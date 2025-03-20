Legislative Update Report No. 2025-05 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 02/27 to 03/12
In This Issue
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Quebec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, March 12, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2025-36
|Certain Products Containing Toxic Substances Regulations
|SOR/2025-59
|Order 2024-87-20-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-56
|Order 2025-66-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-57
|Order 2025-87-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-58
|Order 2025-112-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-37
|Order Declaring that the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) Do Not Apply in British Columbia, 2025
Cannabis Act
|SOR/2025-44
|Order Amending Schedule 2 to the Cannabis Act
|SOR/2025-45
|Order Amending the Cannabis Tracking System Order (Cultivation Waste)
Cannabis Act
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2025-43
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning Cannabis (Streamlining of Requirements)
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
|SOR/2025-65
|Order Amending Part III of the Schedule to Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations (Carisoprodol)
|SOR/2025-64
|Order Amending Schedule V to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Fentanyl Precursors and Carisoprodol)
Criminal Code
|SOR/2025-31
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2025-66
|United States Surtax Order (2025-1)
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2025-41
|Order Amending the Automatic Firearms Country Control List
Feeds Act
Seeds Act
Health of Animals Act
Plant Protection Act
|SOR/2025-47
|Regulations Amending Certain Canadian Food Inspection Agency Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Impact Assessment Act
|SOR/2025-60
|Order Designating Certain Excluded Classes of Projects
National Housing Act
Protection of Residential Mortgage or Hypothecary Insurance Act
|SOR/2025-55
|Regulations Amending the Insurable Housing Loan Regulations and the Eligible Mortgage Loan Regulations
Online News Act
|SOR/2025-51
|Cost Recovery (Online News Act) Regulations
Radiocommunication Act
|SOR/2025-63
|Radiocommunication Act Exemption Order (Jammers — Certain Correctional Services)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2025-33
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2025-62
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2025-61
|General Permit Allowing Specified Activities and Transactions that Are Prohibited Under the Special Economic Measures (Syria) Regulations
|SOR/2025-49
|Order Repealing Certain Orders Made Under the Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2025-50
|Special Economic Measures Permit Authorization Order
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 8, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Regulations Amending the Multi-Sector Air Pollutants Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms), SC 2023, c 32
- Section 34 and subsections 35(2) and 38(1) in force March 7, 2025 (PC 2025-0189)
- Sections 16 and 36 in force April 4, 2025 (PC 2025-0288)
An Act to amend the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act and the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act and to make consequential amendments to other Acts, SC 2024, c 20
- Sections 1 to 106 and 210 to 215 in force the day on which the definition "Regulator" is added to section 2 of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Newfoundland and Labrador Act, chapter C-2 of the Revised Statutes of Newfoundland and Labrador, 1990 (PC 2025-0174)
Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SC 2024, c 17
- Subsection 325(2), section 330 and subsection 331(2) in force the day after the day on which this Order is published in the Canada Gazette, Part II (PC 2025-0283)
Budget Implementation Act, 2005, SC 2005, c 30
- Part 18, which amends the Department of Public Works and Government Services Act, in force June 9, 2025 (PC 2025-0300)
Economic Action Plan 2014 Act, No. 1, SC 2014, c 20
- Division 27, which amends the Old Age Security Act, in force October 1, 2025 (PC 2025-0173)
Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act,
2023, SC 2024, c
15
Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SC 2024, c 1
- Subsection 278(1) and sections 285, 296, 297, 301 and 302 of the Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023 in force April 1, 2025 (PC 2025-0266)
- Subsections 340(2) and (4) and 342(2) of the Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1 in force April 1, 2025 (PC 2025-0266)
- Sections 341, 344 and 347 of the Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1 in force March 4, 2025 (PC 2025-0266)
Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission Act (David and Joyce Milgaard's Law), SC 2024, c 33
- Sections 1 and 4 and 14 to 18 in force March 6, 2025 (PC 2025-0290)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 1, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication after assessment of 14 substances in the Tricyclic Sesquiterpenes and Triterpenoids Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Health, Dept. of
- Notice of intent to make a Ministerial Exemption — Order to permit continued supply of naloxone kits on the Canadian market
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 8, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21979
- Notice of consultation published pursuant to subsection 108.1(2) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 for three genetically modified fish
- Publication after assessment of boric acid, its salts and its precursors, including those specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of final decision after assessment of the Benzotriazoles and Benzothiazoles Group, including those specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of the State of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Report (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality — Arsenic
