Legislation for the period 07/25 to 08/07

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Financial Administration Act

Fisheries Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 27, 2024:

Impact Assessment Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 27, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Marine Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 3, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Radiocommunication Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 27, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 3, 2024:

Special Import Measures Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 27, 2024:

Environment, Dept. of the

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 30, 2024:

Mineral Tenure Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 30, 2024:

Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act, SBC 2022, c 40

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 6, 2024:

Fire Safety Act, SBC 2016, c 19

Tenancy Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 19

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Real Estate Services Act

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Clean Environment Act

Employment Standards Act

Occupational Health and Safety Act

Pension Plan Sustainability and Transfer Act

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Tobacco and Electronic Cigarette Sales Act

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 31, 2024:

An Act Respecting Image-capturing Enforcement Systems, SNB 2021, c 23

An Act to Amend the Provincial Offences Procedure Act, SNB 2021, c 24

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2024:

Elevators and Lifts Act

NWT Reg R-047-2024 Elevators and Lifts Regulations

Electrical Protection Act

NWT Reg R-048-2024 Electrical Protection Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2024:

Elevators and Lifts Act, SNWT 2022, c 16

Act in force July 15, 2024. (SI-004-2024)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 26, 2024:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 133/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 136/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 26, 2024:

An Act to Amend Chapter 401 of the Revised Statutes, 1989, the Residential Tenancies Act, SNS 2021, c 36

Sections 10 and 11 in force August 1, 2024. (NS Reg 139/2024)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2024:

Building Code Act

Nu Reg R-016-2024 Building Code Regulations, amendment

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Consumer Protection Act, 2002

O Reg 323/24 Requirements for Direct Agreements Subject to Section 43.1 of Act, amending O Reg 8/18

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 322/24 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Planning Act

O Reg 304/24 Zoning Order — City of Barrie O Reg 324/24 Zoning Order — City of St. Thomas

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Insurance Act

July 26, 2024

Proposed amendments to the Insurance Act, and to Ontario Regulation 34/10 (Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule) (SABS) under the Insurance Act regarding optional benefits, priority of payment for SABS medical and rehabilitation benefits, and correct an error in the French-language version of the SABS — Comments by September 9, 2024

July 26, 2024

Proposed Life and Health Managing General Agent Legislative Framework in Ontario — Comments by September 9, 2024

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

July 30, 2024

Advanced Wood Construction Action Plan — Comments by October 1, 2024

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

July 31, 2024

Cooling-off period, termination disclosure, and informing and protecting buyers of new homes — Comments by September 16, 2024

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

August 1, 2024

Supporting Critical Transmission Infrastructure in Northeastern Ontario — Comments by September 15, 2024

Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012

July 29, 2024

Consultation on potential Minister's regulation to exempt certain broadband projects from the requirement to use the dedicated locator model — Comments by August 13, 2024

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Order / Ordre

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 27, 2024:

Judicature Act

EC2024-685 Rules of Court Thirtieth Series of Amendments to the 1996 Consolidation and Publication Manner determined

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 juillet 2024:

Loi sur l'aide financière aux études

Décret 1152-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide financière aux études

Loi sur l'administration financière

Décret 1158-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les emprunts effectués par un organisme

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 31, 2024:

Act respecting financial assistance for education expenses

OC 1152-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financial assistance for education expenses

Financial Administration Act

OC 1158-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting borrowings made by a body

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 juillet 2024:

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la certification des ressources communautaires ou privées offrant de l'hébergement en dépendance

Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure suivie par la Commission sur les soins de fin de vie afin de vérifier le respect des conditions relatives à l'administration de l'aide médicale à mourir et sur les renseignements devant lui être transmis à cette fin

Loi sur les transports

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Code de la sécurité routière

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les véhicules routiers affectés au transport des élèves

Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 31, 2024:

Act respecting health services and social services

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the certification of community or private resources offering addiction lodging

Act respecting end-of-life care

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure followed by the Commission sur les soins de fin de vie to assess compliance with the criteria for the administration of medical aid in dying and the information to be sent to the Commission for that purpose

Transport Act

Environment Quality Act

Highway Safety Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting road vehicles used for the transportation of school children

Act respecting the sharing of certain health information

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting the sharing of certain health information

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 juillet 2024:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2024-11 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-102 sur les fonds d'investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-11 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 31, 2024:

Securities Act

MO 2024-11 Regulation to amend Regulation 81-102 respecting Investment Funds — Order number V-1.1-2024-11 of the Minister of Finance

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 juillet 2024:

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif, SQ 2023, c 24

Que soit fixée au 17 juillet 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 191 à 202 et, en ce qu'elles concernent un permis délivré par le Bureau des permis de service de référence de main d'œuvre en vertu du Règlement sur le permis de service de référence de main-d'œuvre dans l'industrie de la construction (chapitre R-20, r. 8.1), des dispositions de l'article 203 de la Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif (2023, chapitre 24). (Décret 1197-2024)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 31, 2024:

Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden, SQ 2023, c 24

Sections 191 to 202 in force July 17, 2024, as well as section 203 to the extent that it concerns a licence issued by the Bureau des permis de service de référence de main-d'oeuvre under the Regulation respecting the labour-referral service licence in the construction industry (chapter R-20, r. 8.1). (OC 1197-2024)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 2, 2024:

The Financial Administration Act, 1993

RRS c F‑13.4 Reg 49 The Saskatchewan Critical Minerals Innovation Incentive Regulations RRS c F‑13.4 Reg 50 The Critical Minerals Processing Investment Incentive Regulations Sask Reg 60/2024 The Oil and Gas Processing Investment Incentive (Miscellaneous) Amendment Regulations, 2024 Sask Reg 61/2024 The Petroleum Innovation Incentive (Miscellaneous) Amendment Regulations, 2024

The Crown Minerals Act

Sask Reg 62/2024 The Mineral Tenure Registry Amendment Regulations, 2024

The Medical Laboratory Licensing Act, 1994

Sask Reg 64/2024 The Medical Laboratory Licensing Amendment Regulations, 2024

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 26, 2024:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 2, 2024:

The Chiropractic Act

Chiropractors' Association of Saskatchewan —Regulatory Bylaws

Yukon / Yukon