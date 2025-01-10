Legislative Update Report No. 2024-24 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 12/12 to 12/25
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, December 18, 2024:
Access to Information Act
|
SI/2024-61
|
Access to Information Act Heads of Government Institutions Designation Order
Species at Risk Act
|
SI/2024-65
|
Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessments Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (Certain Wildlife Species of Red Knot and Four Other Wildlife Species)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|
SOR/2024-263
|
Clean Electricity Regulations
|
SOR/2024-245
|
Order 2024-87-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2024-235
|
Order 2024-87-22-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2024-246
|
Order 2024-112-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2024-250
|
Order 2025-66-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2024-251
|
Order 2025-87-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2024-252
|
Order 2025-112-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2024-256
|
Regulations Amending the Formaldehyde Emissions from Composite Wood Products Regulations
Contraventions Act
|
SOR/2024-243
|
Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations
|
SOR/2024-242
|
Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations (Quebec Fishery Regulations, 1990)
Food and Drugs Act
|
SOR/2024-247
|
Order Amending the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order (Public Health Emergency Drugs)
|
SOR/2024-238
|
Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Food and Drugs Act (Agile Licensing)
Food and Drugs Act
Excise Act
2001 Pest Control Products Act
Safe Food for Canadians Act
Cannabis Act Feeds Act
|
SOR/2024-244
|
Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning Food Additives and Compositional Standards, Microbiological Criteria and Methods of Analysis for Food
Patent Act
|
SOR/2024-241
|
Regulations Amending the Patent Rules and Certain Regulations Made Under the Patent Act
Pest Control Products Act
|
SOR/2024-259
|
Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Sodium Hypochlorite and Calcium Hypochlorite)
Fisheries Act
|
SOR/2024-237
|
Possession and Export of Elvers Regulations
Preclearance Act, 2016
|
SOR/2024-260
|
Order Amending the Schedule to the Preclearance Act, 2016 (Miscellaneous Program)
|
SOR/2024-261
|
Regulations Amending the Preclearance in Canada Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Privacy Act
|
SI/2024-62
|
Privacy Act Heads of Government Institutions Designation Order
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2024-253
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (People's Republic of China) Regulations
|
SOR/2024-254
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 14, 2024:
Canadian Energy Regulator Act
- Export and Import (Orders, Licences and Permits) Regulations
- Export and Import Reporting Regulations
- Export Applications (Licences and Permits) Regulations
- International Power Lines (Permits) Regulations
- Toll Information Reporting Regulations
Department of Employment and Social Development Act
Employment Insurance Act
- Employment Insurance Board of Appeal Regulations
Railway Safety Act
- Order Repealing the Railway Employee Qualification Standards Regulations
- Railway Personnel Training and Qualifications Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 21, 2024:
Canada Transportation Act
- Regulations Amending the Air Passenger Protection Regulations
Citizenship Act
- Regulations Amending the Citizenship Regulations (Administrative Penalties and Consequences)
College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act
- College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Regulations
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Administrative Penalties and Consequences)
Accessible Canada Act
- Regulations Amending the Accessible Canada Regulations
Species at Risk Act
- Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Certain Wildlife Species of Red Knot and Four Other Wildlife Species)
Oceans Act
- Order Designating the Qikiqtait Marine Protected Area
- Order Designating the Sarvarjuaq Marine Protected Area
Export and Import Permits Act
- Order Amending the Export Control List
Pest Control Products Act
- Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Fees and Charges Regulations (Annual Charge)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
An Act to amend the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act and the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act and to make consequential amendments to other Acts, SC 2024, c 20
- Sections 107 to 209, 216 and 217 in force January 31, 2025 (PC 2024-1359)
Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1, SC 2023, c 26
- Section 181 in force the 60th day after the day on which this Order is made (made December 16, 2024) (PC 2024-1321)
- Sections 182, 185, 186, 205 and 206 in force October 1, 2025 (PC 2024-1321)
- Section 192 in force December 16, 2024 (PC 2024-1338)
Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SC 2024, c 17
- Division 14 of Part 4, which amends the Canada Pension Plan, other than subsections 187(1) and (3), sections 191 and 193, subsection 194(2) and section 195, which came into force on assent, in force December 16, 2024 (PC 2024-1319)
- Section 346 in force October 1, 2025 (PC 2024-1321)
- Subsections 336(1) and (2) and section 337 in force January 1, 2025 (PC 2024-1339)
Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, SC 2023, c 15
- Subsection 278(3) and section 279 in force October 1, 2025 (PC 2024-1321)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
December 12, 2024
- Bill C-280, Financial Protection for Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Farmers Act — Chapter No. 31
- Bill C-78, Tax Break for All Canadians Act — Chapter No. 32
December 17, 2024
- Bill C-40, Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission Act (David and Joyce Milgaard's Law) — Chapter No. 33
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 14, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice concerning the availability of an equivalency agreement [Saskatchewan]
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-005-24 — Consultation on a Fee Framework and Amendments to Conditions of Licence for Certain Spectrum Licences Used to Provide Commercial Mobile Services below 10 GHz
Canada Marine Act
- Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 21, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the availability of a report summarizing any comments and notices of objection received [British Columbia]
- Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement with Saskatchewan (upstream oil and gas sector)
- Order 2025-87-01-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Insurance Companies Act
- MD Life Insurance Company — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 21, 2024:
- Canadian Transit Company (The) —Annual meeting
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 14, 2024:
Special Import Measures Act
- Corrosion-resistant steel sheet — Decision
Canada Energy Regulator
- Applications to export electricity to the United States
-
- Castleton Commodities Energy Trading LLC
- Hydro-Québec
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry Corrosion-resistant steel sheet
- Inquiries
-
- Building and facility maintenance and repair services
- Information technology consultation services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
Canadian Transportation Act
- Regulated interswitching rates for 2025
Competition Act
- Application for an order
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 21, 2024:
Special Import Measures Act
- Concrete reinforcing bar — Decisions
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2024-013
- Inquiry — Decontamination and demolition services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
- Regulatory policies
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, December 14, 2024:
Alberta Corporate Tax Act
|
Alta Reg 183/2024
|
Alberta Corporate Tax Amendment Regulation
Chartered Professional Accountants Act
|
Alta Reg 194/2024
|
Chartered Professional Accountants Amendment Regulation
Judgment Interest Act
|
Alta Reg 182/2024
|
Judgment Interest Amendment Regulation
Safety Codes Act
|
Alta Reg 185/2024
|
Permit Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 186/2024
|
Plumbing Code Amendment Regulation
Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers Identification Act
|
Alta Reg 192/2024
|
Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Surface Rights Act
|
Alta Reg 189/2024
|
Surface Rights Act General (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King's Printer
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2), SA 2024, c 16
- Sections 1 to 7, 8(1) and (2)(a), 10 to 17, 18, except subsection (17), 19, 20(4)(a), (5) and (6), 21 and 22 of the Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2) in force December 20, 2024 (OIC 372/2024)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
December 05, 2024
- Bill 24, Alberta Bill of Rights Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 12
- Bill 25, Early Learning and Child Care Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 13
- Bill 26, Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 16
- Bill 27, Education Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 14
- Bill 28, Meat Inspection Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 18
- Bill 29, Fairness and Safety in Sport Act — Chapter No. F-2.5
- Bill 30, Service Alberta Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 20
- Bill 31, Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 17
- Bill 32, Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2) — Chapter No. 15
- Bill 33, Protection of Privacy Act — Chapter No. P- 28.5
- Bill 34, Access to Information Act — Chapter No. A-1.4
- Bill 35, All-Season Resorts Act — Chapter No. A-38.5
- Bill 36, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 19
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 17, 2024:
Assessment Act
|
BC Reg 284/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 90/2000 — Managed Forest Land and Cut Timber Values Regulation
|
BC Reg 285/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 203/86 — Railway and Pipeline Corporations Valuation Regulation
|
BC Reg 286/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 217/86 — Electrical Power Corporations Valuation Regulation
|
BC Reg 287/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 218/86 — Railway, Pipeline, Electric Power and Telecommunications Corporation Rights of Way Valuation Regulation
|
BC Reg 288/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 226/86 — Telecommunications Corporations Valuation Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Fuel Tax Act
|
Man Reg 143/2024
|
Fuel Tax Rates Regulation
The Health Services Insurance Act
|
Man Reg 137/2024
|
Residency and Registration Regulation, amendment
The Income Tax Act
|
Man Reg 146/2024
|
School Tax Reduction Regulation
The Municipal Assessment Act
|
Man Reg 148/2024
|
Railway Roadway Property, Pipeline Property and Gas Distribution Systems (2025) Regulation
The Oil and Gas Act
|
Man Reg 142/2024
|
Crown Royalty and Incentives Regulation, amendment
The Oil and Gas Production Tax Act
|
Man Reg 141/2024
|
Oil and Gas Production Tax Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Public Health Protection and Promotion Act
|
NLR 87/24
|
Public Health Protection and Promotion Regulations (Amendment)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Hydro Corporation Act, 2024, SNL 2024, c H-18
- Act in force January 1, 2025. (NLR 85/24)
An Act to Amend the Tourist Accommodations Act, SNL 2024, c 5
- Act in force December 20, 2024. (NLR 88/24)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, December 20, 2024:
Workers' Compensation Act
|
Nu Reg R-033-2024
|
Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Peel Transition Implementation Act, 2024
|
Municipal Accountability Act, 2024
|
Safer Municipalities Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Architects Act
|
O Reg 521/24
|
General, amending Reg 27 of RRO 1990
Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Act, 1991
|
O Reg 549/24
|
General, amending O Reg 21/12
Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021
|
O Reg 523/24
|
General, amending O Reg 877/21
Environmental Protection Act
|
O Reg 550/24
|
On-Site And Excess Soil Management, amending O Reg 406/19
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|
O Reg 545/24
|
General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|
O Reg 525/24
|
General, amending O Reg 745/21
|
O Reg 526/24
|
Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21
|
O Reg 527/24
|
Minimum Pricing of Liquor and Other Pricing Matters, amending O Reg 750/21
Ontario Planning and Development Act, 1994
|
O Reg 551/24
|
Regional Municipality of York, Town of Markham, amending O Reg 473/73
Planning Act
|
O Reg 560/24
|
Exemption from Approval (Official Plan Amendments), amending O Reg 525/97
Professional Engineers Act
|
O Reg 522/24
|
Performance Standards, amending O Reg 260/08
Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016
|
O Reg 555/24
|
Tires, amending O Reg 225/18
|
O Reg 556/24
|
Batteries, amending O Reg 30/20
|
O Reg 557/24
|
Electrical and Electronic Equipment, amending O Reg 522/20
|
O Reg 558/24
|
Hazardous and Special Products, amending O Reg 449/21
|
O Reg 559/24
|
Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 558/22
Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991
|
O Reg 548/24
|
General, amending O Reg 596/94
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Consumer Protection Act, 2023
December 12, 2024
Consumer Protection Act, 2023: Consultation on Phase 1 Regulatory Proposals — Comments by February 10, 2025
Nutrient Management Act, 2002
December 20, 2024
Proposal to add materials to the Off-Farm Anaerobic Digestion Materials Protocol — Comments by February 18, 2025
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
December 16, 2024
Tarion Seeking Input On Regulatory Changes to Ensure Coverage for Current and Future Purchasers — Comments by January 15, 2025
Personal Health Information Protection Act
December 20, 2024
Amendment of Regulation O Reg 329/04 (General) under the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004 (PHIPA) — Comments by February 18, 2025
Royal Assents
December 19, 2024
- Bill 121, Improving Dementia Care in Ontario Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 32
- Bill 123, Erin's Law (Child Sexual Abuse Prevention and Reporting), 2024 — Chapter No. 33
- Bill 186, Growing Agritourism Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 38
- Bill 229, Working for Workers Six Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 41
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, December 21, 2024:
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004
- Notice of Proposed Regulation
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Quebec / Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 décembre 2024:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant l'élaboration, la mise en Suvre et le soutien financier d'un système de consigne de certains contenants
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 19 December 2024:
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 décembre 2024:
Loi sur les renvois à la Cour d'appel
- Règlement sur les renvois à la Cour d'appel du Québec
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 18, 2024:
Court of Appeal Reference Act
- Regulation respecting references to the Court of Appeal of Quebec
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 20, 2024:
The Construction Codes
|
Sask Reg 80/2024
|
The Building Code (Energy Tiers and Refrigerants) Amendment Regulations, 2024
The Crown Oil and Gas Royalty Amendment Regulations,
2021
Errata Notice
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 20, 2024:
The Securities (Saskatchewan Investors Protection) Amendment Act, 2024, SS 2024, c 19
- Subsections 10(1), (2) and (4), and sections 11 and 15, in force February 1, 2025.
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 20, 2024:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
The Midwifery Act
- Saskatchewan College of Midwives — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2024:
Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|
YOIC 2024/181
|
Regulation to amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Regulation (Minister's Advisory Council on Women and Gender Equity) (2024)
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|
YOIC 2024/185
|
Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Recommended Dawson Regional Land Use Plan) (2024)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.