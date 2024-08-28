In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, August 14, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2024-163
|Order 2024-87-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2024-164
|Order 2024-112-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Oceans Act
|SOR/2024-165
|Order No. 2 Designating the Tuvaijuittuq Marine Protected Area
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 10, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List, unmasking the identities of 198 substances listed confidentially on Part 3
- Objective for Canadian Drinking Water Quality: Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-007-24 — Publication of RSS-123, Issue 5
Insurance Companies Act
- Green Shield Canada Insurance — Letters patent of incorporation and order to commence and carry on business
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 17, 2024:
Global Affairs Canada
- Consulting Canadians on the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication of results of investigations for approximately 25 200 substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraph 68(b) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-009-24 — Release of SRSP-506, issue 3
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 10, 2024:
- Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada — Assumption reinsurance agreement
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 17, 2024:
- Western Assurance Company, Intact Insurance Company, and 13130126 Canada Inc. — Letters patent of amalgamation
- Westport Insurance Corporation — Release of assets
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 10, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 107534877RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 810956565RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determinations
- Hotels and motels and inns
- Office furniture
- Expiry review of order — Thermoelectric warmers and coolers
- Inquiry — Cleaning and janitorial services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
Alberta / Alberta
- No entries for this issue
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 20, 2024:
Income Tax Act
|BC Reg 252/2024
|Amends BC Reg 243/2007 — Training Tax Credits Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 253/2024
|Amends BC Reg 2/2000 — National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 14, 2024:
An Act to Amend the Clean Environment Act, SNB 2023, c 33
- Section 7, paragraphs 8(b) to 8(i), and paragraph 8(k) in force July 15, 2024.
- Sections 1 to 6, paragraphs 8(a) and 8(j), and sections 9 and 10 in force August 1, 2024.
An Act to Amend the Tobacco and Electronic Cigarette Sales Act, SNB 2024, c 11
- Act in force September 1, 2024.
An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act, SNB 2022, c 52
- Act in force August 1, 2024.
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 14, 2024:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments and changes to:
- National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements,
- National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions,
- National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions,
- National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations,
- Multilateral Instrument 51-105 Issuers Quoted in the U.S. Over-the-Counter Markets,
- National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings,
- National Instrument 52-110 Audit Committees,
- National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices,
- Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions,
- National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids,
- National Instrument 71-102 Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers,
- National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure,
- Companion Policy 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions, and
- National Policy 46-201 Escrow for Initial Public Offerings
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 9, 2024:
Condominium Act
|NS Reg 150/2024
|Condominium Regulations — amendment
Liquor Control Act
|NS Reg 149/2024
|Liquor Licensing Regulations — amendment
Marine Renewable-energy Act
|NS Reg 142/2024
|Marine Renewable-energy Fees Regulations — amendment
Mortgage Regulation Act
|NS Reg 145/2024
|Compliance Officers Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 146/2024
|Forms Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 147/2024
|Mortgage Lender, Brokerage, Broker and Administrator Licensing Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 148/2024
|Mortgage Regulation Act Exemption Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 141/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 144/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Workers' Compensation Act
|NS Reg 151/2024
|Workers' Compensation General Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Places to Grow Act, 2005
|O Reg 328/24
|Growth Plan Areas, amending O Reg 416/05
|O Reg 329/24
|Transitional Matters — Growth Plans, amending O Reg 311/06
Planning Act
|O Reg 326/24
|Zoning Order — City of Vaughan, Regional Municipality of York
|O Reg 327/24
|Zoning Order — City of Vaughan, Regional Municipality of York
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021
August 19, 2024
Consultation Paper: Experienced Apprenticeship Pathway — Comments by September 18, 2024
Employment Standards Act, 2000
August 21, 2024
Consultation on Job Postings Rules in the Employment Standards Act, 2000 — Comments by September 20, 2024
Ontario's Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy
August 13, 2024
2020-2025 Review of Ontario's Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy — Comments by August 30, 2024
Planning Act
August 20, 2024
Consideration of transition of land use planning matters to facilitate the introduction of a new policy statement issued under the Planning Act — Comments by October 4, 2024
Proclamations / Proclamations
Ontario Gazette, August 10, 2024:
Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 11
- Schedule 2, section 24, which amends the Education Act, in force January 1, 2025
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, August 10, 2024:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2024-752
|Counselling Therapists Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-753
|Medical Practitioners Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-754
|Physician Assistants Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-755
|Registered Nurses Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-756
|Reserved Activities Regulations, amendment
Renewable Energy Act
|EC2024-757
|Development Permit Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-758
|Renewable Energy Designated Areas Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 août 2024:
Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre l'obsolescence programmée et favorisant la durabilité, la réparabilité et l'entretien des biens
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur
- Règlement sur les sanctions administratives pécuniaires relatives à la Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 21, 2024:
Consumer Protection Act
Act to protect consumers from planned obsolescence and to promote the durability, repairability and maintenance of goods
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act
- Regulation respecting monetary administrative penalties with respect to the Consumer Protection Act
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
- No entries for this issue
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.