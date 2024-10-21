Why Good Counsel Matters When Dealing With Nuclear Medicine Matters

Nuclear medicine has made significant advancements in the clinical use of diagnostic and therapeutic medical isotopes. This innovative branch of science uses targeted medical isotopes to provide highly precise medical imaging techniques and therapies. The dual modality of medical isotopes to diagnose and treat makes them a cornerstone of contemporary medicine, highlighting their importance in the fight against life-threatening diseases, particularly in oncology. Unsurprisingly, medical isotopes have attracted notable interest from pharmaceutical companies and investors, illustrated by several large acquisitions and increasing investment in this space. While this marks the beginning of an exciting era for theranostics, the rapid growth of this field presents a number of commercial challenges that require proven expertise from your legal advisors.

In this article, we discuss the critical role of medical isotopes in nuclear medicine, the growing interest in this field and the commercial challenges it faces. With the complex regulatory, logistical and legal issues in the production, transportation and use of medical isotopes, organisations require expert legal advice when dealing with nuclear matters.

What is a medical isotope?

Medical isotopes are radioactive materials that are essential in nuclear medicine for diagnosing and treating diseases like cancer. They are attached to molecular tracers, allowing them to target specific areas in the body and emit ionising radiation. This radiation helps assess organ function through imaging techniques, or can be used to kill cancerous cells, both of which are crucial applications.

Regulatory compliance of medical isotopes

Regulatory compliance is a major challenge due to the strict guidelines governing the creation, transportation, use, storage and disposal of medical isotopes. Our Medical Isotopes team (comprised of members of our global Nuclear and Life Sciences teams) plays a pivotal role in navigating the complex regulatory web of nuclear medicine for clients at all stages of the ecosystem, including clients creating the isotopes in repurposed reactors or purpose-built cyclotrons to securing regulatory approvals to test and use medical isotopes in ground-breaking treatments. Our team provides seamless guidance to ensure our clients have the appropriate licences, permits and consents required throughout the process from formation to the treatment room, as well as detailed due diligence support on the acquisition or disposal of nuclear medicine assets and facilities.

We advise on compliance with safety protocols and adherence to regulatory frameworks established by international regulatory bodies such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and national regulatory authorities such as the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) or Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC).

How can we help you navigate difficult import and export regulations?

The global use of medical isotopes, particularly across Europe and Northern America, means that medical isotopes often cross international borders and are subject to strict nuclear proliferation export controls. As medical isotopes decay, they need to be delivered just-in-time to maintain their effectiveness for medical applications and to prevent interruptions to healthcare services. These factors add further complications to the medical isotope supply chain.

Our Medical Isotopes team helps navigate the logistical complexities associated with the import and export of medical isotopes by ensuring our clients comply with import and export regulations, trade agreements and national security regulations and have robust commercial agreements in place with relevant third parties. This expertise is crucial in helping maintain medical isotope supply chains especially where medical isotopes have short half-lives.

Our expertise in collaborations, mergers and acquisitions and intellectual property rights.

The interdependence between the nuclear sector and the healthcare and life sciences sectors highlights the importance of efficient and carefully negotiated supply contracts. Our Medical Isotopes team regularly advises on strategic partnerships, joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions. In fact, one of our transactions recently received the award for "Impact Deal of the Year: Canada" at the LMG Life Sciences 2024 Americas Awards, recognising our work advising ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, on the launch of its joint venture company with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, a nuclear science and technology organisation for the industrial scale production of a rare medical isotope (Actinium-225).

Our team also regularly supports companies in protecting their intellectual property rights, from their development and enforcement to commercialisation. We are highly experienced in advising companies on their research and development cooperations, license agreements, patent, trade secret and trademark strategies and enforcement as well as providing prosecution services to protect underlying proprietary technology.

In addition to acting for a number of leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies operating in the medical isotopes space, we recently advised Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, a Canadian Crown corporation, on a collaboration with AtkinsRéalis to accelerate the development of CANDU® reactors in Canada (and internationally) and to expand their intellectual property licensing agreement to help Canada reach its net zero objectives. This highlights our team's ability to advise the full spectrum of participants in the medical isotope industry from isotope producers and radiopharmaceutical manufacturers through to distributors and regulatory bodies. Our Medical Isotopes team is also adept in dispute resolution to enforce contractual and intellectual property rights, should a third party infringe these rights.

How prepared are you to handle a medical isotope matter?

Medical isotopes are at the forefront of modern nuclear medicine, offering advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. As the demand for medical isotopes grows, the industry faces a range of commercial, regulatory and logistical challenges. Ensuring a reliable supply, navigating complex regulatory frameworks and protecting intellectual property are crucial for the continued success and growth within this sector.

Legal expertise plays a pivotal role in managing these challenges, from facilitating international collaborations and acquisitions to ensuring compliance with stringent safety and trade regulations. Our international team of seasoned specialists work efficiently and seamlessly on the different legal challenges posed by medical isotopes, ensuring comprehensive and practical support backed by a wealth of sector knowledge and industry recognition.

We regularly work with clients in the nuclear sector that produce the raw isotopes including advising governments, investors, research institutes, suppliers and regulators as well as life sciences clients that are processing the isotopes for theranostic use, completing clinical trials, delivering treatments or investing in any stage of the ecosystem.

