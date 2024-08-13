Legislation for the period 07/25 to 08/07
Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2024-161
|Order 2024-87-23-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Financial Administration Act
|SI/2024-36
|Certain Fees in Respect of the Issuance of Replacement Documents (2024 Wildfires) Remission Order
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2024-162
|Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 27, 2024:
Impact Assessment Act
- Order Designating Certain Excluded Classes of Projects
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 27, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Canada Marine Act
- Halifax Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
- Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
- Saguenay Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 3, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21885
- Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement [Nova Scotia]
- Order 2024-87-06-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Significant New Activity No. 21755
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-004-24 — Publication of RSS-133, Issue 7, SRSP-510, Issue 6, and SRSP-503, Issue 9
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 27, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity (Erratum)
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-006
- Inquiry
- Body armour
- Marine construction services
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 3, 2024:
Special Import Measures Act
- Concrete reinforcing bar — Decision
- High protein content pea protein — Decisions
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-007
- Commencement of inquiry — Pea protein
- Order — Seamless carbon or alloy steel oil and gas well casing
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 27, 2024:
Environment, Dept. of the
- Notice with respect to certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)
Alberta / Alberta
- No entries for this issue
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 30, 2024:
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 245/2024
|Amends BC Reg 271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 30, 2024:
Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act, SBC 2022, c 40
- Section 17(a) in force July 30, 2024 (BC Reg 246/2024)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 6, 2024:
Fire Safety Act, SBC 2016, c 19
- Act, except section 56 (b), in force August 1, 2024. (BC Reg 248/2024)
Tenancy Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 19
- Section 37 (c) and (f) in force August 21, 2024. (BC Reg 251/2024)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Real Estate Services Act
|Man Reg 70/2024
|Real Estate Services Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Clean Environment Act
|NB Reg 2024-57
|Contaminated Sites Regulation
|NB Reg 2024-58
|Administrative Penalties Regulation
Employment Standards Act
|NB Reg 2024-56
|NB Reg 85-179, amendment
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|NB Reg 2024-38
|NB Reg 91-191, amendment
|NB Reg 2024-39
|NB Reg 96-105, amendment
Pension Plan Sustainability and Transfer Act
|NB Reg 2024-53
|NB Reg 2024-3, amendment
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|NB Reg 2024-55
|NB Reg 91-50, amendment
Tobacco and Electronic Cigarette Sales Act
|NB Reg 2024-54
|NB Reg 94-57, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 31, 2024:
An Act Respecting Image-capturing Enforcement Systems, SNB 2021, c 23
- Act in force October 1, 2024.
An Act to Amend the Provincial Offences Procedure Act, SNB 2021, c 24
- Sections 1 to 6 and sections 9 to 13 in force October 1, 2024.
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2024:
Elevators and Lifts Act
|NWT Reg R-047-2024
|Elevators and Lifts Regulations
Electrical Protection Act
|NWT Reg R-048-2024
|Electrical Protection Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2024:
Elevators and Lifts Act, SNWT 2022, c 16
- Act in force July 15, 2024. (SI-004-2024)
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 26, 2024:
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 133/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 136/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 26, 2024:
An Act to Amend Chapter 401 of the Revised Statutes, 1989, the Residential Tenancies Act, SNS 2021, c 36
- Sections 10 and 11 in force August 1, 2024. (NS Reg 139/2024)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2024:
Building Code Act
|Nu Reg R-016-2024
|Building Code Regulations, amendment
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Consumer Protection Act, 2002
|O Reg 323/24
|Requirements for Direct Agreements Subject to Section 43.1 of Act, amending O Reg 8/18
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 322/24
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
Planning Act
|O Reg 304/24
|Zoning Order — City of Barrie
|O Reg 324/24
|Zoning Order — City of St. Thomas
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Insurance Act
July 26, 2024
Proposed amendments to the Insurance Act, and to Ontario Regulation 34/10 (Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule) (SABS) under the Insurance Act regarding optional benefits, priority of payment for SABS medical and rehabilitation benefits, and correct an error in the French-language version of the SABS — Comments by September 9, 2024
July 26, 2024
Proposed Life and Health Managing General Agent Legislative Framework in Ontario — Comments by September 9, 2024
Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
July 30, 2024
