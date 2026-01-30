Act Quickly: What To Do When Your Insurance Claim Is Denied

Has your insurance claim recently been denied by your insurance provider? Keep reading to learn how an experienced insurance denial lawyer can help.

What To Do If Your Insurance Company Denies Your Claim

If you are looking for a possible solution for your denied insurance claim, here's what to do next:

Don't Panic

An insurance denial can be extremely discouraging and scary. But here's what you should remember: insurance companies count on most policyholders walking away when they issue a denial rather than taking legal action. A recent decision from the BC Court of Appeal highlights one of many kinds of circumstances in which powerful insurance companies improperly deny claims.

Don't let a denial letter from your insurer stop you–consider contacting Rice Harbut Elliott (RHE Law) to make things right.

Obtain a Copy of Your Policy and Denial Letter

Your insurance policy governs what you are entitled to and what you are not entitled to. It is crucial that you obtain a copy of your policy (in addition to your denial letter) so that we can assess whether your claim was denied wrongfully or in bad faith.

Act Quickly

Acting quickly when your insurance claim has been denied is crucial. Insurance policies often have strict appeal windows ranging from 30 days to 6 months. Additionally, the BC Limitation Act defines how long you have to sue if you choose to pursue a claim.

By proactively contacting a lawyer and exploring your options early, you can avoid missing critical deadlines and preserving your claim.

How RHE Law Can Help

An insurance denial isn't the end of the road. Kendal Paul, Jesse Kendall, and our other insurance denial lawyers will work with you to assess your case, review your rights, and explore further options. This might include:

– Conducting a thorough review of your insurance policy and your complete insurance file.

– Requesting further information from you about the policy application process, including who was present and who completed the forms.

– Assessing the fairness and clarity of the questions in your insurance application forms.

Rice Harbut Elliott: Your Insurance Denial Lawyers in BC

If you are dealing with an insurance denial, it is important to act quickly. Schedule your free consultation with the Rice Harbut Elliott team to determine if your claim has been unfairly denied. We are here to help.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.