Rosen Sunshine Newsletter - March 2025

On February 11th, Lonny presented at the MDR Conference on AI in Professional Regulation: Legal Implications for Regulators and Registrants.

Rosen Sunshine LLP are passionate advocates for professionals and health care providers, trusted advisors to regulators and health organizations, and experts in their field. We work on behalf of institutional and private clients, including regulators, service providers, professionals, professional associations, insurance companies, clinics, facilities, and organizations.

Firm News

AI in Professional Regulation: Legal Implications for Regulators and Registrants



On February 11th, Lonny presented at the MDR Conference on AI in Professional Regulation: Legal Implications for Regulators and Registrants.

Emma Speaks at Keeping Up with the Case Law Series



On February 13, Emma spoke at the Ontario Bar Association's Administrative Law Section's Case Law series about two recent cases that considered the use of experts in OHIP billing cases before the Health Services Appeal and Review Board: Dixie X-Ray Associates Ltd. v. Ontario (Minister of Health) and Wilkin v. Health Services Appeal and Review Board.

Alisha Kapur Participates in LEAF Mentoring Event



Alisha recently volunteered as a mentor at LEAF Toronto's speed-networking event on February 6. This event provided female-identifying and non-binary law students and future law students with an opportunity to network and speak to a diverse group of young lawyers about their career paths.

Recent Blog Posts

Changes on the Horizon for Canadian Medicare



On January 10, 2025, Canada's Minister of Health issued a statement announcing the new Canada Health Act (CHA) Services Policy. The CHA Services Policy is scheduled to come into effect April 1, 2026, and if it is implemented, will introduce significant changes in Ontario.



Read More

Upcoming Events

Lonny to Speak at Administrative Law Program



Lonny will be on the faculty for the Eight-Minute Administrative Law and Practice 2025 on March 5, 2025. He will be speaking on investigations, examining the differences between administrative investigation meetings and subpoenas.

Rosen Sunshine's Health Law Rx

This Month's Health Law Prescription



Informed consent discussions should always be documented in the client record.



See more #RSHealthLawRx posts

Our Mission

We provide innovative representation and obtain results based on our expertise and professionalism, enabling us to stand apart, rise above, and be known as one of the most trusted and respected health and regulatory firms in Ontario.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.