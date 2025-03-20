Legislative Update Report No. 2025-05 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 02/27 to 03/12

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, March 12, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2025-36 Certain Products Containing Toxic Substances Regulations SOR/2025-59 Order 2024-87-20-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-56 Order 2025-66-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-57 Order 2025-87-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-58 Order 2025-112-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-37 Order Declaring that the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) Do Not Apply in British Columbia, 2025

Cannabis Act

SOR/2025-44 Order Amending Schedule 2 to the Cannabis Act SOR/2025-45 Order Amending the Cannabis Tracking System Order (Cultivation Waste)

Cannabis Act

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2025-43 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning Cannabis (Streamlining of Requirements)

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

SOR/2025-65 Order Amending Part III of the Schedule to Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations (Carisoprodol) SOR/2025-64 Order Amending Schedule V to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Fentanyl Precursors and Carisoprodol)

Criminal Code

SOR/2025-31 Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities

Customs Tariff

SOR/2025-66 United States Surtax Order (2025-1)

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2025-41 Order Amending the Automatic Firearms Country Control List

Feeds Act

Seeds Act

Health of Animals Act

Plant Protection Act

SOR/2025-47 Regulations Amending Certain Canadian Food Inspection Agency Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Impact Assessment Act

SOR/2025-60 Order Designating Certain Excluded Classes of Projects

National Housing Act

Protection of Residential Mortgage or Hypothecary Insurance Act

SOR/2025-55 Regulations Amending the Insurable Housing Loan Regulations and the Eligible Mortgage Loan Regulations

Online News Act

SOR/2025-51 Cost Recovery (Online News Act) Regulations

Radiocommunication Act

SOR/2025-63 Radiocommunication Act Exemption Order (Jammers — Certain Correctional Services)

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2025-33 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2025-62 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2025-61 General Permit Allowing Specified Activities and Transactions that Are Prohibited Under the Special Economic Measures (Syria) Regulations SOR/2025-49 Order Repealing Certain Orders Made Under the Special Economic Measures Act SOR/2025-50 Special Economic Measures Permit Authorization Order

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 8, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Regulations Amending the Multi-Sector Air Pollutants Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms), SC 2023, c 32

Section 34 and subsections 35‍(2) and 38‍(1) in force March 7, 2025 (PC 2025-0189)

Sections 16 and 36 in force April 4, 2025 (PC 2025-0288)

An Act to amend the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act and the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act and to make consequential amendments to other Acts, SC 2024, c 20

Sections 1 to 106 and 210 to 215 in force the day on which the definition "Regulator" is added to section 2 of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Newfoundland and Labrador Act, chapter C‍-‍2 of the Revised Statutes of Newfoundland and Labrador, 1990 (PC 2025-0174)

Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SC 2024, c 17

Subsection 325‍(2), section 330 and subsection 331‍(2) in force the day after the day on which this Order is published in the Canada Gazette, Part II (PC 2025-0283)

Budget Implementation Act, 2005, SC 2005, c 30

Part 18, which amends the Department of Public Works and Government Services Act, in force June 9, 2025 (PC 2025-0300)

Economic Action Plan 2014 Act, No. 1, SC 2014, c 20

Division 27, which amends the Old Age Security Act, in force October 1, 2025 (PC 2025-0173)

Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, SC 2024, c 15

Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SC 2024, c 1

Subsection 278‍(1) and sections 285, 296, 297, 301 and 302 of the Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023 in force April 1, 2025 (PC 2025-0266)

Subsections 340‍(2) and (4) and 342‍(2) of the Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1 in force April 1, 2025 (PC 2025-0266)

Sections 341, 344 and 347 of the Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1 in force March 4, 2025 (PC 2025-0266)

Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission Act (David and Joyce Milgaard's Law), SC 2024, c 33

Sections 1 and 4 and 14 to 18 in force March 6, 2025 (PC 2025-0290)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 1, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Publication after assessment of 14 substances in the Tricyclic Sesquiterpenes and Triterpenoids Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Health, Dept. of

Notice of intent to make a Ministerial Exemption — Order to permit continued supply of naloxone kits on the Canadian market

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 8, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21979

Notice of consultation published pursuant to subsection 108.1(2) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 for three genetically modified fish

Publication after assessment of boric acid, its salts and its precursors, including those specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of final decision after assessment of the Benzotriazoles and Benzothiazoles Group, including those specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of the State of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Report (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality — Arsenic