Advanced Wood Construction Action Plan — Comments by October 1, 2024
New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
July 31, 2024
Cooling-off period, termination disclosure, and informing and protecting buyers of new homes — Comments by September 16, 2024
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
August 1, 2024
Supporting Critical Transmission Infrastructure in Northeastern Ontario — Comments by September 15, 2024
Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012
July 29, 2024
Consultation on potential Minister's regulation to exempt certain broadband projects from the requirement to use the dedicated locator model — Comments by August 13, 2024
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Order / Ordre
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 27, 2024:
Judicature Act
|EC2024-685
|Rules of Court Thirtieth Series of Amendments to the 1996 Consolidation and Publication Manner determined
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 juillet 2024:
Loi sur l'aide financière aux études
|Décret 1152-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide financière aux études
Loi sur l'administration financière
|Décret 1158-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les emprunts effectués par un organisme
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 31, 2024:
Act respecting financial assistance for education expenses
|OC 1152-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financial assistance for education expenses
Financial Administration Act
|OC 1158-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting borrowings made by a body
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 juillet 2024:
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la certification des ressources communautaires ou privées offrant de l'hébergement en dépendance
Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure suivie par la Commission sur les soins de fin de vie afin de vérifier le respect des conditions relatives à l'administration de l'aide médicale à mourir et sur les renseignements devant lui être transmis à cette fin
Loi sur les transports
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Code de la sécurité routière
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les véhicules routiers affectés au transport des élèves
Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 31, 2024:
Act respecting health services and social services
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the certification of community or private resources offering addiction lodging
Act respecting end-of-life care
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure followed by the Commission sur les soins de fin de vie to assess compliance with the criteria for the administration of medical aid in dying and the information to be sent to the Commission for that purpose
Transport Act
Environment Quality Act
Highway Safety Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting road vehicles used for the transportation of school children
Act respecting the sharing of certain health information
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting the sharing of certain health information
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 juillet 2024:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2024-11
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-102 sur les fonds d'investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-11 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 31, 2024:
Securities Act
|MO 2024-11
|Regulation to amend Regulation 81-102 respecting Investment Funds — Order number V-1.1-2024-11 of the Minister of Finance
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 juillet 2024:
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif, SQ 2023, c 24
- Que soit fixée au 17 juillet 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 191 à 202 et, en ce qu'elles concernent un permis délivré par le Bureau des permis de service de référence de main d'œuvre en vertu du Règlement sur le permis de service de référence de main-d'œuvre dans l'industrie de la construction (chapitre R-20, r. 8.1), des dispositions de l'article 203 de la Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif (2023, chapitre 24). (Décret 1197-2024)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 31, 2024:
Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden, SQ 2023, c 24
- Sections 191 to 202 in force July 17, 2024, as well as section 203 to the extent that it concerns a licence issued by the Bureau des permis de service de référence de main-d'oeuvre under the Regulation respecting the labour-referral service licence in the construction industry (chapter R-20, r. 8.1). (OC 1197-2024)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 2, 2024:
The Financial Administration Act, 1993
|RRS c F‑13.4 Reg 49
|The Saskatchewan Critical Minerals Innovation Incentive Regulations
|RRS c F‑13.4 Reg 50
|The Critical Minerals Processing Investment Incentive Regulations
|Sask Reg 60/2024
|The Oil and Gas Processing Investment Incentive (Miscellaneous) Amendment Regulations, 2024
|Sask Reg 61/2024
|The Petroleum Innovation Incentive (Miscellaneous) Amendment Regulations, 2024
The Crown Minerals Act
|Sask Reg 62/2024
|The Mineral Tenure Registry Amendment Regulations, 2024
The Medical Laboratory Licensing Act, 1994
|Sask Reg 64/2024
|The Medical Laboratory Licensing Amendment Regulations, 2024
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 26, 2024:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 2, 2024:
The Chiropractic Act
- Chiropractors' Association of Saskatchewan —Regulatory Bylaws
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.