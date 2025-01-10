ARTICLE
10 January 2025

Legislative Update Report No. 2024-24 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

OH
Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 12/12 to 12/25
Canada Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 12/12 to 12/25

Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse

Alberta / Alberta

Nunavut / Nunavut

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Ontario / Ontario

Manitoba / Manitoba

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Quebec / Québec

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, December 18, 2024:

Access to Information Act

SI/2024-61

Access to Information Act Heads of Government Institutions Designation Order

Species at Risk Act

SI/2024-65

Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessments Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (Certain Wildlife Species of Red Knot and Four Other Wildlife Species)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2024-263

Clean Electricity Regulations

SOR/2024-245

Order 2024-87-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

SOR/2024-235

Order 2024-87-22-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

SOR/2024-246

Order 2024-112-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

SOR/2024-250

Order 2025-66-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

SOR/2024-251

Order 2025-87-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

SOR/2024-252

Order 2025-112-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

SOR/2024-256

Regulations Amending the Formaldehyde Emissions from Composite Wood Products Regulations

Contraventions Act

SOR/2024-243

Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations

SOR/2024-242

Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations (Quebec Fishery Regulations, 1990)

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2024-247

Order Amending the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order (Public Health Emergency Drugs)

SOR/2024-238

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Food and Drugs Act (Agile Licensing)

Food and Drugs Act

Excise Act

2001 Pest Control Products Act

Safe Food for Canadians Act

Cannabis Act Feeds Act

SOR/2024-244

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning Food Additives and Compositional Standards, Microbiological Criteria and Methods of Analysis for Food

Patent Act

SOR/2024-241

Regulations Amending the Patent Rules and Certain Regulations Made Under the Patent Act

Pest Control Products Act

SOR/2024-259

Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Sodium Hypochlorite and Calcium Hypochlorite)

Fisheries Act

SOR/2024-237

Possession and Export of Elvers Regulations

Preclearance Act, 2016

SOR/2024-260

Order Amending the Schedule to the Preclearance Act, 2016 (Miscellaneous Program)

SOR/2024-261

Regulations Amending the Preclearance in Canada Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Privacy Act

SI/2024-62

Privacy Act Heads of Government Institutions Designation Order

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-253

Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (People's Republic of China) Regulations

SOR/2024-254

Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 14, 2024:

Canadian Energy Regulator Act

  • Export and Import (Orders, Licences and Permits) Regulations
  • Export and Import Reporting Regulations
  • Export Applications (Licences and Permits) Regulations
  • International Power Lines (Permits) Regulations
  • Toll Information Reporting Regulations

Department of Employment and Social Development Act

Employment Insurance Act

  • Employment Insurance Board of Appeal Regulations

Railway Safety Act

  • Order Repealing the Railway Employee Qualification Standards Regulations
  • Railway Personnel Training and Qualifications Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 21, 2024:

Canada Transportation Act

  • Regulations Amending the Air Passenger Protection Regulations

Citizenship Act

  • Regulations Amending the Citizenship Regulations (Administrative Penalties and Consequences)

College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act

  • College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Regulations

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

  • Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Administrative Penalties and Consequences)

Accessible Canada Act

  • Regulations Amending the Accessible Canada Regulations

Species at Risk Act

  • Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Certain Wildlife Species of Red Knot and Four Other Wildlife Species)

Oceans Act

  • Order Designating the Qikiqtait Marine Protected Area
  • Order Designating the Sarvarjuaq Marine Protected Area

Export and Import Permits Act

  • Order Amending the Export Control List

Pest Control Products Act

  • Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Fees and Charges Regulations (Annual Charge)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

An Act to amend the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act and the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act and to make consequential amendments to other Acts, SC 2024, c 20

  • Sections 107 to 209, 216 and 217 in force January 31, 2025 (PC 2024-1359)

Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1, SC 2023, c 26

  • Section 181 in force the 60th day after the day on which this Order is made (made December 16, 2024) (PC 2024-1321)
  • Sections 182, 185, 186, 205 and 206 in force October 1, 2025 (PC 2024-1321)
  • Section 192 in force December 16, 2024 (PC 2024-1338)

Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SC 2024, c 17

  • Division 14 of Part 4, which amends the Canada Pension Plan, other than subsections 187‍(1) and (3), sections 191 and 193, subsection 194‍(2) and section 195, which came into force on assent, in force December 16, 2024 (PC 2024-1319)
  • Section 346 in force October 1, 2025 (PC 2024-1321)
  • Subsections 336‍(1) and (2) and section 337 in force January 1, 2025 (PC 2024-1339)

Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, SC 2023, c 15

  • Subsection 278(3) and section 279 in force October 1, 2025 (PC 2024-1321)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

December 12, 2024

  • Bill C-280, Financial Protection for Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Farmers Act — Chapter No. 31
  • Bill C-78, Tax Break for All Canadians Act — Chapter No. 32

December 17, 2024

  • Bill C-40, Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission Act (David and Joyce Milgaard's Law) — Chapter No. 33

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 14, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice concerning the availability of an equivalency agreement [Saskatchewan]

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SPB-005-24 — Consultation on a Fee Framework and Amendments to Conditions of Licence for Certain Spectrum Licences Used to Provide Commercial Mobile Services below 10 GHz

Canada Marine Act

  • Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 21, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice with respect to the availability of a report summarizing any comments and notices of objection received [British Columbia]
  • Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement with Saskatchewan (upstream oil and gas sector)
  • Order 2025-87-01-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Insurance Companies Act

  • MD Life Insurance Company — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 21, 2024:

  • Canadian Transit Company (The) —Annual meeting

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 14, 2024:

Special Import Measures Act

  • Corrosion-resistant steel sheet — Decision

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Applications to export electricity to the United States
    • Castleton Commodities Energy Trading LLC
    • Hydro-Québec

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry Corrosion-resistant steel sheet
  • Inquiries
    • Building and facility maintenance and repair services
    • Information technology consultation services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Decisions

Canadian Transportation Act

  • Regulated interswitching rates for 2025

Competition Act

  • Application for an order

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 21, 2024:

Special Import Measures Act

  • Concrete reinforcing bar — Decisions

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2024-013
  • Inquiry — Decontamination and demolition services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Orders
  • Part 1 applications
  • Regulatory policies

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, December 14, 2024:

Alberta Corporate Tax Act

Alta Reg 183/2024

Alberta Corporate Tax Amendment Regulation

Chartered Professional Accountants Act

Alta Reg 194/2024

Chartered Professional Accountants Amendment Regulation

Judgment Interest Act

Alta Reg 182/2024

Judgment Interest Amendment Regulation

Safety Codes Act

Alta Reg 185/2024

Permit Amendment Regulation

Alta Reg 186/2024

Plumbing Code Amendment Regulation

Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers Identification Act

Alta Reg 192/2024

Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Surface Rights Act

Alta Reg 189/2024

Surface Rights Act General (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2), SA 2024, c 16

  • Sections 1 to 7, 8(1) and (2)(a), 10 to 17, 18, except subsection (17), 19, 20(4)(a), (5) and (6), 21 and 22 of the Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2) in force December 20, 2024 (OIC 372/2024)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

December 05, 2024

  • Bill 24, Alberta Bill of Rights Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 12
  • Bill 25, Early Learning and Child Care Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 13
  • Bill 26, Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 16
  • Bill 27, Education Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 14
  • Bill 28, Meat Inspection Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 18
  • Bill 29, Fairness and Safety in Sport Act — Chapter No. F-2.5
  • Bill 30, Service Alberta Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 20
  • Bill 31, Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 17
  • Bill 32, Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 15
  • Bill 33, Protection of Privacy Act — Chapter No. P- 28.5
  • Bill 34, Access to Information Act — Chapter No. A-1.4
  • Bill 35, All-Season Resorts Act — Chapter No. A-38.5
  • Bill 36, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 19

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 17, 2024:

Assessment Act

BC Reg 284/2024

Amends BC Reg 90/2000 — Managed Forest Land and Cut Timber Values Regulation

BC Reg 285/2024

Amends BC Reg 203/86 — Railway and Pipeline Corporations Valuation Regulation

BC Reg 286/2024

Amends BC Reg 217/86 — Electrical Power Corporations Valuation Regulation

BC Reg 287/2024

Amends BC Reg 218/86 — Railway, Pipeline, Electric Power and Telecommunications Corporation Rights of Way Valuation Regulation

BC Reg 288/2024

Amends BC Reg 226/86 — Telecommunications Corporations Valuation Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Fuel Tax Act

Man Reg 143/2024

Fuel Tax Rates Regulation

The Health Services Insurance Act

Man Reg 137/2024

Residency and Registration Regulation, amendment

The Income Tax Act

Man Reg 146/2024

School Tax Reduction Regulation

The Municipal Assessment Act

Man Reg 148/2024

Railway Roadway Property, Pipeline Property and Gas Distribution Systems (2025) Regulation

The Oil and Gas Act

Man Reg 142/2024

Crown Royalty and Incentives Regulation, amendment

The Oil and Gas Production Tax Act

Man Reg 141/2024

Oil and Gas Production Tax Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Public Health Protection and Promotion Act

NLR 87/24

Public Health Protection and Promotion Regulations (Amendment)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Hydro Corporation Act, 2024, SNL 2024, c H-18

  • Act in force January 1, 2025. (NLR 85/24)

An Act to Amend the Tourist Accommodations Act, SNL 2024, c 5

  • Act in force December 20, 2024. (NLR 88/24)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, December 20, 2024:

Workers' Compensation Act

Nu Reg R-033-2024

Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

240

Peel Transition Implementation Act, 2024

241

Municipal Accountability Act, 2024

242

Safer Municipalities Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Architects Act

O Reg 521/24

General, amending Reg 27 of RRO 1990

Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Act, 1991

O Reg 549/24

General, amending O Reg 21/12

Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021

O Reg 523/24

General, amending O Reg 877/21

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 550/24

On-Site And Excess Soil Management, amending O Reg 406/19

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

O Reg 545/24

General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 525/24

General, amending O Reg 745/21

O Reg 526/24

Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21

O Reg 527/24

Minimum Pricing of Liquor and Other Pricing Matters, amending O Reg 750/21

Ontario Planning and Development Act, 1994

O Reg 551/24

Regional Municipality of York, Town of Markham, amending O Reg 473/73

Planning Act

O Reg 560/24

Exemption from Approval (Official Plan Amendments), amending O Reg 525/97

Professional Engineers Act

O Reg 522/24

Performance Standards, amending O Reg 260/08

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016

O Reg 555/24

Tires, amending O Reg 225/18

O Reg 556/24

Batteries, amending O Reg 30/20

O Reg 557/24

Electrical and Electronic Equipment, amending O Reg 522/20

O Reg 558/24

Hazardous and Special Products, amending O Reg 449/21

O Reg 559/24

Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 558/22

Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991

O Reg 548/24

General, amending O Reg 596/94

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Consumer Protection Act, 2023

December 12, 2024
 Consumer Protection Act, 2023: Consultation on Phase 1 Regulatory Proposals — Comments by February 10, 2025

Nutrient Management Act, 2002

December 20, 2024
 Proposal to add materials to the Off-Farm Anaerobic Digestion Materials Protocol — Comments by February 18, 2025

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

December 16, 2024
 Tarion Seeking Input On Regulatory Changes to Ensure Coverage for Current and Future Purchasers — Comments by January 15, 2025

Personal Health Information Protection Act

December 20, 2024
 Amendment of Regulation O Reg 329/04 (General) under the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004 (PHIPA) — Comments by February 18, 2025

Royal Assents

December 19, 2024

  • Bill 121, Improving Dementia Care in Ontario Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 32
  • Bill 123, Erin's Law (Child Sexual Abuse Prevention and Reporting), 2024 — Chapter No. 33
  • Bill 186, Growing Agritourism Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 38
  • Bill 229, Working for Workers Six Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 41

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, December 21, 2024:

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

  • Notice of Proposed Regulation

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 décembre 2024:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant l'élaboration, la mise en Suvre et le soutien financier d'un système de consigne de certains contenants

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 19 December 2024:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 décembre 2024:

Loi sur les renvois à la Cour d'appel

  • Règlement sur les renvois à la Cour d'appel du Québec

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 18, 2024:

Court of Appeal Reference Act

  • Regulation respecting references to the Court of Appeal of Quebec

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 20, 2024:

The Construction Codes

Sask Reg 80/2024

The Building Code (Energy Tiers and Refrigerants) Amendment Regulations, 2024

The Crown Oil and Gas Royalty Amendment Regulations, 2021

 Errata Notice

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 20, 2024:

The Securities (Saskatchewan Investors Protection) Amendment Act, 2024, SS 2024, c 19

  • Subsections 10(1), (2) and (4), and sections 11 and 15, in force February 1, 2025.

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 20, 2024:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

  • Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Midwifery Act

  • Saskatchewan College of Midwives — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2024:

Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act

YOIC 2024/181

Regulation to amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Regulation (Minister's Advisory Council on Women and Gender Equity) (2024)

Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2024/185

Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Recommended Dawson Regional Land Use Plan) (2024)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