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-001-25 — Decision on a Policy, Licensing and Technical Framework for Supplemental Mobile Coverage by Satellite

Bank Act

Schedules I, II and III

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 1, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-019

Determinations Corrosion-resistant steel sheet Highway maintenance and repair



Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Notices of consultation

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 8, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Corrosion-resistant steel sheet — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiry — Hazardous waste disposal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Regulatory policies

Public Service Employment Act

Permission and leave granted (Abu Mohammad, Tafiqul)

Permission and leave granted (Benoit, Elizabeth)

Permission and leave granted (Cheng, Yu Ta [Jason])

Permission and leave granted (Rintoul, Riley Lloyd George)

Permission granted (Skalski, Isabelle)

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 39 Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 40 Professional Governance Act 41 Wildlife Amendment Act, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2025:

Land Titles Act

Alta Reg 15/2025 Tariff of Fees Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 5 Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2025 202 Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act 204 Perinatal and Postnatal Mental Health Strategy Act

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 4, 2025:

Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act

BC Reg 29/2025 Amends BC Reg 57/2009 — Payday Loans Regulation

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 30/2025 Amends BC Reg 120/2022 — Court of Appeal Rules

Energy Resource Activities Act

BC Reg 25/2025 Amends BC Reg 8/2014 — Fee, Levy and Security Regulation BC Reg 26/2025 Amends BC Regs

112/2019 — Dormancy and Shutdown Regulation

282/2010 — Drilling and Production Regulation

217/2017 — Emergency Management Regulation

8/2014 — Fee, Levy and Security Regulation

146/2014 — Liquefied Natural Gas Facility Regulation

48/2021 — Oil and Gas Processing Facility Regulation

281/2010 — Pipeline Regulation

50/2021 — Requirements for Consultation and Notification Regulation

181/2022 — Security Management Regulation

199/2011 — Service Regulation BC Reg 27/2025 Enacts Hydrogen Facility Regulation

Insurance Corporation Act

BC Reg 33/2025 Amends BC Reg 307/2004 — Special Direction IC2 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission

Low Carbon Fuels Act

BC Reg 23/2025 Amends BC Reg 282/2023 — Low Carbon Fuels (General) Regulation BC Reg 24/2025 Amends BC Reg 295/2023 — Low Carbon Fuels (Technical) Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 22/2025 Amends BC Regs

59/2008 — National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements

1/2000 — National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure

218/2005 — National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure BC Reg 28/2025 Amends BC Reg 196/97 — Securities Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 32/2005 Amends BC Reg 163/2021 — Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting the Customer Crisis Fund Program

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 11, 2025:

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 36/2025 Enacts Mineral Land Reserve (Dasiqox Teẑtan Area) Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 35/2025 Amends BC Reg 196/97 — Securities Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 6 The Public Schools Amendment Act 7 The Human Tissue Gift Amendment Act 8 The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act 9 The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act (2) 10 The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act (2) 11 The Oil and Gas Amendment Act 12 The Housing and Renewal Corporation Amendment Act 14 The Insurance Amendment Act 15 The Real Estate Services Amendment Act 16 The Municipal Councils and School Boards Elections Amendment and Public Schools Amendment Act 17 The Public Schools Amendment Act (Nutrition Equality for Lasting Learning Outcomes) 18 The Public Schools Amendment Act (Indigenous Languages of Instruction) 19 The Public Schools Amendment Act (Safe Schools) 20 The Community Child Care Standards Amendment and Education Administration Amendment Act 21 The Protecting Youth in Sports Act 22 The Environment Amendment and Waste Reduction and Prevention Amendment Act 23 The Public Interest Expression Defence Act 24 The Workers Compensation Amendment Act 25 The Public-Private Partnerships Transparency and Accountability Act 26 The Vital Statistics Amendment Act 27 The Income Tax Amendment Act 28 The Manitoba Hydro Amendment Act 29 The Workplace Safety and Health Amendment Act 30 The Election Financing Amendment and Elections Amendment Act 31 The Property Controls for Grocery Stores and Supermarkets Act (Various Acts Amended) 32 The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act (Measures to Address Unlawful Activities) 33 The Public Health Amendment Act 39 The Public Schools Amendment Act (Campaign Financing for School Trustees) 40 An Act respecting "O Canada" and Other Observances and Land and Treaty Acknowledgements in Schools (Education Administration Act and Public Schools Act Amended) 42 The Buy Canadian Act (Government Purchases Act Amended)

