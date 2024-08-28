In This Issue

Canada Gazette, Part II, August 14, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2024-163 Order 2024-87-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2024-164 Order 2024-112-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Oceans Act

SOR/2024-165 Order No. 2 Designating the Tuvaijuittuq Marine Protected Area

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 10, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List, unmasking the identities of 198 substances listed confidentially on Part 3

Objective for Canadian Drinking Water Quality: Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-007-24 — Publication of RSS-123, Issue 5

Insurance Companies Act

Green Shield Canada Insurance — Letters patent of incorporation and order to commence and carry on business

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 17, 2024:

Global Affairs Canada

Consulting Canadians on the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Publication of results of investigations for approximately 25 200 substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraph 68(b) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-009-24 — Release of SRSP-506, issue 3

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 10, 2024:

Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada — Assumption reinsurance agreement

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 17, 2024:

Western Assurance Company, Intact Insurance Company, and 13130126 Canada Inc. — Letters patent of amalgamation

Westport Insurance Corporation — Release of assets

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 10, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 107534877RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 810956565RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Determinations Hotels and motels and inns Office furniture

Expiry review of order — Thermoelectric warmers and coolers

Inquiry — Cleaning and janitorial services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Alberta / Alberta

No entries for this issue

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 20, 2024:

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 252/2024 Amends BC Reg 243/2007 — Training Tax Credits Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 253/2024 Amends BC Reg 2/2000 — National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds

Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Proclamations / Proclamations

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 14, 2024:

An Act to Amend the Clean Environment Act, SNB 2023, c 33

Section 7, paragraphs 8(b) to 8(i), and paragraph 8(k) in force July 15, 2024.

Sections 1 to 6, paragraphs 8(a) and 8(j), and sections 9 and 10 in force August 1, 2024.

An Act to Amend the Tobacco and Electronic Cigarette Sales Act, SNB 2024, c 11

Act in force September 1, 2024.

An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act, SNB 2022, c 52

Act in force August 1, 2024.

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 14, 2024:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

Publication for comment of proposed amendments and changes to: National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements, National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions, National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions, National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Multilateral Instrument 51-105 Issuers Quoted in the U.S. Over-the-Counter Markets, National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, National Instrument 52-110 Audit Committees, National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices, Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids, National Instrument 71-102 Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers, National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, Companion Policy 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions, and National Policy 46-201 Escrow for Initial Public Offerings (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments and Changes").

(collectively, the "Proposed Amendments and Changes").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 9, 2024:

Condominium Act

NS Reg 150/2024 Condominium Regulations — amendment

Liquor Control Act

NS Reg 149/2024 Liquor Licensing Regulations — amendment

Marine Renewable-energy Act

NS Reg 142/2024 Marine Renewable-energy Fees Regulations — amendment

Mortgage Regulation Act

NS Reg 145/2024 Compliance Officers Regulations — amendment NS Reg 146/2024 Forms Regulations — amendment NS Reg 147/2024 Mortgage Lender, Brokerage, Broker and Administrator Licensing Regulations — amendment NS Reg 148/2024 Mortgage Regulation Act Exemption Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 141/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 144/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Workers' Compensation Act

NS Reg 151/2024 Workers' Compensation General Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Places to Grow Act, 2005

O Reg 328/24 Growth Plan Areas, amending O Reg 416/05 O Reg 329/24 Transitional Matters — Growth Plans, amending O Reg 311/06

Planning Act

O Reg 326/24 Zoning Order — City of Vaughan, Regional Municipality of York O Reg 327/24 Zoning Order — City of Vaughan, Regional Municipality of York

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021

August 19, 2024

Consultation Paper: Experienced Apprenticeship Pathway — Comments by September 18, 2024

Employment Standards Act, 2000

August 21, 2024

Consultation on Job Postings Rules in the Employment Standards Act, 2000 — Comments by September 20, 2024

Ontario's Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy

August 13, 2024

2020-2025 Review of Ontario's Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy — Comments by August 30, 2024

Planning Act

August 20, 2024

Consideration of transition of land use planning matters to facilitate the introduction of a new policy statement issued under the Planning Act — Comments by October 4, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Ontario Gazette, August 10, 2024:

Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 11

Schedule 2, section 24, which amends the Education Act, in force January 1, 2025

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, August 10, 2024:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2024-752 Counselling Therapists Regulations, amendment EC2024-753 Medical Practitioners Regulations, amendment EC2024-754 Physician Assistants Regulations, amendment EC2024-755 Registered Nurses Regulations, amendment EC2024-756 Reserved Activities Regulations, amendment

Renewable Energy Act

EC2024-757 Development Permit Regulations, amendment EC2024-758 Renewable Energy Designated Areas Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 août 2024:

Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre l'obsolescence programmée et favorisant la durabilité, la réparabilité et l'entretien des biens

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Règlement sur les sanctions administratives pécuniaires relatives à la Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 21, 2024:

Consumer Protection Act

Act to protect consumers from planned obsolescence and to promote the durability, repairability and maintenance of goods

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act

Regulation respecting monetary administrative penalties with respect to the Consumer Protection Act

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

No entries for this issue

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

