Potential Shortfall In Your Coverage: What You Need To Know About The Latest Insurance Bylaws And Step Code Upgrades

In our last blog post, we mentioned Step Code upgrades and their role in the future of construction in British Columbia. This post aims to explain what Step code upgrades are, where British Columbia in the upgrade path, and the benefits and costs associated with these upgrades.

In the face of climate change, the Province of British Columbia has proceeded with mandatory building code upgrades for all new construction. Previously, these requirements were at the discretion of individual municipalities – of which 49 already implemented similar code requirements. However, the Step Code upgrades are now mandatory across the province, designed to create more energy-efficient, sustainable, and climate-resilient buildings.

Step Code Upgrades: What You Need to Know

These upgrades fall on a five step plan, with step five to be implemented in 2032. The first two of the five steps were optional, and depended on a specific municipalities' goals and needs. The remaining steps are:

Step 3: Developments must be 20% more energy-efficient than the previous standards. Step 4: Developments must be 40% more energy-efficient. Step 5: Developments must achieve 80% more energy-efficient standards.

The Province now requires all buildings to adhere to Step 3, with the aim to reduce carbon emissions by 20% for each building.

Key Features of Step Code Upgrades

The Step Code introduces several advanced techniques and technologies to ensure buildings meet these energy performance standards. Examples of Step Code Upgrades include:

Triple-glazed windows for improved insulation; Advanced air sealing and insulation techniques for better energy retention; Better insulation in doors; Energy efficient, and more efficient, heating, ventilation, and cooling systems; and Testing and verification protocols to ensure new builds are in compliance with these requirements.

For specific compliance requirements and additional upgrades, you can visit the Step Code website.

Benefits of Step Code Upgrades

There are many benefits to complying with the step code upgrade requirements. These include reduced greenhouse gas emissions; lower energy costs; increased comfort; and improved building durability.

However, these upgrades come with some risk for property owners. Since the upgrades are due to bylaw requirements, if a property needs reconstruction insurance coverage may be limited by any bylaws policy limit. Refer to our previous blog post about bylaw upgrades for details on how these limits work.

In Conclusion

Step Code upgrades can be quite expensive – as much as $25 a square foot. Accordingly, it is important to speak to your insurer or broker about the risks and costs associated with step code upgrades, should reconstruction be needed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.