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Licensed Practical Nurses Act

Man Reg 16/2025 Licensed Practical Nurses Regulation, amendment

The Oil and Gas Act

Man Reg 19/2025 Crown Royalty and Incentives Regulation, amendment Man Reg 20/2025 Drilling and Production Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Procurement Act

NB Reg 2025-7 NB Reg 2014-93, amendment NB Reg 2025-8 NB Reg 2022-78, amendment

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, March 5, 2025:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

Publication for comment of proposed amendments to Rule INS-001 Insurance Intermediaries Licensing and Obligations (the "Proposed Amendments").

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, March 12, 2025:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirement and its related Companion Policy, National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure and its related Companion Policy, National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure, and Local Rule 11-501 Fees (collectively, the "Amendments").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 90 An Act to Amend the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Newfoundland and Labrador Act 100 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 6 102 Law Enforcement Oversight Commission Act 106 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 7

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Credit Union Act, 2009

NLR 30/25 Credit Union Regulations, 2009 (Amendment)

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 25/25 All-Spend Film and Video Production Tax Credit Regulations (Amendment)

Judicature Act

NLR 26/25 Composition of the Supreme Court Regulations (Amendment)

Lands Act

NLR 29/25 Wind Energy Land Reserve Order (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 21 An Act to Amend the Workers' Compensation Act 22 Legislation Act 23 An Act to Amend the Children's Law Act 24 An Act to Amend the Family Law Act

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2025:

Securities Act

NWT Reg R-005-2025 Securities Fees Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2025:

Practice of Engineering, Geoscience and Applied Science Technology Act, SNWT 2023, c 34

Act in force March 1, 2025. (SI-001-2025)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 68 Financial Measures (2025) Act

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 7, 2025:

Energy-efficient Appliances Act

NS Reg 34/2025 Energy-efficient Appliances Regulations — amendment

Labour Standards Code

NS Reg 35/2025 General Labour Standards Code Regulations — amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 32/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 74 Pharmacy Professions Act

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2025:

Consumer Protection Act

Nu Reg 004-2025 Consumer Protection Regulations, amendment

Pesticide Act

Nu Reg 005-2025 Pesticide Regulations, amendment

Safety Act

Nu Reg 007-2025 Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, amendment

Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Nu Reg 009-2025 Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Regulations, amendment

Lotteries Act

Nu Reg 010-2025 Lotteries Regulations, amendment

Public Health Act

Nu Reg 012-2025 Ophthalmia Neonatorum Regulations, repeal

Ophthalmic Medical Assistants Act

Nu Reg 013-2025 Ophthalmic Medical Assistants Regulations, amendment

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016

O Reg 24/25 General, amending O Reg 363/16

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 25/25 IESO Objects a Market Rule Amendments to Protect Ontario against Unjustified Tariffs from the United States of America

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 1, 2025:

Health Information Act

EC2025-146 Health Information Regulations, amendment

Securities Act

EC2025-203 Regulations, amendment

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 8, 2025:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2025-201 Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Regulations, amendment EC2025-202 Registered Nurses and Registered Psychiatric Nurses Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 93 Loi concernant notamment le transfert de propriété d'un immeuble de la Ville de Blainville

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 93 An Act respecting, in particular, the transfer of ownership of an immovable of Ville de Blainville

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 mars 2025:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Décret 142-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contrats de travaux de construction des organismes publics Décret 143-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains contrats d'approvisionnement des organismes publics Décret 144-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains contrats de services des organismes publics Décret 145-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contrats des organismes publics en matière de technologies de l'information

Loi sur l'administration fiscale

Loi sur le ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec

Décret 200-2025 Règlement sur la mise en Suvre de l'Entente entre le Québec et le Royaume de Belgique modifiant l'Entente en matière de sécurité sociale entre le Québec et le Royaume de Belgique signée à Québec le 28 mars 2006

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 206-2025 Règlement sur la mise en Suvre des dispositions relatives aux accidents du travail et aux maladies professionnelles contenues dans l'Entente entre le Québec et le Royaume de Belgique modifiant l'Entente en matière de sécurité sociale entre le Québec et le Royaume de Belgique signée à Québec le 28 mars 2006

