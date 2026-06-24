30 Years Of Celebration: National Indigenous Peoples Day

Written by Praise Oluwafemi and Tim Yu

June is National Indigenous History Month in Canada, a time to recognize the rich history, heritage and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. June 21, 2026, is the 30th anniversary of National Indigenous Peoples Day. It is held every year on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, and a time of cultural significance to many Indigenous Peoples.

Historical Background

On June 21, 1996, Governor General Roméo LeBlanc declared June 21 of each year as “National Aboriginal Day.” This was the result of consultations and statements of support from various Indigenous groups such as the National Indian Brotherhood, now the Assembly of First Nations who called for the creation of National Aboriginal Solidarity Day in 1982; the Sacred Assembly, a national conference of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people chaired by Elijah Harper who also called for a national holiday to celebrate the contributions of Indigenous Peoples in 1995; and the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples who recommended the designation of a National First Peoples Day in 1995.

On June 21, 2017, the previous Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, issued a statement announcing the intention to rename this day “National Indigenous Peoples Day.”

The summer solstice is a sacred time for many Indigenous Peoples because it is a time to reconnect with community, with the land, and with the traditions that have been passed down from generations. The Summer Solstice has been a time of ceremony, gathering, and renewal. Many Solstice gatherings involve ceremonial dances, storytelling, reflection, gratitude, offerings, and feasts. This day is an opportunity to celebrate Indigenous excellence through art, language, governance, and stewardship.

MT+Co.’s Offices

Miller Titerle and Company recognizes the significance of this day to Indigenous Peoples across Canada. Our offices are located on the traditional territories and lands of many Indigenous Peoples and Nations:

Our Vancouver office resides on the unceded and ancestral territory of the hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh speaking peoples, the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

Our Victoria office resides on the territory of the Lək̓ʷəŋən (Songhees and Xʷsepsəm/Esquimalt) and the W̱SÁNEĆ Peoples.

Our Toronto office resides on the traditional territory of many Nations, including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and is now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples.

Our Yellowknife office resides on the traditional territory of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

In deep partnership with Indigenous Peoples and recognizing Indigenous sovereignty, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

National Indigenous Peoples Day Events

There are many opportunities to celebrate and participate. Below is a selected list of events taking place in our different offices in Vancouver, Victoria, Toronto, and Yellowknife:

Vancouver

On June 19, the City of New Westminster is hosting cultural entertainment, physical activities, arts and crafts, Indigenous vendors, and storytelling for National Indigenous Peoples Day. Learn more here.

is hosting cultural entertainment, physical activities, arts and crafts, Indigenous vendors, and storytelling for National Indigenous Peoples Day. Learn more here. On June 20, the City of Burnaby is hosting its annual National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration featuring activities for the whole family, a variety of performances including dance, live music, fashion, storytelling and an Indigenous artisans market. Learn more here.

is hosting its annual National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration featuring activities for the whole family, a variety of performances including dance, live music, fashion, storytelling and an Indigenous artisans market. Learn more here. On June 20, the Bill Reid Gallery is hosting a Summer Indigenous Artisans Market to celebrate Indigenous creativity, artistry, and craftsmanship. Learn more here.

is hosting a Summer Indigenous Artisans Market to celebrate Indigenous creativity, artistry, and craftsmanship. Learn more here. On June 20, NIPD Official Afterparty at the Birdhouse is hosting a drag show dance party featuring Vancouver’s most iconic Two-Spirit and Indigenous Drag performers. Learn more here.

is hosting a drag show dance party featuring Vancouver’s most iconic Two-Spirit and Indigenous Drag performers. Learn more here. On June 21, the City of Vancouver and Carnegie Community Centre are celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day with cultural sharing, food and live performances. Learn more here.

are celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day with cultural sharing, food and live performances. Learn more here. On June 21, Kitsilano Showboat is hosting a celebration of Indigenous culture through drumming, storytelling, smudging, and art by Steven Seegerts and Brad Henry. Learn more here.

is hosting a celebration of Indigenous culture through drumming, storytelling, smudging, and art by Steven Seegerts and Brad Henry. Learn more here. On June 21, the Britannia Community Services Centre is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day, featuring live cultural performances, an Indigenous market, community gathering, and opportunities to uplift Indigenous voices, artistry, and entrepreneurship in East Vancouver. Learn more here.

is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day, featuring live cultural performances, an Indigenous market, community gathering, and opportunities to uplift Indigenous voices, artistry, and entrepreneurship in East Vancouver. Learn more here. On June 21, the Fraser River Indigenous Society is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day with a day of storytelling, dancing, drumming, artisan displays, and family-friendly activities. Learn more here.

Victoria

On June 19, the Victoria Native Friendship Centre is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day with community festivities. Learn more here.

is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day with community festivities. Learn more here. On June 21, the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria has free admission from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm to view Indigenous artistry from Coast Salish artist, Chris Paul. Learn more here.

has free admission from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm to view Indigenous artistry from Coast Salish artist, Chris Paul. Learn more here. On June 21, the Société Francophone de Victoria is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day by hosting a special cultural event featuring Innu singer-songwriter Mike Paul Kuekuatsheu, a Francophone Innu artist from Quebec, and Zoe Lheritier, a young Francophone author from the Plains Cree Nation. Learn more here.

is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day by hosting a special cultural event featuring Innu singer-songwriter Mike Paul Kuekuatsheu, a Francophone Innu artist from Quebec, and Zoe Lheritier, a young Francophone author from the Plains Cree Nation. Learn more here. On June 21, the Victoria Conservatory of Music is hosting a free afternoon of workshops, music, culture, and community to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day. Learn more here.

is hosting a free afternoon of workshops, music, culture, and community to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day. Learn more here. On June 27, the Coastal Research, Education, and Advocacy Network (CREAN) Society is organizing a Roots & Routes: Youth Storywalk Tour, a free, public, youth-led walking tour of downtown Victoria as part of their celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day. Learn more here.

Toronto

On June 19, the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto and Thunder Woman Healing Lodge Society are hosting an afternoon of community, culture, connection, and celebration with a BBQ lunch, free ice cream truck, music, door prizes, photo booth, and community vendor tables. Learn more here.

and are hosting an afternoon of community, culture, connection, and celebration with a BBQ lunch, free ice cream truck, music, door prizes, photo booth, and community vendor tables. Learn more here. From June 19 – June 21, the Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre in partnership with the Aga Khan Museum , hosts a free, multi-day Summer Solstice and National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration featuring Indigenous artists, drumming, dancing, storytelling, and hands-on family activities. Learn more here.

in partnership with the , hosts a free, multi-day Summer Solstice and National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration featuring Indigenous artists, drumming, dancing, storytelling, and hands-on family activities. Learn more here. On June 21, Jamii Esplanade is hosting a Joy in the Park event in downtown Toronto featuring live music, hoop dancing, face painting, and a community cake for National Indigenous Peoples Day. Learn more here.

is hosting a Joy in the Park event in downtown Toronto featuring live music, hoop dancing, face painting, and a community cake for National Indigenous Peoples Day. Learn more here. On June 21, the City of Toronto celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day with a free Indigenous Arts Festival that will have traditional and contemporary music, dance, artisan and culinary experiences of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples of Turtle Island. Learn more here.

Yellowknife