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9 October 2026

CPD ACCREDITED Webinar: Child Welfare System Failures: Lessons In Reform (Video)

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Drawing on decades of advocacy work, this session examines the systemic failures within Canada's child welfare system and their lasting impact on vulnerable children and families.
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Explore the systemic child welfare system failures that continue to impact children, families, and communities across Canada in this powerful session from the 2026 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference: Fixing Broken Systems.

Presented by Irwin Elman, O.C., this session draws on decades of advocacy and child welfare reform work to unpack the systemic challenges within Canada's child welfare system. Elman examines the lasting consequences these failures have on the children and families they are meant to protect, while identifying concrete opportunities for meaningful change and greater accountability.

This session is essential viewing for anyone committed to survivor-centered reform and strengthening child welfare advocacy nationwide.

Please note that this program contains 45 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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