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 mars 2025:

Loi sur les cités et villes

Code municipal du Québec

Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal

Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Québec

Loi sur les sociétés de transport en commun

Décret 214-2025 Règlement imposant des conditions à l'attribution de certains contrats d'approvisionnement par des organismes municipaux

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 mars 2025:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 188-2025 Code de gestion des matières résiduelles fertilisantes Décret 189-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement Décret 190-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles Décret 192-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 191-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Décret 195-2025 Les taux de contribution des municipalités à l'égard des juges municipaux auxquels s'appliquent les régimes de retraite prévus à la partie V.1 et VI de la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires Décret 196-2025 Les taux de contribution des municipalités aux régimes de prestations supplémentaires établis en vertu du deuxième alinéa de l'article 122 de la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires à l'égard des juges municipaux auxquels s'appliquent les régimes de retraite prévus aux parties V.1 et VI de cette loi

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 5, 2025:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

OC 142-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting construction contracts of public bodies OC 143-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain supply contracts of public bodies OC 144-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain service contracts of public bodies OC 145-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contracting by public bodies in the field of information technologies

Tax Administration Act

Act respecting the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan

OC 200-2025 Regulation respecting the implementation of the Agreement between Québec and the Kingdom of Belgium amending the Agreement on Social Security between Québec and the Kingdom of Belgium signed at Québec on 28 March 2006

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 206-2025 Regulation respecting the implementation of the provisions relating to industrial accidents and occupational diseases in the Agreement between Québec and the Kingdom of Belgium amending the Agreement on Social Security between Québec and the Kingdom of Belgium signed in Québec on 28 March 2006

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 6, 2025:

Cities and Towns Act

Municipal Code of Québec

Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal

Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Québec

Act respecting public transit authorities

OC 214-2025 Regulation to impose conditions for the awarding of certain supply contracts by municipal bodies

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 12, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 188-2025 Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code OC 189-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact OC 190-2025 Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation OC 192-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials

Environment Quality Act

OC 191-2025 Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation

Courts of Justice Act

OC 195-2025 Rates of contribution of municipalities in respect of municipal judges to whom the pension plans provided for in Parts V.1 and VI of the Courts of Justice Act apply OC 196-2025 Rates of contribution of municipalities to the supplementary benefits plans established under the second paragraph of section 122 of the Courts of Justice Act in respect of municipal judges to whom the pension plans provided for in Parts V.1 and VI of the Act apply

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 mars 2025:

Loi sur le bâtiment

Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 mars 2025:

Loi sur la fiscalité municipale

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la valeur imposable maximale du terrain de toute exploitation agricole visé à l'article 231.3.1 de la Loi sur la fiscalité municipale

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 5, 2025:

Building Act

Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 12, 2025:

Act respecting municipal taxation

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the maximum taxable value of the land of any agricultural operation referred to in section 231.3.1 of the Act respecting municipal taxation

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 mars 2025:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif aux projets de boisement et de reboisement sur des terres du domaine privé admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires — Arrêté numéro 2025-0003 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 12, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting afforestation and reforestation projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits on privately-owned land — Order 2025-0003 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Sanctions

28 février 2025

Loi 87, Loi concernant principalement le développement et la mise en valeur de terrains industriels et la gouvernance de la Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour — Chapitre nº 2

Loi 90, Loi reconnaissant le hockey sur glace comme sport national du Québec et concernant les référents culturels nationaux — Chapitre nº 3

Assents

February 28, 2025

Bill 87, An Act respecting mainly the development and enhancement of industrial land and the governance of the Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour — Chapter No. 2

Bill 90, An Act to recognize ice hockey as the national sport of Québec and concerning national cultural references — Chapter No. 3

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 mars 2025:

Loi sur la sécurité incendie

Orientations du ministre de la Sécurité publique en matière de sécurité incendie

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 5, 2025:

Fire Safety Act

Fire Safety Policies of the Minister of Public Security

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, March 7, 2025:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 11/2025 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 41‑101, NI 81‑101 and NI 81‑106) Amendment Regulations, 2025

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 7, 2025:

The Licensed Practical Nurses Act, 2000

College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw amendment

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 46 Residential Tenancies Act 47 Act to amend the Income Tax Act (2025) 48 Early Learning and Child Care Act 50 Inclusive Yukon Families Act

