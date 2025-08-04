What ails you? It's tough out there for lawyers who aren't covered by group insurance. Back pain, stress, and carpal tunnel syndrome are among the most common ailments that affect office workers1, and the treatments for these ailments—things like massage therapy, talk therapy, and physiotherapy—simply aren't covered by provincial healthcare.

Isn't being a lawyer hard enough without having to suffer the indignities of a desk-bound human body?

Here are five more signs it's time to invest in health & dental insurance to call your own:

1. The last time you got your teeth cleaned you were wearing skinny jeans.

2. Instead of paying to see a therapist...

you've decided to bottle up all your emotions and let them fester like an egg salad sandwich on a hot summer's day. What could go wrong?

3. Why shell out for a wrist brace when carpal tunnel syndrome is so integral to your identity that it's listed on your dating profile?

Aquarian movie-enthusiast seeks person who enjoys never-ending conversations about numbness related to typing.

4. You've come to accept the giant vein that pulses in your forehead whenever you're stressed.

Your coworkers agree it brings out your eyes.

5. Gradually, many things in your life are becoming unclear.

Especially menus.

Footnote