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-001-25 — Decision on a Policy, Licensing and Technical Framework for Supplemental Mobile Coverage by Satellite
Bank Act
- Schedules I, II and III
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 1, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-019
- Determinations
- Corrosion-resistant steel sheet
- Highway maintenance and repair
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Notices of consultation
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 8, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Corrosion-resistant steel sheet — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiry — Hazardous waste disposal
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
- Regulatory policies
Public Service Employment Act
- Permission and leave granted (Abu Mohammad, Tafiqul)
- Permission and leave granted (Benoit, Elizabeth)
- Permission and leave granted (Cheng, Yu Ta [Jason])
- Permission and leave granted (Rintoul, Riley Lloyd George)
- Permission granted (Skalski, Isabelle)
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|39
|Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
|40
|Professional Governance Act
|41
|Wildlife Amendment Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2025:
Land Titles Act
|Alta Reg 15/2025
|Tariff of Fees Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|5
|Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2025
|202
|Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act
|204
|Perinatal and Postnatal Mental Health Strategy Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 4, 2025:
Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act
|BC Reg 29/2025
|Amends BC Reg 57/2009 — Payday Loans Regulation
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 30/2025
|Amends BC Reg 120/2022 — Court of Appeal Rules
Energy Resource Activities Act
|BC Reg 25/2025
|Amends BC Reg 8/2014 — Fee, Levy and Security Regulation
|BC Reg 26/2025
|
Amends BC Regs
|BC Reg 27/2025
|Enacts Hydrogen Facility Regulation
Insurance Corporation Act
|BC Reg 33/2025
|Amends BC Reg 307/2004 — Special Direction IC2 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission
Low Carbon Fuels Act
|BC Reg 23/2025
|Amends BC Reg 282/2023 — Low Carbon Fuels (General) Regulation
|BC Reg 24/2025
|Amends BC Reg 295/2023 — Low Carbon Fuels (Technical) Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 22/2025
|Amends BC Regs
59/2008 — National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements
1/2000 — National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
218/2005 — National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure
|BC Reg 28/2025
|Amends BC Reg 196/97 — Securities Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 32/2005
|Amends BC Reg 163/2021 — Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting the Customer Crisis Fund Program
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 11, 2025:
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 36/2025
|Enacts Mineral Land Reserve (Dasiqox Teẑtan Area) Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 35/2025
|Amends BC Reg 196/97 — Securities Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|6
|The Public Schools Amendment Act
|7
|The Human Tissue Gift Amendment Act
|8
|The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act
|9
|The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act (2)
|10
|The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act (2)
|11
|The Oil and Gas Amendment Act
|12
|The Housing and Renewal Corporation Amendment Act
|14
|The Insurance Amendment Act
|15
|The Real Estate Services Amendment Act
|16
|The Municipal Councils and School Boards Elections Amendment and Public Schools Amendment Act
|17
|The Public Schools Amendment Act (Nutrition Equality for Lasting Learning Outcomes)
|18
|The Public Schools Amendment Act (Indigenous Languages of Instruction)
|19
|The Public Schools Amendment Act (Safe Schools)
|20
|The Community Child Care Standards Amendment and Education Administration Amendment Act
|21
|The Protecting Youth in Sports Act
|22
|The Environment Amendment and Waste Reduction and Prevention Amendment Act
|23
|The Public Interest Expression Defence Act
|24
|The Workers Compensation Amendment Act
|25
|The Public-Private Partnerships Transparency and Accountability Act
|26
|The Vital Statistics Amendment Act
|27
|The Income Tax Amendment Act
|28
|The Manitoba Hydro Amendment Act
|29
|The Workplace Safety and Health Amendment Act
|30
|The Election Financing Amendment and Elections Amendment Act
|31
|The Property Controls for Grocery Stores and Supermarkets Act (Various Acts Amended)
|32
|The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act (Measures to Address Unlawful Activities)
|33
|The Public Health Amendment Act
|39
|The Public Schools Amendment Act (Campaign Financing for School Trustees)
|40
|An Act respecting "O Canada" and Other Observances and Land and Treaty Acknowledgements in Schools (Education Administration Act and Public Schools Act Amended)
|42
|The Buy Canadian Act (Government Purchases Act Amended)
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Licensed Practical Nurses Act
|Man Reg 16/2025
|Licensed Practical Nurses Regulation, amendment
The Oil and Gas Act
|Man Reg 19/2025
|Crown Royalty and Incentives Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 20/2025
|Drilling and Production Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Procurement Act
|NB Reg 2025-7
|NB Reg 2014-93, amendment
|NB Reg 2025-8
|NB Reg 2022-78, amendment
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, March 5, 2025:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to Rule INS-001 Insurance Intermediaries Licensing and Obligations (the "Proposed Amendments").
