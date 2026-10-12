Canada’s Defence Drone Initiative: A New Government Procurement Pathway For Canadian Drone Technology

The Government of Canada has launched its highly anticipated Defence Drone Initiative to accelerate the development, testing, production and procurement of Canadian uncrewed and autonomous systems for the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Coast Guard.

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Key Takeaways A request for supply arrangement (RFSA) creates a pool of qualified Canadian suppliers for future drone procurements.

The Canadian government encourages participation from diverse organizations, including startups, research institutions and Indigenous businesses.

The initiative aims to modernize defence procurement by streamlining supplier qualification and facilitating faster access to advanced technologies.

The Government of Canada has launched its highly anticipated Defence Drone Initiative to accelerate the development, testing, production and procurement of Canadian uncrewed and autonomous systems for the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Coast Guard.

The initiative, which is led by the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Defence Investment Agency, reflects the government’s focus on strengthening Canadian sovereign defence capabilities, domestic industrial capacity and supply-chain resilience.

The launch of the initiative is significant. Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy identifies uncrewed and autonomous systems as one of the country’s key sovereign defence capabilities and Canada is looking to strengthen a broader Canadian ecosystem capable of developing, testing, adapting and producing drones as operational requirements evolve. Recent experience in Ukraine has unequivocally demonstrated that procurement of low-cost, expendable drones is an essential feature of an asymmetrical sovereign defence strategy against conventional warfare tactics.

How the DDI RFSA works

The centerpiece of the Defence Drone Initiative is a request for supply arrangement (RFSA) issued through CanadaBuys. The resulting marketplace supply arrangement has been designed to create a pre-qualified pool of Canadian suppliers that can compete for future business.

The RFSA was launched on July 23, 2026, with proposals due on August 14. As of September 2026, nearly 400 vendors have qualified under the marketplace and up to $50 million in initial contracts have been awarded to Canadian suppliers.

The process is not itself a procurement of particular drones or related technologies. Instead, companies apply to qualify for a supplier pool covering five capability streams that will be eligible to compete on future procurements. Once specific operational or technical requirements are identified by DND, qualified suppliers may be invited to compete for that work through subsequent solicitations under the supply arrangement.

The government has deliberately designed the process to reach beyond traditional defence contractors. The initiative is intended to attract startups, small and medium-sized businesses, established manufacturers, universities, colleges, research organizations and Indigenous businesses, among other organizations. Previous defence experience is not required.

The RFSA also provides a recurring path into the program. Additional qualification opportunities are scheduled every three months through July 2027 and every six months thereafter through July 2031. This means that companies that did not qualify (or were not ready to participate) in the first round will have additional opportunities to enter the supplier pool.

Requirements of the RFSA

The RFSA is open to “Canadian suppliers” only, which are defined as suppliers with a permanent place of business in Canada that is clearly identified by name, is accessible during normal business hours and from which the supplier conducts its substantive operations. Similar requirements apply to joint ventures. In addition, applicants must demonstrate that

the intellectual property, technology and other core assets required to perform the work are owned by, licensed to or otherwise available to the supplier’s Canadian operations

those Canadian operations have the legal right and ability to use, maintain and support those assets for the full contract period

contract management, client support and service delivery can all be conducted through the supplier’s Canadian operations

Applicants must also provide a written security attestation confirming the supplier’s ability to meet the Government of Canada security and information-handling requirements and integrity verification materials, including the names of individuals required under Canada’s Ineligibility and Suspension Policy.

Suppliers may apply to qualify in one or more of five capability streams: UxS and C-UxS Systems; C2, Communications, Data, EW and Cyber Systems; Integration, Interoperability and Engineering Services; Test, Evaluation and Training; and Innovation and Experimentation.

At the RFSA stage, suppliers are evaluated only on broad experience and capability considerations on a pass/fail basis. The Government of Canada will not evaluate each applicant’s technical, operational, security, sustainment or performance capabilities at this stage. Rather, detailed requirements will be addressed in follow-on solicitations.

Why the initiative matters

The Defence Drone Initiative reflects a broader shift in how Canada approaches defence procurement.

Traditional procurement processes can take years to move from identifying a capability gap to fielding a system. That approach can be particularly challenging for technologies like drones, where hardware, software, sensors, artificial intelligence and communications technologies can change rapidly.

The marketplace supply arrangement is intended to address that problem by separating supplier qualification from individual capability procurement. Rather than evaluating the basic eligibility of every potential supplier each time a new requirement arises, the government can maintain a pool of qualified companies and then focus subsequent procurements on the specific capability it needs.

The model also creates opportunities for companies that historically may not have participated in defence procurement. A startup with promising technology, for example, may be able to qualify for the marketplace even if it has limited prior experience as a defence contractor. The government’s stated objective is to connect these companies with operational requirements and provide opportunities for testing, prototyping, demonstrations, limited acquisitions and, potentially, production.

Qualification can therefore provide access to future procurement opportunities beyond any individual solicitation, although it does not guarantee that a supplier will receive a contract. Being in the supplier pool provides an opportunity to compete for future requirements as they arise, while allowing the company to build experience working with the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Coast Guard.

What companies should take away

For Canadian companies developing uncrewed or autonomous technologies, the Defence Drone Initiative represents a potentially important new route into the defence market.

The immediate opportunity is qualification under the RFSA. Companies should also consider what will be required once they move beyond qualification and compete for actual work. Future solicitations will involve more detailed requirements relating to security, interoperability, testing, intellectual property, supply-chain integrity, production capacity and operational performance. Priority should be given to becoming registered under both the Contract Security Program and the Controlled Goods Program.

For companies that qualify, the key question will therefore not simply be whether they can get onto the marketplace supply arrangement. It will be whether they are positioned to compete effectively when specific requirements are released and whether they can demonstrate that their technology can move from a promising prototype to a reliable, scalable defence product.

The Defence Drone Initiative is still in its early stages, but its rapid progression provides an early indication of how the marketplace supply arrangement will be used to establish a broad supplier base, identify operational requirements and move selected technologies into testing and acquisition on an accelerated timeline.

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