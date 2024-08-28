ARTICLE
28 August 2024

Legislative Update Report No. 2024-16 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

OH
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Contributor

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP logo
Osler is a leading law firm with a singular focus – your business. Our collaborative “one firm” approach draws on the expertise of over 400 lawyers to provide responsive, proactive and practical legal solutions driven by your business needs. It’s law that works.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 SOR/2024-163 Order 2024-87-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2024-164 Order 2024-112-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Canada Insurance
Photo of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island /Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador /Newfoundland and Labrador /Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories /Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, August 14, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2024-163 Order 2024-87-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2024-164 Order 2024-112-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Oceans Act

SOR/2024-165 Order No. 2 Designating the Tuvaijuittuq Marine Protected Area

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 10, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List, unmasking the identities of 198 substances listed confidentially on Part 3
  • Objective for Canadian Drinking Water Quality: Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-007-24 — Publication of RSS-123, Issue 5

Insurance Companies Act

  • Green Shield Canada Insurance — Letters patent of incorporation and order to commence and carry on business

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 17, 2024:

Global Affairs Canada

  • Consulting Canadians on the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Publication of results of investigations for approximately 25 200 substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraph 68(b) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-009-24 — Release of SRSP-506, issue 3

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 10, 2024:

  • Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada — Assumption reinsurance agreement

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 17, 2024:

  • Western Assurance Company, Intact Insurance Company, and 13130126 Canada Inc. — Letters patent of amalgamation
  • Westport Insurance Corporation — Release of assets

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 10, 2024:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 107534877RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 810956565RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Determinations
    • Hotels and motels and inns
    • Office furniture
  • Expiry review of order — Thermoelectric warmers and coolers
  • Inquiry — Cleaning and janitorial services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Decisions
  • Notices of consultation

Alberta / Alberta

  • No entries for this issue

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 20, 2024:

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 252/2024 Amends BC Reg 243/2007 — Training Tax Credits Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 253/2024 Amends BC Reg 2/2000 — National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds

Manitoba / Manitoba

  • No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Proclamations / Proclamations

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 14, 2024:

An Act to Amend the Clean Environment Act, SNB 2023, c 33

  • Section 7, paragraphs 8(b) to 8(i), and paragraph 8(k) in force July 15, 2024.
  • Sections 1 to 6, paragraphs 8(a) and 8(j), and sections 9 and 10 in force August 1, 2024.

An Act to Amend the Tobacco and Electronic Cigarette Sales Act, SNB 2024, c 11

  • Act in force September 1, 2024.

An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act, SNB 2022, c 52

  • Act in force August 1, 2024.

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 14, 2024:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

  • Publication for comment of proposed amendments and changes to:
    • National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements,
    • National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions,
    • National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions,
    • National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations,
    • Multilateral Instrument 51-105 Issuers Quoted in the U.S. Over-the-Counter Markets,
    • National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings,
    • National Instrument 52-110 Audit Committees,
    • National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices,
    • Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions,
    • National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids,
    • National Instrument 71-102 Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers,
    • National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure,
    • Companion Policy 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions, and
    • National Policy 46-201 Escrow for Initial Public Offerings
    (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments and Changes").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

  • No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 9, 2024:

Condominium Act

NS Reg 150/2024 Condominium Regulations — amendment

Liquor Control Act

NS Reg 149/2024 Liquor Licensing Regulations — amendment

Marine Renewable-energy Act

NS Reg 142/2024 Marine Renewable-energy Fees Regulations — amendment

Mortgage Regulation Act

NS Reg 145/2024 Compliance Officers Regulations — amendment
NS Reg 146/2024 Forms Regulations — amendment
NS Reg 147/2024 Mortgage Lender, Brokerage, Broker and Administrator Licensing Regulations — amendment
NS Reg 148/2024 Mortgage Regulation Act Exemption Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 141/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
NS Reg 144/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Workers' Compensation Act

NS Reg 151/2024 Workers' Compensation General Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Places to Grow Act, 2005

O Reg 328/24 Growth Plan Areas, amending O Reg 416/05
O Reg 329/24 Transitional Matters — Growth Plans, amending O Reg 311/06

Planning Act

O Reg 326/24 Zoning Order — City of Vaughan, Regional Municipality of York
O Reg 327/24 Zoning Order — City of Vaughan, Regional Municipality of York

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021

August 19, 2024
Consultation Paper: Experienced Apprenticeship Pathway — Comments by September 18, 2024

Employment Standards Act, 2000

August 21, 2024
Consultation on Job Postings Rules in the Employment Standards Act, 2000 — Comments by September 20, 2024

Ontario's Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy

August 13, 2024
2020-2025 Review of Ontario's Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy — Comments by August 30, 2024

Planning Act

August 20, 2024
Consideration of transition of land use planning matters to facilitate the introduction of a new policy statement issued under the Planning Act — Comments by October 4, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Ontario Gazette, August 10, 2024:

Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 11

  • Schedule 2, section 24, which amends the Education Act, in force January 1, 2025

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, August 10, 2024:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2024-752 Counselling Therapists Regulations, amendment
EC2024-753 Medical Practitioners Regulations, amendment
EC2024-754 Physician Assistants Regulations, amendment
EC2024-755 Registered Nurses Regulations, amendment
EC2024-756 Reserved Activities Regulations, amendment

Renewable Energy Act

EC2024-757 Development Permit Regulations, amendment
EC2024-758 Renewable Energy Designated Areas Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 août 2024:

Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre l'obsolescence programmée et favorisant la durabilité, la réparabilité et l'entretien des biens

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur
  • Règlement sur les sanctions administratives pécuniaires relatives à la Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 21, 2024:

Consumer Protection Act
Act to protect consumers from planned obsolescence and to promote the durability, repairability and maintenance of goods

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act
  • Regulation respecting monetary administrative penalties with respect to the Consumer Protection Act

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

  • No entries for this issue

Yukon / Yukon

  • No entries for this issue

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More