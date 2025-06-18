Managing Client Expectations: Tips And Tricks (As Published By CLIA)

As published by Canadian Lawyers Insurance Association on April 9, 2025. Click here to view the originally published article.

One of the most critical skills a young lawyer can develop is not necessarily displayed in the Courtroom, it's the art of managing client expectations. While legal practice is about crafting arguments, interpreting case law and legislation, and zealous advocacy, it is also a customer service industry. Lawyers often feel pressure to keep their clients happy and deliver the results that they are paying for.

How you manage your client's hopes, fears, expectations, and demands can shape your professional relationships, impact your reputation, and ultimately determine how stressful your practice is. Here are some tips to excel.

1. Communicate Clearly

Managing client expectations begins in the very first meeting. Clients often arrive stressed, uncertain, and looking for answers. While it may be difficult, providing a reality check, laying out the pros and cons, and the costs involved can impact the entirety of the file. Let the client know about timelines, possible outcomes, and the factors that might affect their file. Be honest, even when it is uncomfortable. If a case has significant hurdles or risks, do not sugarcoat it. This sets the tone for a trusting relationship and prevents surprises down the line.

2. Keep Clients Updated

Silence can be a source of stress for clients. While lawyers know that a legal dispute can take many months (or years) to resolve, the legal landscape is a new world for the average client. A simple update regarding the status of a file can go a long way to make the client feel like their work is a priority and that they know what is going on.

3. Do Not Guess

If your client has questions that you do not know the answers to, do not provide your best guess or a hunch. Tell the client that you will look into the issue they are inquiring about and then provide them with a detailed response. A guess or estimate that turns out to be wrong can be uncomfortable to correct, and shake your client's confidence in your advice. As lawyers we often feel that we need to know everything about the law and answer any question that could be asked immediately, but that is not the reality in day-to-day practice.

4. Document Your Communications

Record keeping for a lawyer is not just smart, it is essential. Take detailed notes after conversations with your client. After an important strategy call or meeting, summarize the discussion with a follow-up e-mail and confirm decisions that were made in writing. This not only helps avoid misunderstandings, but also protects you if disputes arise about what was discussed.

5. Set Boundaries

Clients need to know what you can and cannot do for them. If you e-mail your client late into the evening, they will come to expect communication at all hours. If you are constantly providing emotional support rather than legal advice, the client will see that as part of your role. Establish clear boundaries about methods of communication and timeframes for projects, and stick to them. These boundaries will help you manage your workload and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Managing client expectations isn't just about the law, it is about relationships. Developing the skills listed above will help you navigate tough conversations while also delivering excellent legal service. By communicating clearly and staying honest, you'll earn your clients' trust and loyalty.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.