4 March 2025

Minister Of Health Announces New Bilateral Agreements With Provinces For Rare Disease Drugs

We previously reported on Canada's first-ever National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases, which included up to $1.4 billion in funding for provinces and territories...
We previously reported on Canada's first-ever National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases, which included up to $1.4 billion in funding for provinces and territories, to be negotiated through bilateral agreements. This funding aims to improve and enhance access to drugs, early diagnosis and screening for rare diseases.

Following the announcement of three new bilateral agreements in January 2025, the Government of Canada has now signed agreements with six provinces: British Columbia (July 2024), Alberta (December 2024), Newfoundland & Labrador (November 2024), Saskatchewan (January 2025), New Brunswick (January 2025) and Ontario (January 2025). Under each agreement (outlined in this resource), the Government of Canada has committed to provide funding relating to drugs that a province elects to make available from the common list of drugs.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

