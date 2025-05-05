Rosen Sunshine Newsletter - May 2025

Firm News

Rosen Sunshine Co-Hosts Virtual Lunch & Learn on Careers in Health Law



On March 18, Rosen Sunshine and McIntyre Szabo - two of Toronto's leading health law firms—hosted a virtual Lunch & Learn session for law students and lawyers eager to explore careers in health law. Facilitated by John McIntyre and Sari Feferman, attendees gained insights into the dynamic field of health and heard from health lawyers, Alisha Kapur and Anne Marshall about their experiences. Missed the event? Stay tuned for future opportunities by visiting our websites!

Emma Gardiner Chairs Professional Regulation and Discipline Course



On April 15 and 16, Emma chaired Infonex's course on Professional Regulation and Discipline: The Law, Best Practices and Innovation. This course covered a range of topics relevant to professional regulation, including human rights, fitness to practice, due process, parallel proceedings, and digital transformation.

Lonny Rosen presents on the Health Care Consent Act



On April 22, Lonny educated his estates law colleagues on the intricacies of health care consent legislation. Presenting at OsgoodePD's annual Managing Consent and Capacity Issues in Wills and Estates program, Lonny presented on Understanding the Health Care Consent Act: Informed Consent and Advance Care Planning.

Recent Blog Posts

Ransomware Encryption of Personal Information Can Be a Privacy Breach



A recent IPC case expanded the definition of privacy breaches for Ontario's public sector, particularly the definition of "unauthorized use" of personal information. This decision applies to any organization, agency or institution or that is governed by privacy legislation.



More Than Skin Deep: CMPA Reports on the Medico-Legal Risks of Cosmetic Procedures



A recent review of CMPA cases investigates the medico-legal risks associated with cosmetic procedures and emphasizes the importance of patient assessments and informed consent discussions to patient safety and risk management.



New CPSO Policy on Consent to Treatment



The CPSO has approved a new Consent to Treatment Policy and accompanying Advice to the Profession. These documents provide essential guidance on obtaining and documenting consent, addressing communication barriers, and navigating cultural considerations.



Upcoming Events

Lonny to Present at MLST Spring Bouquet



The Medico-Legal Society of Toronto's annual Spring Bouquet is a dinner program at which speakers provide an update on key cases and developments in health law. Lonny will be presenting on the case of Tuvel v IR, which considers when a regulated health professional can be held responsible by their regulator for the actions of their employee, which we blogged about recently. Registration details here.

Rosen Sunshine's Health Law Rx

This Month's Health Law Prescription



Make sure that you are familiar with your retention obligations!