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, March 12, 2025:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirement and its related Companion Policy, National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure and its related Companion Policy, National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure, and Local Rule 11-501 Fees (collectively, the "Amendments").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|90
|An Act to Amend the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Newfoundland and Labrador Act
|100
|An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 6
|102
|Law Enforcement Oversight Commission Act
|106
|An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 7
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Credit Union Act, 2009
|NLR 30/25
|Credit Union Regulations, 2009 (Amendment)
Income Tax Act, 2000
|NLR 25/25
|All-Spend Film and Video Production Tax Credit Regulations (Amendment)
Judicature Act
|NLR 26/25
|Composition of the Supreme Court Regulations (Amendment)
Lands Act
|NLR 29/25
|Wind Energy Land Reserve Order (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|21
|An Act to Amend the Workers' Compensation Act
|22
|Legislation Act
|23
|An Act to Amend the Children's Law Act
|24
|An Act to Amend the Family Law Act
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2025:
Securities Act
|NWT Reg R-005-2025
|Securities Fees Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2025:
Practice of Engineering, Geoscience and Applied Science Technology Act, SNWT 2023, c 34
- Act in force March 1, 2025. (SI-001-2025)
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|68
|Financial Measures (2025) Act
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 7, 2025:
Energy-efficient Appliances Act
|NS Reg 34/2025
|Energy-efficient Appliances Regulations — amendment
Labour Standards Code
|NS Reg 35/2025
|General Labour Standards Code Regulations — amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 32/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|74
|Pharmacy Professions Act
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2025:
Consumer Protection Act
|Nu Reg 004-2025
|Consumer Protection Regulations, amendment
Pesticide Act
|Nu Reg 005-2025
|Pesticide Regulations, amendment
Safety Act
|Nu Reg 007-2025
|Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, amendment
Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|Nu Reg 009-2025
|Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Regulations, amendment
Lotteries Act
|Nu Reg 010-2025
|Lotteries Regulations, amendment
Public Health Act
|Nu Reg 012-2025
|Ophthalmia Neonatorum Regulations, repeal
Ophthalmic Medical Assistants Act
|Nu Reg 013-2025
|Ophthalmic Medical Assistants Regulations, amendment
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016
|O Reg 24/25
|General, amending O Reg 363/16
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 25/25
|IESO Objects a Market Rule Amendments to Protect Ontario against Unjustified Tariffs from the United States of America
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 1, 2025:
Health Information Act
|EC2025-146
|Health Information Regulations, amendment
Securities Act
|EC2025-203
|Regulations, amendment
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 8, 2025:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2025-201
|Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Regulations, amendment
|EC2025-202
|Registered Nurses and Registered Psychiatric Nurses Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|93
|Loi concernant notamment le transfert de propriété d'un immeuble de la Ville de Blainville
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|93
|An Act respecting, in particular, the transfer of ownership of an immovable of Ville de Blainville
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 mars 2025:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
|Décret 142-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contrats de travaux de construction des organismes publics
|Décret 143-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains contrats d'approvisionnement des organismes publics
|Décret 144-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains contrats de services des organismes publics
|Décret 145-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contrats des organismes publics en matière de technologies de l'information
Loi sur l'administration fiscale
Loi sur le ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec
|Décret 200-2025
|Règlement sur la mise en Suvre de l'Entente entre le Québec et le Royaume de Belgique modifiant l'Entente en matière de sécurité sociale entre le Québec et le Royaume de Belgique signée à Québec le 28 mars 2006
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 206-2025
|Règlement sur la mise en Suvre des dispositions relatives aux accidents du travail et aux maladies professionnelles contenues dans l'Entente entre le Québec et le Royaume de Belgique modifiant l'Entente en matière de sécurité sociale entre le Québec et le Royaume de Belgique signée à Québec le 28 mars 2006
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 mars 2025:
Loi sur les cités et villes
Code municipal du Québec
Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal
Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Loi sur les sociétés de transport en commun
|Décret 214-2025
|Règlement imposant des conditions à l'attribution de certains contrats d'approvisionnement par des organismes municipaux
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 mars 2025:
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 188-2025
|Code de gestion des matières résiduelles fertilisantes
|Décret 189-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement
|Décret 190-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles
|Décret 192-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|Décret 191-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
|Décret 195-2025
|Les taux de contribution des municipalités à l'égard des juges municipaux auxquels s'appliquent les régimes de retraite prévus à la partie V.1 et VI de la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
