Terminally Delayed: For The Love Of Airports, One More Reason To Pack Travel Insurance

Life happens, at the airport and elsewhere. When it does, we've got you covered with 1) insurance and 2) a practical guide to make the most of airport culture.

Welcome to the airport: one step closer to the respite you've been looking forward to all year. Your sandals are packed, your sunscreen is tinted, your inbox is at zero. Just one snag—your flight's been delayed!

HOUR 1 (13:15)

And that's okay. The automated baggage drop-off is out of service anyway, and it gives you time to check your inbox one last time. After all, as far as the office is concerned, for the next six days you don't even have email.

HOUR 2 (14:15)

Another delay, but no worries—the warm sun and soft breezes of your destination are calling your name. At the gate, a man proposes to his girlfriend, the two already adorned in florals. She says yes. Clap politely and check your email, just to make sure your out of office reply doesn't have a typo.

HOUR 3 (15:15)

Distract yourself with a tabloid while the happy couple poses for selfies by the flight board. "Star's pets," reads the cover, "They're just like us!"

HOUR 4 (16:15)

Grab an overpriced meal at the terminal's Irish pub. Are you jet lagged already or does the waitress' name tag read, "Email"? "I'm Emily," she says. "Is there anything else I can get you?"

HOUR 5 (17:15)

A gate change announcement. Get stuck behind the engaged couple on the moving sidewalk while they argue (in a super supportive way) about how much he just spent on trail mix.

HOUR 6 (18:15)

Just your luck that the only place to sit is right next to the canine relief area. A basset hound stares at you throughout the duration of his business. His gaze is chilling, as if he can see right into your inbox.

HOUR 7 (19:15)

Which only requires a couple quick replies, by the way, along with a handful of attachments and a sprinkle of bccs.

HOUR 8 (20:15)

The wedding is off. The bride chats up a security agent on break while the groom weeps next to the hydro massage table.

HOUR 9 (21:15)

Could it be? They're seating passengers in Zone A. The basset hound howls, a teen livestreams, two retirees chest bump in exultation. The bride forgives the groom—he swears on his neck pillow that things will be different this time.

The aircraft is ready.

Together, you board.

