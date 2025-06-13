Episode 2: Indemnity And R&W Insurance – Negotiation Impacts And Key First-Time Considerations (Podcast)

In Part 2 of our series on representation and warranty insurance, Danny Wakeling, Partner and National Co-Lead of Dentons Canada's M&A group, continues the conversation with Riley Dearden, Partner and Calgary Lead of the M&A group, and Derek Levinsky, Partner in Dentons' Corporate and Insurance Group. This episode dives into how rep and warranty insurance can shape purchase agreement negotiations and highlights critical considerations for those exploring this coverage for the first time. Whether you're new to RWI or looking to sharpen your deal strategy, this episode delivers practical insights from our experienced team.

self

Tune in biweekly for new CPD/CLE-accredited episodes—subscribe here.

CPD/CLE Accreditation

This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of Ontario.

This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of British Columbia.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.