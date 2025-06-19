Alberta: Is Your Therapist Or Treatment Provider Obligated To Secure Funding For You?

When you have been injured in a car accident, the last thing you want to do is think about whether the insurance company will fund your treatments for you. It can be time-consuming, stressful, and harmful to your recovery if you are worrying about these things or if your treatment is delayed.

If you are injured in a car accident, after you file your claim with the insurer, you are entitled to certain benefits, called Section B benefits, which allow you to access treatment for your injuries.

It is often assumed that the treatment provider, such as a physiotherapist, will reach out to the insurer to secure funding. While a provider may assist with this from time to time, they often do not have time to do this for multiple patients or on numerous occasions.

Typically, at the first appointment, a treatment provider will prepare a treatment plan and submit it to the insurer for approval.

In Alberta, within the first 90 days of your accident, you do not require a doctor's note or referral to access treatment. You can attend a treatment clinic and provide the claim number and insurer's information, and they will submit funding requests.

If further treatment is required after the initial approved treatments are exhausted, treatment providers are typically not involved in ensuring that the treatment is being funded.

A lawyer in your corner will advocate for treatment benefits and, in many cases, arrange for funding when your benefits are exhausted.