|Décret 196-2025
|Les taux de contribution des municipalités aux régimes de prestations supplémentaires établis en vertu du deuxième alinéa de l'article 122 de la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires à l'égard des juges municipaux auxquels s'appliquent les régimes de retraite prévus aux parties V.1 et VI de cette loi
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 5, 2025:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
|OC 142-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting construction contracts of public bodies
|OC 143-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain supply contracts of public bodies
|OC 144-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain service contracts of public bodies
|OC 145-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contracting by public bodies in the field of information technologies
Tax Administration Act
Act respecting the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan
|OC 200-2025
|Regulation respecting the implementation of the Agreement between Québec and the Kingdom of Belgium amending the Agreement on Social Security between Québec and the Kingdom of Belgium signed at Québec on 28 March 2006
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 206-2025
|Regulation respecting the implementation of the provisions relating to industrial accidents and occupational diseases in the Agreement between Québec and the Kingdom of Belgium amending the Agreement on Social Security between Québec and the Kingdom of Belgium signed in Québec on 28 March 2006
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 6, 2025:
Cities and Towns Act
Municipal Code of Québec
Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal
Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Act respecting public transit authorities
|OC 214-2025
|Regulation to impose conditions for the awarding of certain supply contracts by municipal bodies
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 12, 2025:
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 188-2025
|Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code
|OC 189-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
|OC 190-2025
|Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation
|OC 192-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials
Environment Quality Act
|OC 191-2025
|Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation
Courts of Justice Act
|OC 195-2025
|Rates of contribution of municipalities in respect of municipal judges to whom the pension plans provided for in Parts V.1 and VI of the Courts of Justice Act apply
|OC 196-2025
|Rates of contribution of municipalities to the supplementary benefits plans established under the second paragraph of section 122 of the Courts of Justice Act in respect of municipal judges to whom the pension plans provided for in Parts V.1 and VI of the Act apply
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 mars 2025:
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 mars 2025:
Loi sur la fiscalité municipale
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la valeur imposable maximale du terrain de toute exploitation agricole visé à l'article 231.3.1 de la Loi sur la fiscalité municipale
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 5, 2025:
Building Act
- Regulation to amend the Construction Code
- Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 12, 2025:
Act respecting municipal taxation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the maximum taxable value of the land of any agricultural operation referred to in section 231.3.1 of the Act respecting municipal taxation
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 mars 2025:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|AM 2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif aux projets de boisement et de reboisement sur des terres du domaine privé admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires — Arrêté numéro 2025-0003 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 12, 2025:
Environment Quality Act
|MO 2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting afforestation and reforestation projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits on privately-owned land — Order 2025-0003 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Sanctions
28 février 2025
- Loi 87, Loi concernant principalement le développement et la mise en valeur de terrains industriels et la gouvernance de la Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour — Chapitre nº 2
- Loi 90, Loi reconnaissant le hockey sur glace comme sport national du Québec et concernant les référents culturels nationaux — Chapitre nº 3
Assents
February 28, 2025
- Bill 87, An Act respecting mainly the development and enhancement of industrial land and the governance of the Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour — Chapter No. 2
- Bill 90, An Act to recognize ice hockey as the national sport of Québec and concerning national cultural references — Chapter No. 3
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 mars 2025:
Loi sur la sécurité incendie
- Orientations du ministre de la Sécurité publique en matière de sécurité incendie
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 5, 2025:
Fire Safety Act
- Fire Safety Policies of the Minister of Public Security
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, March 7, 2025:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 11/2025
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 41‑101, NI 81‑101 and NI 81‑106) Amendment Regulations, 2025
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 7, 2025:
The Licensed Practical Nurses Act, 2000
- College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw amendment
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|46
|Residential Tenancies Act
|47
|Act to amend the Income Tax Act (2025)
|48
|Early Learning and Child Care Act
|50
|Inclusive Yukon Families Act
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.