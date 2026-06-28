Shifting High-Speed Rail Corridor Plans And Key Indigenous Concerns Addressed In Alto's "What We Heard Report"

On June 22, 2026, Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon and Alto President and CEO Martin Imbleau announced the release of Alto’s What We Heard Report alongside updates to the high-speed rail corridor plan. As part of this announcement, they introduced a new direction to assess a southern route option that may include Kingston as a stop.

The Minister stated that Alto has been directed to develop a plan to assess the southern route option, including a potential stop in Kingston. This language does not indicate a final decision, but it does signal a meaningful shift in project direction that could have important implications. Given that the Kingston region may overlap with Williams Treaties lands, waterways or areas subject to land claims, it will be important to understand and assess the implications of any change to the corridor. The precise location of the southern route remains unknown, although there was reference to the proposed stop being connected with the Kingston VIA Rail station. It will therefore be important to assess the potential impacts of these changes, particularly on lands between Kingston and Peterborough and how any difference in the route’s entry point may affect First Nation communities.

The reference to decisions being “subject to technical feasibility and project requirements” further underscores the central role of engineering and financial considerations in route selection. While such considerations are inherent to major infrastructure planning, this language may suggest that Indigenous rights, cultural priorities and environmental concerns are being treated as secondary constraints rather than as considerations of equal importance. This framing may be viewed as inconsistent with earlier commitments to meaningfully integrate Indigenous knowledge and perspectives into project design and decision-making.

The statement that the next phase “will continue to involve consultation” provides assurance that engagement with Indigenous communities will remain ongoing. However, the continued reliance on procedural language may fall short of the stronger commitments. Framing Indigenous involvement primarily in terms of “consultation” may suggest that participation remains advisory in nature, rather than reflecting a more collaborative or consent-based approach.

Finally, the identification of Kingston as a potential future “regional mobility hub” points to significant possible development in the area. Even though this outcome remains subject to further study, it signals the possibility of heightened land-use pressures if pursued. For Indigenous communities, this may heighten concerns about cumulative effects, including added strain on ecosystems, watersheds and culturally significant landscapes.

Summary of Alto’s What We Heard Report

Introduction:

The report summarizes the Indigenous consultations carried out by Alto for refining the corridor of the high-speed rail network.

Alto engaged Indigenous communities through meetings, map reviews and feedback opportunities, supported by funding to enable participation.

Key goals were to raise awareness, share clear information and enable meaningful two-way dialogue. Indigenous communities raised concerns about timelines, land claims, environmental impacts, cultural heritage, hunting and fishing rights and economic opportunities.

Alto emphasizes the importance of ongoing consultation, the integration of Indigenous input into project planning and the maintenance of transparent and respectful relationships as the project advances toward construction readiness.

The Process:

The corridor refinement exercise aimed to gather feedback from Indigenous communities, municipalities, stakeholders and the public to help define the proposed rail alignment. For Indigenous consultation, key goals were to increase awareness, provide clear information and support meaningful two-way dialogue on impacts and sensitive areas.

Alto developed an initial corridor using a broad set of considerations, including technical and financial feasibility, environmental and social impacts, Indigenous interests and urban planning objectives. These considerations were framed within broader national priorities, including accessibility, safety, reconciliation and environmental sustainability.

The consultation process has been phased, beginning with outreach to 40 Indigenous communities and followed by meetings, map sharing and information sessions. In total, 102 meetings with 29 communities were held, along with written submissions.

Feedback was collected through discussions, maps and reports and communities were given opportunities to review and validate input. Alto committed to transparency, incorporating feedback into decisions where possible, and continuing consultations as the project develops.

Brief Summary of What They Heard:

Indigenous communities raised several major concerns during consultation:

Process and timelines: Not enough time and capacity to meaningfully participate, raising concerns about meeting Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) standards.

Land claims: Potential overlap with areas under active land claim negotiations is a significant issue.

Socio-economic impacts: Interest in jobs and opportunities, but concerns about fair participation, impacts on local economies and compensation for land use.

Archaeological and cultural heritage: Strong emphasis on protecting sacred, historical and culturally significant sites, including those not formally mapped.

Watersheds and water systems: High concern about impacts on rivers, lakes and ecosystems that support cultural practices, food sources and environmental health.

Rights impacts: Risks to hunting, fishing, harvesting and access to traditional lands.

Species and habitats: Need to protect wildlife, at-risk species and fragile ecosystems and avoid further habitat fragmentation.

Cumulative effects: Concern about the project adding to existing environmental and social pressures.

Mitigation and restoration: Support for mitigation, restoration and offsetting measures, with strong emphasis on incorporating Indigenous knowledge and co-developing solutions.

Overall, communities highlighted the need for stronger protection of lands, rights, ecosystems and meaningful inclusion in decision-making.

Next Steps:

Feedback from consultations is being used to refine a proposed rail alignment (about 1 km wide, with a 60 m right of way). The route will continue to evolve as more input is gathered and analyzed alongside technical, environmental, social and financial factors.

Alto plans to announce the alignment in Fall 2026, followed by additional consultations. These will begin with the Ottawa–Montreal segment and expand to other segments in 2027. An impact assessment process (starting early 2027 and lasting about two years) will further refine the project and identify impacts and solutions.

Alto commits to ongoing collaboration with Indigenous communities, ensuring their feedback continues to inform decisions and mitigation measures.