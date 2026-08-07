Canada’s New Defence Drone Initiative: A Fast-approaching Opportunity For Canadian Suppliers

This article was prepared with the assistance of summer student Chan-Min Roh.

On July 23, 2026, the Government of Canada announced the Defence Drone Initiative (DDI), a cross-government program to accelerate how Canada develops, tests and fields uncrewed and autonomous systems for both the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG). The initiative is led by the Department of National Defence together with the Defence Investment Agency (DIA) and is built around a new competitive supply arrangement designed to match military operational needs with homegrown innovation. Businesses interested in participating should take note: The Request for Supply Arrangement (RFSA) is open now and closes August 14, 2026.

Six priority areas

The DDI is not a single procurement. It spans six use cases that together cover the full spectrum of uncrewed technology, from low-cost disposable platforms to long-range strike systems. The DDI identifies six initial priority areas for industry engagement:

Tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) drones – Low-cost, rapidly deployable aerial platforms for front-line surveillance and reconnaissance Ground robotics – Uncrewed vehicles for resupply, casualty evacuation and operations in terrain too hazardous for personnel Maritime and subsurface systems – Surface and underwater platforms for route surveys, mine countermeasures, monitoring and port security Standardized payloads – Common munition interfaces and safety architecture intended to reduce duplication across platforms Counter-drone defence – Affordable interceptor and detection systems with limited collateral risk, aimed at protecting personnel and critical infrastructure. Long-range precision strike systems – A more complex category involving sovereign strike capability; the government has flagged that significant technical, legal and policy work remains before any acquisition decision could be considered

Who can participate

The DDI’s supplier process is deliberately broad. A notable feature of the RFSA is that prior defence contracting experience is not a prerequisite. The government has indicated it will evaluate applicants based on technical capabilities, security readiness and their ability to deliver against operational requirements. Procurement details and submission deadlines are posted on CanadaBuys.

Through the RFSA, the government will pre-qualify a pool of Canadian suppliers who may then be invited to compete for future contracts covering research, prototyping, field demonstrations, limited acquisitions and eventually production. Being pre-qualified does not guarantee work, but it is effectively a prerequisite for future contract opportunities.

Eligible applicants include a wide range of organizations, including but not limited to:

Start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Established manufacturers and defence and aerospace firms

Universities, colleges and research organizations

Indigenous businesses

The bigger picture

The DDI reflects a broader pattern of Federal moves signalling that Ottawa views domestic drone and autonomous-systems capacity as a strategic priority. Security considerations will be integrated throughout the initiative, including cybersecurity, supply-chain integrity, ownership and control structures and the sourcing of sensitive technologies. At the same time, the DDI is expected to generate economic benefits for Canadian firms in AI, robotics, aerospace, advanced manufacturing and secure communications.

Key dates

The RFSA is open now and closes on August 14, 2026.

How MLT Aikins can help

Participating in the DDI involves navigating procurement rules, security screening and a range of regulatory requirements. MLT Aikins brings together the following practice groups to help clients position themselves: