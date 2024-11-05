ARTICLE
5 November 2024

Government Of Canada Passes Pharmacare Act

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

Smart & Biggar logo
Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
As previously reported, on February 29, 2024, the Minister of Health introduced Bill C-64, An Act respecting pharmacare (Pharmacare Act)...
Canada Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Brandon Heard
Authors

As previously reported, on February 29, 2024, the Minister of Health introduced Bill C-64, An Act respecting pharmacare (Pharmacare Act), which proposed the foundational principles for the first phase of national universal pharmacare in Canada.

On October 10, 2024, the Government of Canada announced that the Pharmacare Act received royal assent and came into force.

For the first phase of a national universal pharmacare, the Minister of Health will work with provinces and territories "to reach bilateral agreements to provide universal, single-payer, first-dollar access to a range of contraception and diabetes medications". On September 12, 2024, the Ministers of Health of Canada and British Columbia announced their intention to enter formal negotiations to implement such coverage.

Additionally, the Pharmacare Act sets out the following requirements for the Minister of Health and Canada's Drug Agency (CDA).

  • CDA must develop "a list of essential prescription drugs and related products to inform the development of a national formulary" within one year;
  • CDA must develop "a national bulk purchasing strategy for prescription drugs and related products" within one year;
  • The Minister must publish "a pan-Canadian strategy regarding the appropriate use of prescription drugs and related products" within one year; and
  • The Minister must establish a committee of experts "to make recommendations respecting options for the operation and financing of national, universal, single-payer pharmacare". The committee must be established within 30 days and recommendations provided within one year.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

Authors
Photo of Brandon Heard
Brandon Heard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More