Decision – the Compliance Cost Exclusion applies to the GRC

There was no dispute that the loss fell within the insurer's grant of coverage, as such, the dispute focused on whether Trillium could prove that the compliance cost exclusion applied.

The Court opined that the wording of the GRC endorsement expressly amended the "basis of claim payment" provision in the base policy. The GRC endorsement set out the method of calculating the loss settlement (cost of repair/replacement versus actual cash value of the damage incurred). The primary benefit of the GRC was that it increases the amount payable beyond the limit stated in the policy. The effect of the GRC is that the insured is protected from increases in rebuilding costs that surpass the upper limit of coverage. The Court concluded that because the GRC amended the base policy, and was not interpreted as a standalone policy, all other limits of liability in the policy remained unchanged (i.e. the compliance cost exclusion).

The Emonds attempted to argue that the word "guaranteed" in the title of the endorsement meant that all rebuilding costs were "guaranteed" by the insurer. However, this argument was rejected as being too isolated, and it failed to read the endorsement in the context of the entire policy.

Critically, the Court noted that the GRC does not have any effect on the exclusions listed in the base policy. The effect is that GRC only amends the grant for coverage and does not replace/amend the exclusions listed in the base policy. As such, it was unambiguous that the compliance cost exclusion applied to the coverage granted by the GRC.

The Decision – The Conservation Authority Requirements are captured by the Compliance Cost Exclusion

With respect to the effect of the exclusion, the Court confirmed that the exclusion applied to the difference between: (1) the rebuilding cost without compliance with any law; and, (2) the rebuilding cost that required compliance with the legal requirements. This is further corroborated by reference to the exception to the exclusion that granted $10,000.00 to be put towards the increased cost of compliance with a law. The Court observed that lower courts have generally avoided interpretation of policies that would transform the insurer into a guarantor of the insured's regulatory non-compliance and have historically affirmed similar compliance cost exclusions without delving into the particulars of when the relevant law came into force. The Court saw no reason to step in and found that the Conservation Authority requirements were included as the type of cists that the compliance cost exclusion was seeking to exclude.

The Decision – The Compliance Cost Exclusion does not nullify the GRC Endorsement

The bar for nullification is high and was not met in this case. The Court observed that the compliance cost exclusion certainly limits an insured's recovery under the GRC, but they still enjoy its benefit if the recoverable cost of replacement exceeds the insurance amount. The Emonds recovery under the GRC would be less due to the exclusion, but this reduction did not nullify the benefit of the GRC endorsement.

What's the Takeaway?

In a rare instance where the Supreme Court of Canada considers an insurance case, the highest court of the land affirms the basics, and the complexities, of insurance contract interpretation. The Ledcor framework is reviewed in detail, and the Court confirms insurers must ensure that their policy terms are clear, express, and easily intelligible.

The Court cautions, however, that even in situations where terms are unambiguous, where an exclusion nullifies coverage, this will be seen as fundamentally unfair. In other words, the Court frowns on situations where an insurer pockets premiums without assuming some level of risk. Make sure your exclusions do not nullify coverage if you want to enforce them.

As it relates to the endorsements, GRC endorsements generally follow a similar wording across property policies. So long as they are structurally similar to the wording in Emond, GRC endorsements, and endorsements in general, do not create a new coverage but rather amend the base grant of coverage. The coverage grant remains subject to the exclusions in the base policy. In this case, the compliance cost exclusions, which was part of the base policy, applied to the GRC endorsement, limiting the insured's otherwise guaranteed recovery.

I told you; this was simple!

P.S. Two judges dissented.

See Emond v. Trillium Mutual Insurance Co., 2026 SCC 3 (CanLII), < https://canlii.ca/t/khvr6 >

